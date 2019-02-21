Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BOLCHUNE, WILLIAM, Scran­ton, viewing, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences:



DAVIDOW, LAURENCE MYER, Clarks Green, Friday, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Interment, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Jewish Family Service of NEPA, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 204, Scranton, 18510; Temple Hesed, 1 Knox Road, Scranton, 18505; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, 18503; or the donor's favorite charity. Con­do­lences:



DECKER, BARBARA A., New Mil­ford, Friday, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Mil­ford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions:



DOMBROSKI, ANNE BEHON­ICK, Lake Suzy, Fla., formerly of Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Parastas, Friday, 7:30 p.m. Calling hours, 6:30 to service. Condolences:



GALLAGHER, MARY KATHRYN, Moosic, Wednesday, Mass, Nativ­ity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Pallbearers: Tom Gallagher, Ren­ato Luongo, Brian Walsh, Chris Dende, Paul Brady, Toby Lovec­chio and Darryl Frantz. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery.



GRAFF, RONALD W., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scran­ton, 18505; or Special Olympics at



HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Meth­o­dist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wil­cox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CON­­NIE," Dunmore, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208



LELLO, PETER J. JR., Pittston, Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 Wil­liam St., Pittston. Go directly to church Friday morning. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Adon­izio Funeral Home LLC, 251 Wil­liam St., Pittston. Donations: Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pitts­ton; St. Joseph Marello Par­ish, Pittston; the Peter J. Lello Food Bank (checks may be made out to Luzerne County Community College); or Care and Concern Min­istries at St. John the Evan­gelist Church, Pittston. Condo­len­ces:



LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scranton, Friday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virgin­ia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Con­dolences:



LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOF­­FITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cre­mation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­tribu­tions: Joseph F. Lough­ney Jr. Mem­orial Scholarship, c/o Scran­ton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Chil­dren's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadel­phia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.



MEHOLIC, BETTY SEMIAN, Taylor, Friday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 4. Contri­butions: St. George's Orthodox Church. Condolences:



NARDELLA, JUDITH E., Bulls Head section of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.



O'CONNOR, JOHN M., Peck­ville, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Mass, 10, St. Mic­hael's Church, Jessup. Inter­ment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403.



POHLMAN, WAYNE "NICK" SR., Mehoopany, Friday, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock. Viewing, 10 a.m. to service. Donations: St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.



POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, to­day, 4 to 7 p.m. Contri­butions: , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Frank­lin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margot­tafuneralhomes.com.



PUCHALSKI, SHIRLEY, West Scran­ton, celebration of life, Friday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., and blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Ser­vi­ces, 262 Railroad Ave., Scran­ton. Spring interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.



ROYCE, DONALD ARTHUR SR., South Scranton, blessing service and inurnment, Friday, 10 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery Chap­el, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Masonic services, today, 7 p.m. Members of the various masonic orders meet at the funeral home by 6:45. Contributions: , c/o Irem Tem­ple, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences:



SCHOFIELD, LOURDES, Scran­ton, Wednesday, Holy Rosary Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Martin Gairdo and assisted by Deacon Jan Mroz. Pallbearers: Jay Purcell, Tommy O'Neill, Steve Carroll and Larry Kellcher, nephews. Interment, Cathe­dral Ceme­tery.



SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seat­tle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­u­late Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.



TARLETSKY, ELIZABETH ANN (NOVAJOSKY), Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, Mass, to­day, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 Fifth Ave., Alpha, N.J. Arrangements: Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 695 Corliss Ave., Phil­lipsburg, N.J. Condolen­ces:



ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Dur­­yea. No viewing. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea.

