|
ARDIZONI, GUY E., Dunmore, Wednesday, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore. Mass, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, by the Rev. Joseph Horanzy. Pallbearers; Guy Ardizoni, a son; Bob Fidiam son-in-law; Guy Ardizoni, Bob Fidiam and Ryan Jones, grandsons. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.
BOLCHUNE, WILLIAM, Scranton, viewing, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
DAVIDOW, LAURENCE MYER, Clarks Green, Friday, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Jewish Family Service of NEPA, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 204, Scranton, 18510; Temple Hesed, 1 Knox Road, Scranton, 18505; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, 18503; or the donor's favorite charity. Condolences: NEPAFuneralhome.com.
DECKER, BARBARA A., New Milford, Friday, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Milford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions: ElyFuneralHome.com.
DOMBROSKI, ANNE BEHONICK, Lake Suzy, Fla., formerly of Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Parastas, Friday, 7:30 p.m. Calling hours, 6:30 to service. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GALLAGHER, MARY KATHRYN, Moosic, Wednesday, Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Pallbearers: Tom Gallagher, Renato Luongo, Brian Walsh, Chris Dende, Paul Brady, Toby Lovecchio and Darryl Frantz. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
GRAFF, RONALD W., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, 18505; or Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org/Pennsylvania. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CONNIE," Dunmore, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Donations: .
LELLO, PETER J. JR., Pittston, Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Go directly to church Friday morning. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Donations: Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston; St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston; the Peter J. Lello Food Bank (checks may be made out to Luzerne County Community College); or Care and Concern Ministries at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com.
LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scranton, Friday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virginia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Condolences: hdoliver.com.
LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOFFITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Joseph F. Loughney Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.
MEHOLIC, BETTY SEMIAN, Taylor, Friday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 4. Contributions: St. George's Orthodox Church. Condolences: semiancares.com
NARDELLA, JUDITH E., Bulls Head section of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.
O'CONNOR, JOHN M., Peckville, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Mass, 10, St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403.
POHLMAN, WAYNE "NICK" SR., Mehoopany, Friday, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Viewing, 10 a.m. to service. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.
POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
PUCHALSKI, SHIRLEY, West Scranton, celebration of life, Friday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., and blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Spring interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.
ROYCE, DONALD ARTHUR SR., South Scranton, blessing service and inurnment, Friday, 10 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery Chapel, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Masonic services, today, 7 p.m. Members of the various masonic orders meet at the funeral home by 6:45. Contributions: , c/o Irem Temple, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
SCHOFIELD, LOURDES, Scranton, Wednesday, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Martin Gairdo and assisted by Deacon Jan Mroz. Pallbearers: Jay Purcell, Tommy O'Neill, Steve Carroll and Larry Kellcher, nephews. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seattle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.
TARLETSKY, ELIZABETH ANN (NOVAJOSKY), Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 Fifth Ave., Alpha, N.J. Arrangements: Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 695 Corliss Ave., Phillipsburg, N.J. Condolences: devlinfh.com. Donations: Northeast Pa. Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle, 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Duryea. No viewing. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., Duryea.
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|