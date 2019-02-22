|
BOLCHUNE, WILLIAM, Scranton, viewing, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
BOROWSKI, ANNA, South Canaan, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Calling hours, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to Mass. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Spring interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waymart. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
BURKE, TIMOTHY J. SR., Wilkes-Barre, private. Contributions: St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
DAVIDOW, LAURENCE MYER, Clarks Green, today, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Jewish Family Service of NEPA, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 204, Scranton, 18510; Temple Hesed, 1 Knox Road, Scranton, 18505; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, 18503; or the donor's favorite charity. Condolences: NEPAFuneralhome.com.
DECKER, BARBARA A., New Milford, today, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Milford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions: ElyFuneralHome.com.
DOMBROSKI, ANNE BEHONICK, Lake Suzy, Fla., formerly of Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Parastas, today, 7:30 p.m. Calling hours, 6:30 to service. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GRAFF, RONALD W., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, 18505; or Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org/Pennsylvania. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
GRUNICK, LEONA ZAMBO CUILIS, Olyphant, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, at a later date, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.
HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
KUKUCHKA, MARY MARGARET, Eatonville, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church on Saturday. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.
LELLO, PETER J. JR., Pittston, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Go directly to church today morning. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Donations: Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston; St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston; the Peter J. Lello Food Bank (checks may be made out to Luzerne County Community College); or Care and Concern Ministries at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com.
LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scranton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virginia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Condolences: hdoliver.com.
LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOFFITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Joseph F. Loughney Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.
McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Carbondale, Wednesday, Mass, St. Rose Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
McMYNE, MARIAN E., Scranton, Feb. 28, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.Thursday
MEHOLIC, BETTY SEMIAN, Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment, parish cemetery. Contributions: St. George's Orthodox Church. Condolences: semiancares.com
MULLEN, SHEILA, Eynon, Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
NARDELLA, JUDITH E., Bulls Head section of Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.
O'CONNOR, JOHN M., Peckville, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Mass, 10, St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403.
OZARK, SALLY, Duryea, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and the Rev. Joseph Kearney. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. Contributions: Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
PHILLIPS, MARY M., Ransom Twp., Saturday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.
POHLMAN, WAYNE "NICK" SR., Mehoopany, today, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Viewing, 10 a.m. to service. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.
POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
PUCHALSKI, SHIRLEY, West Scranton, celebration of life, today, 4 to 6:30 p.m., and blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Spring interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.
ROYCE, DONALD ARTHUR SR., South Scranton, blessing service and inurnment, today, 10 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery Chapel, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Contributions: Shriners Children's Hospital, c/o Irem Temple, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
SEELEY, BERNADINE "BERNIE," Lake Ariel, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Deacon Matt Lorent. Spring interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seattle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.
VOYTKO, JOHN G., Spring Brook Twp., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewings, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.; Saturday, 9 to 9:50 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena. Contributions: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Duryea. No viewing. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019
