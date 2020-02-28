|
Frederick D. Schreiber, 91, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton following an illness. His wife is the former Eleanor M. White; the couple was married Sept. 22, 1951.
Born Dec. 1, 1928, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Irene (Davis) Schreiber.
Fred was a United States Navy veteran, and prior to his retirement was employed by the City of Scranton as fire prevention officer with the Scranton Fire Department. He was a longtime member of the Pioneer Gun Club of Forkston.
Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman, memorably out-fishing his grandchildren, and he was known for taking them to baseball games and other sporting events.
Fred's family would like to thank the Gino Merli Veterans Center, 3rd floor North, for their wonderful care and compassion. Also to Donna and Amanda with Allied Home Health Services for their great care and friendship.
He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy A. Kelly and husband, Thomas, of Scranton; and Diane L. Skrutski of Scranton; his son, David F. Schreiber and wife, Rosann, of Scranton; grandchildren, Amy Cruz (Juan), Lindy Rieder (Barry), Tony Skrutski (Molly), Rory Kelly (Dana), Elizabeth Skrutski, Ben Schreiber (Christie) and Kurt Schreiber (Amber); 13 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Sharon Schreiber of Connecticut; and his niece, Kim Komar.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Schreiber, in January 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Daniel Jones officiating.
Military honors will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scranton Fire Department or .
Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020