Frederick Carlyle Justice Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, after battling a brief illness in the ICU at Covenant Medical Center, Harrison Campus, in Saginaw, Mich. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Daileda Justice, to whom he was married for nearly 52 years, as well as his parents, Frederick C. Justice and Cecilia Wagner Justice; and his sister, Susan Justice. He is survived by his two children, daughter, Kathleen Anne Justice Kirtek, M.D., and son, Frederick C. Justice III; along with son-in-law J.R. Kirtek and daughter-in-law, Susan Cooper Justice; grandchildren, Timothy Joseph Kirtek (engaged to Kelly Featherston), Katherine Elizabeth Kirtek (married to Andrew Freckelton), Andrew Christopher Kirtek (married to Ashley Kim), David James Kirtek and Sarah Rose Kirtek; stepgrandchildren, Timothy Cooper and Matthew Cooper; and siblings Nancy Justice Redington (Chambersburg, Pa.), Robert Justice (Dallas, Pa.) and Thomas Justice (Bethlehem, Pa.).
Frederick Carlyle Justice, Jr., was born on May 31, 1939, in Evanston, Ill. He was the eldest of five children of Cecelia Julia (Wagner) Justice and Frederick C. Justice. He graduated from Scranton Preparatory School in Scranton. He attended the University of Scranton, and later received his BSE in chemical engineering from the University of Detroit. He earned a master's degree in chemical engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He later earned an MBA from Central Michigan University. He received another master's degree in international business from Cambridge University in England.
Fred and Mary met while he attended the University of Scranton and she attended Marywood College in Scranton. Their life path ultimately brought them to Saginaw, Mich. Fred spent the majority of his career as the vice president of international marketing at Baker-Perkins (and later APV) in Saginaw. Fred and Mary (a medical technologist for St. Luke's Hospital and later the Saginaw Medical Center) raised their two children, Kathy (radiologist and co-director of breast imaging at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit) and Ted (product engineer at Bay Carbon, Inc., in Bay City, Mich.). Fred spent the last 15 years of his career working for Chemstations out of Houston, Texas. Fred was a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
Fred was a well-read intellectual who traveled the globe on business and with his beloved wife. His hobbies throughout his life surrounded his passion for scuba diving (including being a scuba diving instructor) as well as being involved with the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned a Silva Award as a Lone Scout, and ultimately earned one of the highest awards in scouting, the Silver Beaver, as a scout leader. He was involved in St. Thomas Aquinas parish for many years and later belonged to St. John Vianney parish in Saginaw.
Fred's greatest passion in life was his beloved wife, Mary. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and an adoring grandfather. He was also a true patriot who was proud to be an American. He will be missed dearly by all of us.
Funeral liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 6400 McCarty Road, Saginaw. Interment will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Friends may visit at Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Road (between Shattuck and McCarty), where the family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until Mass. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019