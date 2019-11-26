|
Frederick S. "Freddie" Bellucci of the Tripp Park section of Scranton died Sunday at the Allied Hospice Center. His wife of 58 years is the former Linda J. Davis.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Italo and Esade Bellucci, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1957. Before retirement, he was employed by Pettinato & Mercanti Construction Co. He was a member of Local Union 130 where he served as past vice president and served on its executive board.
An avid golfer, he was a charter member of the Tripp Park Golf League where he won multiple championships. Active in his community, he volunteered his time at Allied Services and ran in many local charity runs. Above all Freddie loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He was very proud of their many achievements.
Also surviving are daughter, Cynthia Pautler and husband, Mark Pautler, Lancaster; son, Frederick M. Bellucci and wife, Sharon, Vermont; grandchildren, Emily, Madeleine and Christopher Pautler, and Hollis Bellucci; brother-in-law, Art Stanton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by sisters Rosalie Bellucci and Christine Stanton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday from 9 to 10 in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or to the Lupus Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019