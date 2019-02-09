Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BLAIR, GEORGE N. SR., Jer­myn, service today, 10 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, by the Rev. Allan Rupert. Interment, Archbald Cemetery.



BLAKENEY, DOROTHY ELIZA­BETH, Clarks Summit, memorial service, Feb. 16, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Lou Divis, pastor. Contri­butions: Church of the Epiphany. Arrangements: Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



BRAZIL, ANN CUMMINGS, Dun­more, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. John Doris. Pallbearers: Paul Brazil, Matthew Brazil, Sam Brazil, Jacob Brazil, Keenan Brazil, grandsons; Chris Lieberman, Carl



BROGENSKI, JOABIE, Pittston, Friday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: Edmund Brogenski Jr., Eugene Brogenski, Jeremiah Wolo, Joseph Christe, Tyler Stiegerwalt, M.J. Abbott.



BROWN, REGINA (JEAN) CAROLYN WILLIAMS, Tunkhannock, today, noon, Springville Baptist Church, Route 29, Springville. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, 10 a.m. to service, church. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Condolences: funeral home website.



CLARK, CAROL, Jessup, celebration of life, today, 1 p.m., Jessup VFW Post 5544, Dolph and Second streets.



CLEVELAND, HARRY J., Scran­ton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica Parish, St. Ann's Street, Scranton. Interment, at the family's convenience. Arrange­ments: Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Condo­lences:



CONNORS, ALOYSE, Simpson, today, 10 a.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Inter­ment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



DEY, GLORIA DYSON, Scran­ton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton.



DIXON, BETTY, Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton, by the Rev. Earl O. Cassel, retired. Pallbearers: Kevin Dixon, Bryan Dixon, Kyle Dixon, Gavin Becker, Sam Egan, A.J. Palazzari, Ryan Call. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



DUDZINSKI, MATTHEW PAUL, Taylor, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Jeff McAllister, Adam McAllister, Brian Dudzinski, Andrew Dudzinski, Michael Reilly, Scott Jones, nephews. Private interment, Calvary Cemetery, Queens, New York.



DUNCKLE, KEVIN R., Benton Twp., memorial service, today, 1 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Vernard Road, Clarks Sum­mit, by the Rev. Glenn Amos, pas­tor. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Services Inc. Contribu­tions: Heritage Baptist Church 415 Vernard Road, Clarks Sum­mit, PA 18411.



FERGUSON, MARGARET M. "PEGGY," Dickson City, today, 11 a.m., by the Rev. Kenneth Tapper, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dick­son City. Interment, First Prim­i­tive Methodist Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, today, 10 to service. Contribu­tions: Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences: funeral home website.



FERRARI, JOSEPH, Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, Dun­more Cemetery. Contributions: Shriners Hos­pitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



GUZZI, JOSEPH J. JR., Royers­ford, formerly of Clarks Summit, celebration of life, today, 1 to 4 p.m., the Loft at Landis Creek, 765 N. Lewis Road, Limerick. Contributions: PAWS (



JONES, ALAN R., Scranton, today, noon, United Baptist Church of Scranton, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Gary Eaches. Visitation, 11 a.m. to service, church. Arrangements: Savino Funerals & Cremation Care, Scranton.



KOLINOVSKY, ELMER R., Dallas, formerly of Taylor, Friday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Pallbearers: Noah Kolinovsky, grandson; Tim Manzolillo, James Blais, Jerry Bednarz. Interment, Fair­view Memorial Park, Elm­hurst.



LLOYD, MARGARET TINA, Newton Twp., memorial Mass, today, 10 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, by Monsig­nor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Newton Cemetery. Call­ing hours, 9 to service, church. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cre­mation Service, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Our Lady of the Snows Parish.



McKEON, ANN M., West Scran­ton, today, Mass, 9 a.m., Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 8 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Scranton. Con­tri­butions: Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



NEPA, FELIX P., Archbald, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Williams Street, Dunmore; or VNA Hospice, Delaware Street, Olyphant. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald.



PETRINI, ROY "REMO," Green Ridge section of Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, 10 to service. Contributions: St. Joseph's Cen­ter or St. Francis Kitchen.



RUANE, MARY A., Scranton, today, April 6, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509;



SCOBLICK, CATHERINE COL­LINS, R.N., Archbald, Friday, Christ the King Church, Archbald, by the Rev. Paul Fontanella. Pallbearers: Michael and John Alunni, Clint Griffiths, James and Daniel Scoblick, T.J. Clark, nephews.



SIBIO, MARY (TESS), Dun­more, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Calling hours, today, 9 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Fune­ral Home, Dunmore.



SLANGAN, ROBERT F. (BOB), South Scranton. Blessing service, today, noon, August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor, St. John Neumann Parish. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Inurnment, private. Contri­bu­tions: donor's favorite charity.



ULIAS, HELEN FASISKA, formerly of Old Forge, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. Inurnment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Arrangements: Savino Tra­di­tional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scran­ton. Contributions: St. Mary's Villa Campus Activity Depart­ment, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444.



WALSH, J. LEONA, West Scran­ton, Friday, Savino Traditional Fune­­rals and Cremation Care, Scranton. Mass, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Pallbearers: Mark Walsh, David Walsh, sons; James Walsh Jr., grandson; Joe Bomrad, nephew; Tom DeLeo.



WASKO, JEAN WOZNIAK, Old Forge, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, services, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 512 Summer St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Peter Henry, rector. Interment will follow, parish cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Parastas, 4:30 p.m. Contributions: St. Michael's Church. Condolences: funeral home website.

