Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Resources
Frederick B. Bonk of Factoryville died July 21 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Evelyn E. Vian.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Kovalchick Bonk, and was a graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre. He was employed by several local trucking companies and was a member of Teamsters Local 229. He was a member of Dalton Baptist Church and St. Mary's of the Maternity Church, Wilkes-Barre. He served with the United States Army.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye, and he could never get enough of them. He enjoyed hunting with his brother, Joe, going to the racetrack with his family, and working on his cars. He loved his pets and was a New York Jets fan.

Also surviving are three sons, Dennis Bonk and fiancée, Cathy, Wilkes-Barre; Chad Bonk and wife, Brittney, Peckville; and Ryan Bonk and wife, Robyn, Simpson; two daughters, Jeanine Zaleski and husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; and Charyl Nagy and husband, Michael, Dupont; 13 grandchildren, Allyssah, Caylheb and Landhyn Bonk; Michelle, Lorianne, Emery, Corinne, Colleen and Tommy Zaleski; Michael and Riley Nagy; and Corrinia and A.J. Bonk; brother, Joseph Bonk and wife, Nancy, La Mesa, Calif.; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Bonk; a sister, Bernadine Marish; and brother-in-law, Peter Marish.

The funeral with military honors will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.

Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required for entry at the funeral home and social distancing will be maintained. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


