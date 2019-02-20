Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BALZANI, CARMELLA A., Scran­ton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Call­ing hours, today, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Savino Tra­ditional Funerals and Crema­tion Care, Scranton.



DECKER, BARBARA A., New Mil­ford, Friday, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Mil­ford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions:



FIORILLO, ANN F., Scranton, Tuesday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, St. Lucy's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Samuel Ferretti. Pall­bearers: Lou and Tony Piraino, Rob and Pat Noone, Ryan Fiorillo and Tony Sacco. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.



GALLAGHER, MARY KATHRYN, Moosic, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours, 9:30-10:30, church. Contributions: American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, or at



HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Meth­o­dist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wil­cox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CON­NIE," Dunmore, Thursday, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, Thursday, 9 to 10, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Dona­tions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



LESAVAGE, NICHOLAS H., Green­wood section of Moosic, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Divine Mercy Par­ish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. In attendance: the Rev. Paul Wolensky, SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Pallbearers: Dave Pietry­ka, great-nephew; Hunter and Dakota Lesavage, grandsons; Cory Hazen, Colby Kogan and Tyler Cooper. Interment, St. Vlad­imir's Ukrainian Cemetery, Min­ooka section.



LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scranton, Friday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virgin­ia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Con­dolences:



LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOF­FITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­tributions: Joseph F. Lough­ney Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadel­phia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.



McGARRY, MONSIGNOR JAMES J., Clarks Summit, Tuesday, Pontifical Mass, Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit, by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton; Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, the Rev. John M. Lapera, the Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh and the Rev. Jeffrey D. Tudgay. Present in the sanctuary; the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock, the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke, Monsignor Peter P. Madus, the Rev. John A. Doris, the Rev. Joseph P. Elston, Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, the Rev. Michael M. Bryant, the Rev. Paul M. Mullen, the Rev. Jack Kilpatrick, the Rev. Kevin P. Mulhern, the Rev. James J. Walsh, the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, the Rev. Martin J. Gaiardo, the Rev. E. Francis Kelly, the Rev. David W. Cramer, the Rev. Rich­ard J. Cirba, the Rev. Walter Jen­kins, the Rev. John T. Albosta, the Rev. James T. Tracey and Dea­con Ed Kelly. Pallbearers: Michael and Laurie Fleming, John and Nancy Menapace, Dennis Dawgert, Penny Common, Sue Burke and attorney Thomas P. Cummings. Interment, St. John the Evangelist Parish Cemetery, Pittston.



McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lake­­land, Fla., formerly of Car­bon­dale, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cem­etery, Finch Hill. Arrange­ments: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Con­do­­lences:



McVICAR, JACK "MAX," Arch­bald, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.



POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 4 to 7 p.m. Contri­butions: Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margot­tafuneralhomes.com.



REED, JOHN "FONCE," Scran­ton, Tuesday, Mass, Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Pall­bear­ers: Michael Gibbs and Mat­thew Reed, nephews; Gene Reed, cousin; Mark Aeblie, Mike Cebulka and Michael Klem. Inter­ment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton.



RINALDI, JUDY POPEWCHACK, Old Forge, Tuesday, Ferri & Gil­lette Funeral Services, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor, and the Rev. Gary Mensinger. Pall­bear­ers: Robert, attorney Rich­ard, Russell and Stephen Rinaldi, nephews; Jason Hadden, grandson-in-law; and Michael Collins Jr. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scranton.



SCHOFIELD, LOURDES, Scran­ton, today, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scran­ton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to services, Edward Knight-O'Don­nell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Contributions: Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.



SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seat­tle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­u­late Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.



TARLETSKY, ELIZABETH ANN (NOVAJOSKY), Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, Mass, Thurs­day, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 Fifth Ave., Alpha, N.J. Visitation, today, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 695 Corliss Ave., Phil­lipsburg, N.J. Condolences:



ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Dur­yea. No viewing. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea.



ZESZOTARSKI, ARTHUR P., Scranton, private. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road N.E., Washing­ton, DC 20017. Condolences:

ARDIZONI, GUY E., Dunmore, today, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dun­more. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Cath­erine of Siena Church, Mos­cow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cem­etery. Go directly to church.BALZANI, CARMELLA A., Scran­ton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Call­ing hours, today, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Savino Tra­ditional Funerals and Crema­tion Care, Scranton.DECKER, BARBARA A., New Mil­ford, Friday, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Mil­ford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions: ElyFuneralHome.com FIORILLO, ANN F., Scranton, Tuesday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, St. Lucy's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Samuel Ferretti. Pall­bearers: Lou and Tony Piraino, Rob and Pat Noone, Ryan Fiorillo and Tony Sacco. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.GALLAGHER, MARY KATHRYN, Moosic, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours, 9:30-10:30, church. Contributions: American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, or at heart.org . Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Meth­o­dist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wil­cox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CON­NIE," Dunmore, Thursday, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, Thursday, 9 to 10, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Dona­tions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.LESAVAGE, NICHOLAS H., Green­wood section of Moosic, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Divine Mercy Par­ish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. In attendance: the Rev. Paul Wolensky, SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Pallbearers: Dave Pietry­ka, great-nephew; Hunter and Dakota Lesavage, grandsons; Cory Hazen, Colby Kogan and Tyler Cooper. Interment, St. Vlad­imir's Ukrainian Cemetery, Min­ooka section.LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scranton, Friday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virgin­ia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Con­dolences: hdoliver.com LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOF­FITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­tributions: Joseph F. Lough­ney Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadel­phia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.McGARRY, MONSIGNOR JAMES J., Clarks Summit, Tuesday, Pontifical Mass, Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit, by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton; Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, the Rev. John M. Lapera, the Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh and the Rev. Jeffrey D. Tudgay. Present in the sanctuary; the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock, the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke, Monsignor Peter P. Madus, the Rev. John A. Doris, the Rev. Joseph P. Elston, Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, the Rev. Michael M. Bryant, the Rev. Paul M. Mullen, the Rev. Jack Kilpatrick, the Rev. Kevin P. Mulhern, the Rev. James J. Walsh, the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, the Rev. Martin J. Gaiardo, the Rev. E. Francis Kelly, the Rev. David W. Cramer, the Rev. Rich­ard J. Cirba, the Rev. Walter Jen­kins, the Rev. John T. Albosta, the Rev. James T. Tracey and Dea­con Ed Kelly. Pallbearers: Michael and Laurie Fleming, John and Nancy Menapace, Dennis Dawgert, Penny Common, Sue Burke and attorney Thomas P. Cummings. Interment, St. John the Evangelist Parish Cemetery, Pittston.McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lake­­land, Fla., formerly of Car­bon­dale, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cem­etery, Finch Hill. Arrange­ments: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Con­do­­lences: parisefuneralhome.com McVICAR, JACK "MAX," Arch­bald, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 4 to 7 p.m. Contri­butions: Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margot­tafuneralhomes.com.REED, JOHN "FONCE," Scran­ton, Tuesday, Mass, Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Pall­bear­ers: Michael Gibbs and Mat­thew Reed, nephews; Gene Reed, cousin; Mark Aeblie, Mike Cebulka and Michael Klem. Inter­ment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton.RINALDI, JUDY POPEWCHACK, Old Forge, Tuesday, Ferri & Gil­lette Funeral Services, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor, and the Rev. Gary Mensinger. Pall­bear­ers: Robert, attorney Rich­ard, Russell and Stephen Rinaldi, nephews; Jason Hadden, grandson-in-law; and Michael Collins Jr. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scranton.SCHOFIELD, LOURDES, Scran­ton, today, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scran­ton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to services, Edward Knight-O'Don­nell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Contributions: Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seat­tle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­u­late Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.TARLETSKY, ELIZABETH ANN (NOVAJOSKY), Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, Mass, Thurs­day, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 Fifth Ave., Alpha, N.J. Visitation, today, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 695 Corliss Ave., Phil­lipsburg, N.J. Condolences: devlinfh.com . Donations: North­east Pa. Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corp­orate Circle, 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Dur­yea. No viewing. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea.ZESZOTARSKI, ARTHUR P., Scranton, private. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road N.E., Washing­ton, DC 20017. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home

91 State Street

Nicholson , PA 18446

(570) 942-6241 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close