|
|
Frederick P. Skaluba, 51, of Spring Brook Twp., died Tuesday at his home. His wife is the former Elmida Daulat.
Born June 26, 1968, in Dunmore, he is the son of the late Sandra A. Marinangeli Simyan and Fred Skaluba.
Fred was a 1986 graduate of Western Wayne High School and attended Penn State University. He had been employed for the last 25 years as IT director for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Fred loved cooking and would always watch cooking shows, looking for new and different recipes. He was an ardent sci-fi and horror movie fan. He loved getting together with his brother to watch movies and play video games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and son, and family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mida, and son Luke; his stepfather, Martin J. Simyan; his father, Fred, and stepmother, Sharon Skaluba; brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Heather Simyan; niece and nephews, Samantha, Devin and Brandon; stepsister, Kim Dori and husband, Tom; aunt, Jean Skaluba; uncle, Paul Skaluba; aunt and uncle, Jimmy and Teresa Skaluba; aunt, Sandy Sibio and husband, Jodi; aunt and uncle, Gary and Carol Marinangeli; uncle, Paul Marinangeli; aunts, Elaine Tancredo and Sue Simyan Hughes; and numerous relatives and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Simyan, and stepbrother, Gene Smolinski.
A Mass will be celebrated Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020