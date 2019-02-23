Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BROJACK, WILLIAM A., Scott Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 10, St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, Montdale. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Contributions: St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Montdale, PA 18447. Condolences: funeral home website



COSTANZI, FERNANDO "FRED" "BUTCH," Old Forge, private. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences:



DAVIDOW, LAURENCE MYER, Clarks Green, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Pallbearers: David Hochbaum, Alexander Davidow, Vince Pricci. Interment, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow.



DENCH, JAMES W., Peckville, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.



DiRIENZO, CLAIRE H., West Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 9 a.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.



DOMBROSKI, ANNE BEHON­ICK, Lake Suzy, Fla., formerly of Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dun­more.



GILHOOL, JOHN WALTER JR., Greenfield Twp., today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Calling hours, today, 9 to 9:30, church. Condolences:



GRAFF, RONALD W., South Abington Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Contributions: the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scran­ton, 18505; or Special Olympics at



GRUNICK, LEONA ZAMBO CUILIS, Olyphant, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, at a later date, St. Michael's Cem­etery, Blakely. Arrangements: Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.



HEITMAN, JOSEPH "JODY" III, Spring Brook Twp., Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment, private, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.



HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, today, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Meth­o­dist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wil­cox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



HOOVER, SALLY SHOSTEK, Scranton, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.



KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CON­­NIE," Dunmore, Thursday, Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Pallbearers: Jody, Matthew, Ricky Kalinowski; and David Sample, grandsons. Interment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dunmore.



KUKUCHKA, MARY MAR­GAR­ET, Eatonville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Pieta Ceme­tery, Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church on today. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Con­tri­butions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dal­las, PA 18612; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.



LENCH, ALICE A., Clarks Summit, Sunday, 4 p.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by Deacon Jeffrey Trexler and the Rev. Lester Stephenson. Visitation, Sunday, 1 p.m. to service. Calling hours, Monday, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton.



MARKER, ALEXANDER "ALEX" J. III, Spring Brook Twp., Monday, 9:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., Mass, 10 a.m., The Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: . Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lake­­land, Fla., formerly of Car­bon­dale, Wednesday, Mass, St. Rose Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pas­tor. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



McMYNE, MARIAN E., Scran­ton, Feb. 28, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.



MEHOLIC, BETTY SEMIAN, Tay­lor, Friday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Services, St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, by the Rev. Daniel Vaskalis and the Rev. Deacon Theodore Worobey Sr. Pallbearers: Nathan Laubham, Kenny Jenkins, grandsons; Paul Laubham, Ken Jenkins, sons-in-law; Michael Semian, Mark Novack, nephews. Interment, parish cem­etery.



MULLEN, SHEILA, Eynon, today, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment, St. Cath­er­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



MYSKOWSKI, JOSEPH F. JR., Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m. to service, Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services, 10 a.m., funeral home. Burial, Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, N.J.



NARDELLA, JUDITH E., Bulls Head section of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Mass, Holy Rosary Church, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: Dane Kosolosky, Chris Bianchi, Chet Buzzinski, Pat Kane, Joe Capulish, Tony Zippittell. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery Mausoleum.



O'CONNOR, JOHN M., Peck­ville, today, 9:30 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Mass, 10, St. Mic­hael's Church, Jessup. Inter­ment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Contributions: Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403.



OZARK, SALLY, Duryea, today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and the Rev. Joseph Kearney. Inter­ment, SS. Peter and Paul Cem­etery, Avoca. Contributions: Tra­cey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, MARY M., Ransom Twp., today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



PRESCHUTTI, JUNE M., Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment at a later date, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. Condolences:



PRESCHUTTI, KATHERINE (KATHY), Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment at a later date, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Condolences:



SCHIMES, LENORE, Scranton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to Mass. Entombment, private, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Contributions: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or



SEELEY, BERNADINE "BER­NIE," Lake Ariel, today, 11:30 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Deacon Matt Lorent. Spring interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Condolences:



VANE, SISTER REGINA, C.P., Scranton, Sunday, viewing, 4 to 8 p.m., St. Gabriel's Monastery, Clarks Summit, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.



VOYTKO, JOHN G., Spring Brook Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Mos­cow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Coving­ton Twp. Viewing, today, 9 to 9:50 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena. Contributions: Leukemia & Lymph­oma Society, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Beth­le­hem, PA 18017. Condolences: funeral home website or Face­book page.



WILSON, SISTER REGINA MARIE, I.H.M., Scranton, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Mass, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Peace Residence, prayer service, 4 p.m. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh, at a later date. Contributions: retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Dur­­­yea. No viewing. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea.

