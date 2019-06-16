Frederick Thomas James Sr., 84, of Disputanta, Va., passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11. He was born Dec. 11, 1934, at home in Old Forge, Pa. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, George and Malinda James; brother, George; sisters, Mae Billings and her husband, Walter; Ruth Christy; Evelyn Marsh and husband, William; and Harriet Morris and husband, Robert. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrtle; and son, George.



After graduating from Old Forge High School, Fred joined the United States Marine Corps, married the love of his life, Myrtle (Burrier) and served in Florida, California, where their son George was born, and New Jersey. He left the Marines after achieving the rank of sergeant and returned home to Old Forge to help his father and mother. Their second son, Fred T. James II, was born at Taylor Hospital and raised at the family home. After several different jobs, Fred found his calling as a carpenter and worked all over Northeast Pa.



Fred built homes at Laurel Lakes, installed the gym floor at King's College and worked on private homes all over the valley. With the help of family and friends, he built a shining home on the hill for his wife and family in Old Forge. Fred and Myrtle lived there for several more years before downsizing and moving to Scranton, when George and Fred II moved away from home.



Fred was always a community supporter, serving as Worshipful Master of Union Lodge 291 Free and Accepted Masons, Scranton. He was also secretary of the Green Ridge Lions Club. Fred was the trustee treasurer and building custodian for Asbury United Methodist Church, where he renovated much of the building with his best friend, John Robinson. In his spare time, he was also a member of the Knights of Pythias and president of the Green Ridge Club that held Easter egg hunts and swim parties for the neighborhood children.



Left to cherish his memory are son, Fred and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Erin, and Fred III (TJ) and his wife, Samantha; Stephanie White and her husband, Stephen; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Teddy, Kaleb, Ryleigh and Declan; sister, Patricia Guzzy and her husband, John; brother-in-law, Ted Christy; niece and nephew, Melinda and John and their families; extended family and close friends that will miss him greatly.



The family will have a celebration of life ceremony and burial at a later date in Pennsylvania, where Fred will be reunited with his wife and family. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.





Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary