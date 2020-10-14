Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
1403 Jackson St.
West Scranton, PA
View Map
Frederick "Red" Hurst


1935 - 2020
Frederick "Red" Hurst Obituary

Frederick "Red" Hurst, 85, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Monday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise (Ratchford) Hurst. The couple would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 19.

Born on April 17, 1935, and son of the late William H. and Mabel (Davidson) Hurst, Red was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1953. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1958 when he was also awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

For 25 years, he worked at the former Wilson Foods of Scranton. He then spent 20 years in the maintenance department of the Scranton Housing Authority before his retirement. Of Roman Catholic faith, he was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton.

Red loved golfing, enjoying breakfast at Neen's Diner and cracking jokes. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren whom he was so proud of. Attending their school events and sporting events meant everything to him.

He will forever be missed by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his four children, Jean Marie Fennessy and husband, Kevin, Harrisburg; Paul Hurst and wife, Barbara, Doylestown; William Hurst and wife, Kim, Scranton; and Mary Lou Perri and husband, Joseph, Dickson City; 11 grandchildren who adored their "Poppy," Meghan, Erin and Danny Fennessy; Bridget Garcia and husband, Josue; Danielle, Sean and Terri Hurst; Kelly Perkins and husband, Joel; Jennifer Hurst and fiance, Gage Alley; Maura and Michael Perri; two great-grandchildren, Julianna and Gracianna Garcia; sisters-in-law, Dolores Hurst, New Port Richey, Fla.; and Shirley Hurst, Moosic; a brother-in-law, James Ratchford, Dalton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, John, William and James Hurst; and sisters-in-law, Jean Hurst and Jane Ratchford.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


