BARBER, JANE ADAMS, Tunk­hannock, today, 11 a.m., Shel­don-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunk­han­nock. Inter­ment, Mountainview Memorial Park, Harding. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to service. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



BARRON, RICHARD J., Elm­hurst Twp., memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Cov­ington Twp. Arrangements: Duffy & Snow­­­don Funeral Home of Mos­cow. Condolences: funeral home website.



BELCH, BETTY JEANNE, a resident of Mountain View Care Cen­ter, Scran­ton, formerly of Dickson City, private. Interment, Ever­green Cemetery, Dickson City, at a later date. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



BLAKENEY, DOROTHY ELIZA­BETH, Clarks Summit, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Lou Divis, pastor. Contri­butions: Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Clarks Summit. Arrange­ments: Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit



BRADY, ELIZABETH A. "BET­TY," Carbondale, today, Bren­nan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Condolences: funeral home website.



CANAVAN, MARIE, Dunmore, Friday, Mass, Immac­ulate Con­cep­tion Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin. Pall­bear­ers: Chris Lucas, Paul Dubas, Rob Dubas, John Kranick, Brian Canavaughn, Joe Cana­vaughn. Interment, Cathedral Cem­et­ery, Scranton.



CONNORS, JOHN "BOZO," Pitts­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Inter­ment, Mount Olivet Ceme­tery. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences:



CORBY, AUDREY J., Factory­ville, today, 11 a.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, by Pastor Deborah A. Loessy. Inter­ment, Starkville Cemetery, Lem­on Twp. Contributions: First Bap­tist Church of Factoryville, P.O. BOX 366, Factoryville, PA 18419.



GRABOWSKI, JOYCE ANN, Clear Spring, Md., formerly of Oly­phant, today, 9 a.m., Har­rison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Mass, 9:30, St. Thom­as Aquinas Church, Arch­bald. Interment at St. Thom­as Aquinas Cemetery.



HOLLAND, FRANCIS J. (FRANK), Scranton and Philadel­phia, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chap­el, 1639 Oram St., Scranton. Inter­ment, with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.



HOLLENBECK, LINDA A., New Milford, Harford Twp., blessing service, today, 2 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbo­gaste Satoun. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to service. Dona­tions: Cancer Center Nurses at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lake­land, Fla., formerly of Car­bon­dale, Wednesday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Con­do­­lences:



MEIL, JAMES K., Scranton, Friday, by Rabbi Dovid Saks, Dalton Jewish Cemetery, Dalton. Contributions: Jewish Home of NEPA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or the donor's choice. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences:



PACHUCY, THERESA, Oly­phant, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, 601 Dun­daff St., Dickson City, Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Dela­ware Street, Olyphant. Entomb­ment, Visitation of Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: perform a random act of kindness.



PITTMAN, ALICE JANE, Scran­ton, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Salvation Apostolic Temple Church, 223 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Ray Johnson. Arrangements: Kev­in K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



REED, JOHN 'FONCE,' Scran­ton, Tuesday, Mass, 9 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 3 to 7 p.m., How­ard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa. Interment and committal, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



REINISCH, WILLIAM WENZL JR., Scranton and Albany, N.Y., celebration of life, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department Banquet Hall, 550 Albany Shaker Road, Lou­don­ville, NY 12211. Donations: memorial scholarship fund estab­­lished in Bill's name, mail to BKW Boosters c/o Michael Puzulis, 1707 Thatcher Park Road, East Berne, NY 12059. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



RINALDI, THERESA SCRIMAL­LI, Dunmore, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Chest­nut Street, Dunmore. Interment, private. Donations: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 322 Chest­­nut St., Dunmore, PA 18512, or Traditional Home Health and Hospice Care, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences:



RUANE, JOSEPH C., South Abington Twp., Friday, Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald. Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard E. Fox. Pall­bear­ers: Stephen and John Crounse, Neil Hawk, Bob and Rob McAn­drew, Jim Scanlon. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.



SMITH, ALICE L., Beacon, N.Y., Sunday, 2 p.m., Reformed Church of Beacon, 1113 Wolcott Ave.. Burial, later date, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Arrange­­ments: Libby Fune­ral Home of Beacon, 55 Teller Ave., Beacon, NY. Condo­lences:



SMITH, WILLIAM G., Scranton, Monday, 10:30 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bealla, pastor. Interment and committal services, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



STAPLES, ELWOOD "WOODY," Forest City, memorial visitation, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Private graveside service, Valley View Mem­orial Park, Montdale. Arrange­ments: Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Condolences:



VACCHIANO, LORRAINE G., Mass, Friday, St. Lucy's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Sam J. Ferretti and Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



WILLIAMS, CATHERINE JEAN, Meshoppen, formerly of Waymart and Florida, today, noon, Cal­vary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont St., Waymart, by Pastor Bonnie Sheard. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to service, church. Donations: Lake Como Commu­nity of Hope, P.O. Box 330, Lake Como, FL 32157. Arrangements: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.



WOZNIAK, HELENA E. (SUR­MA), Taylor, Monday at 10 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Peter Henry. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4. Interment, St. Mic­hael's Russian Orthodox Cem­etery, Old Forge.



ZALDONIS, MARTHA (BESS), West Granby, Conn., today, 10 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea. Mass, 10:30, Holy Rosary Church, Duryea. Inter­ment, St. Joseph's Cemetery.



ZVONCHENKO, MILDRED, Hud­­son, Fla., formerly of Scran­ton, Mass, 10 a.m., today, St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Arrange­ments: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

