Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Frederick Huntley Obituary

Frederick Huntley, 90, of South Scranton, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. His wife of 50 years, Elizabeth, preceded him in death in 2000.

Born in Machias, Maine, he was a longtime resident of Scranton. Fred served his country in Germany in 1953 in the United States Army. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Abington Manor Care Center for the wonderful care they provided.

Surviving are his children, Nancy Micknick, Frank Huntley, Sharon Belles, Michael Karzenowski and Fred Huntley Jr.; eight grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Huntley.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please note that you may be asked to wait outside as all social distancing protocol will be in effect and masks are required. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

