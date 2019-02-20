|
ARDIZONI, GUY E., Dunmore, today, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Go directly to church.
BALZANI, CARMELLA A., Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton.
DECKER, BARBARA A., New Milford, Friday, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Milford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions: ElyFuneralHome.com.
FIORILLO, ANN F., Scranton, Tuesday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, St. Lucy's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Samuel Ferretti. Pallbearers: Lou and Tony Piraino, Rob and Pat Noone, Ryan Fiorillo and Tony Sacco. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
GALLAGHER, MARY KATHRYN, Moosic, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, 9:30-10:30, church. Contributions: American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, or at heart.org. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CONNIE," Dunmore, Thursday, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, Thursday, 9 to 10, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
LESAVAGE, NICHOLAS H., Greenwood section of Moosic, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. In attendance: the Rev. Paul Wolensky, SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Pallbearers: Dave Pietryka, great-nephew; Hunter and Dakota Lesavage, grandsons; Cory Hazen, Colby Kogan and Tyler Cooper. Interment, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Cemetery, Minooka section.
LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scranton, Friday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virginia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Condolences: hdoliver.com.
LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOFFITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Joseph F. Loughney Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.
McGARRY, MONSIGNOR JAMES J., Clarks Summit, Tuesday, Pontifical Mass, Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit, by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton; Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, the Rev. John M. Lapera, the Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh and the Rev. Jeffrey D. Tudgay. Present in the sanctuary; the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock, the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke, Monsignor Peter P. Madus, the Rev. John A. Doris, the Rev. Joseph P. Elston, Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, the Rev. Michael M. Bryant, the Rev. Paul M. Mullen, the Rev. Jack Kilpatrick, the Rev. Kevin P. Mulhern, the Rev. James J. Walsh, the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, the Rev. Martin J. Gaiardo, the Rev. E. Francis Kelly, the Rev. David W. Cramer, the Rev. Richard J. Cirba, the Rev. Walter Jenkins, the Rev. John T. Albosta, the Rev. James T. Tracey and Deacon Ed Kelly. Pallbearers: Michael and Laurie Fleming, John and Nancy Menapace, Dennis Dawgert, Penny Common, Sue Burke and attorney Thomas P. Cummings. Interment, St. John the Evangelist Parish Cemetery, Pittston.
McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Carbondale, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
McVICAR, JACK "MAX," Archbald, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.
POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
REED, JOHN "FONCE," Scranton, Tuesday, Mass, Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Pallbearers: Michael Gibbs and Matthew Reed, nephews; Gene Reed, cousin; Mark Aeblie, Mike Cebulka and Michael Klem. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
RINALDI, JUDY POPEWCHACK, Old Forge, Tuesday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor, and the Rev. Gary Mensinger. Pallbearers: Robert, attorney Richard, Russell and Stephen Rinaldi, nephews; Jason Hadden, grandson-in-law; and Michael Collins Jr. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
SCHOFIELD, LOURDES, Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to services, Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.
SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seattle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.
TARLETSKY, ELIZABETH ANN (NOVAJOSKY), Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 Fifth Ave., Alpha, N.J. Visitation, today, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 695 Corliss Ave., Phillipsburg, N.J. Condolences: devlinfh.com. Donations: Northeast Pa. Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle, 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Duryea. No viewing. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., Duryea.
ZESZOTARSKI, ARTHUR P., Scranton, private. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road N.E., Washington, DC 20017. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2019
