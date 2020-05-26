|
Frederick Ralph Clapps, 94, of Scranton, died Saturday at Green Ridge Care Center. His wife of 68 years is Isabelle Ballantyne Clapps.
Born in Exeter on May 15, 1926, son of the late Frederick Clapps and Olive Thomas, he was a 1944 graduate of West Pittston High School and retired from Owens Illinois after a 23-year career. A Son of the American Revolution, Frederick was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving is a son, James Frederick Clapps.
A graveside service will be held in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2020