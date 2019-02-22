Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BOROWSKI, ANNA, South Canaan, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Calling hours, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to Mass. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Spring interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waymart. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Condolences:



BURKE, TIMOTHY J. SR., Wilkes-Barre, private. Contribu­tions: St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences:



DAVIDOW, LAURENCE MYER, Clarks Green, today, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Interment, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Jewish Family Ser­vice of NEPA, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 204, Scranton, 18510; Tem­ple Hesed, 1 Knox Road, Scran­ton, 18505; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, 18503; or the donor's favorite charity. Con­do­lences:



DECKER, BARBARA A., New Mil­ford, today, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, 183 Main St., New Mil­ford. Burial for immediate family in April. Contributions:



DOMBROSKI, ANNE BEHON­ICK, Lake Suzy, Fla., formerly of Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dun­more. Parastas, today, 7:30 p.m. Calling hours, 6:30 to service. Condolences:



GRAFF, RONALD W., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scran­ton, 18505; or Special Olympics at



GRUNICK, LEONA ZAMBO CUILIS, Olyphant, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, at a later date, St. Michael's Cem­etery, Blakely. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.



HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Meth­o­dist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wil­cox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



KUKUCHKA, MARY MAR­GAR­ET, Eatonville, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Pieta Ceme­tery, Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church on Saturday. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Con­tri­butions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dal­las, PA 18612; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.



LELLO, PETER J. JR., Pittston, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 Wil­liam St., Pittston. Go directly to church today morning. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Adon­izio Funeral Home LLC, 251 Wil­liam St., Pittston. Donations: Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pitts­ton; St. Joseph Marello Par­ish, Pittston; the Peter J. Lello Food Bank (checks may be made out to Luzerne County Community Col­lege); or Care and Concern Min­istries at St. John the Evan­gelist Church, Pittston. Condo­len­ces:



LOFTUS, JEANNE ANDRES, Scran­ton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Holy Family, Virgin­ia Beach. Inurnment, Church of the Holy Family Columbarium. Con­­dolences:



LOUGHNEY, CATHERINE (MOF­­FITT), Waverly Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Fune­ral and Cre­mation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit. Con­tribu­tions: Joseph F. Lough­ney Jr. Mem­orial Scholar­ship, c/o Scran­ton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scran­­ton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund at the Chil­dren's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civ­ic Center Boulevard, Philadel­phia, PA 19104. Condolences: funeral home website.



McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lake­­land, Fla., formerly of Car­bon­dale, Wednesday, Mass, St. Rose Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pas­tor. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



McMYNE, MARIAN E., Scran­ton, Feb. 28, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.Thursday



MEHOLIC, BETTY SEMIAN, Tay­lor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment, parish cem­etery. Contri­butions: St. George's Orthodox Church. Con­do­lences:



MULLEN, SHEILA, Eynon, Sat­urd­ay, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment, St. Cath­er­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



NARDELLA, JUDITH E., Bulls Head section of Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.



O'CONNOR, JOHN M., Peck­ville, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Mass, 10, St. Mic­hael's Church, Jessup. Inter­ment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403.



OZARK, SALLY, Duryea, Satur­day, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and the Rev. Joseph Kearney. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Inter­ment, SS. Peter and Paul Cem­etery, Avoca. Contributions: Tra­cey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, MARY M., Ransom Twp., Saturday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Call­ing hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



POHLMAN, WAYNE "NICK" SR., Mehoopany, today, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock. Viewing, 10 a.m. to service. Donations: St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.



POVANDA, PAULINE, St. Mary's Villa, formerly of Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Contri­butions: Alz­heim­er's Association, Greater Penn­sylvania Chapter, 57 N. Frank­­lin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: margot­tafuneralhomes.com.



PUCHALSKI, SHIRLEY, West Scran­ton, celebration of life, today, 4 to 6:30 p.m., and blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Ser­vi­ces, 262 Railroad Ave., Scran­ton. Spring interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.



ROYCE, DONALD ARTHUR SR., South Scranton, blessing service and inurnment, today, 10 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery Chap­el, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Contributions: Shrin­ers Children's Hospital, c/o Irem Tem­ple, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condo­lences:



SEELEY, BERNADINE "BER­NIE," Lake Ariel, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Deacon Matt Lorent. Spring interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences:



SUMMERS, JAMES W., Seat­tle, Wash., formerly of Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­u­late Conception Chapel Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to Mass, church.



VOYTKO, JOHN G., Spring Brook Twp., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Mos­cow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Coving­ton Twp. Viewings, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Fune­ral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.; Saturday, 9 to 9:50 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena. Contributions: Leukemia & Lymph­oma Society, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Beth­le­hem, PA 18017. Condolences: funeral home website or Face­book page.



ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Dur­­­yea. No viewing. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea.

