|
BOROWSKI, ANNA, South Canaan, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Calling hours, today, 9:30 a.m. to Mass. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Spring interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waymart. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.
BROJACK, WILLIAM A., Scott Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 10, St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, Montdale. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Contributions: St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Montdale, PA 18447. Condolences: funeral home website
COSTANZI, FERNANDO "FRED" "BUTCH," Old Forge, private. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
DAVIDOW, LAURENCE MYER, Clarks Green, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Pallbearers: David Hochbaum, Alexander Davidow, Vince Pricci. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
DENCH, JAMES W., Peckville, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.
DiRIENZO, CLAIRE H., West Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 9 a.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
DOMBROSKI, ANNE BEHONICK, Lake Suzy, Fla., formerly of Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
GILHOOL, JOHN WALTER JR., Greenfield Twp., today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Calling hours, today, 9 to 9:30, church. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
GRAFF, RONALD W., South Abington Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, 18505; or Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org/Pennsylvania. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
GRUNICK, LEONA ZAMBO CUILIS, Olyphant, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, at a later date, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Arrangements: Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.
HEITMAN, JOSEPH "JODY" III, Spring Brook Twp., Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment, private, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.
HENRY, PAUL M., Hop Bottom, memorial service, today, 2 p.m., Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Calling hours, 1 to service. Donations: Hop Bottom First Response Team. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
HOOVER, SALLY SHOSTEK, Scranton, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.
KALINOWSKI, CONCETTA "CONNIE," Dunmore, Thursday, Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Pallbearers: Jody, Matthew, Ricky Kalinowski; and David Sample, grandsons. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
KUKUCHKA, MARY MARGARET, Eatonville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church on today. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.
LENCH, ALICE A., Clarks Summit, Sunday, 4 p.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by Deacon Jeffrey Trexler and the Rev. Lester Stephenson. Visitation, Sunday, 1 p.m. to service. Calling hours, Monday, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton.
MARKER, ALEXANDER "ALEX" J. III, Spring Brook Twp., Monday, 9:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., Mass, 10 a.m., The Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: . Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
McMYNE, JOSEPH JOHN, Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Carbondale, Wednesday, Mass, St. Rose Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
McMYNE, MARIAN E., Scranton, Feb. 28, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
MEHOLIC, BETTY SEMIAN, Taylor, Friday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Services, St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, by the Rev. Daniel Vaskalis and the Rev. Deacon Theodore Worobey Sr. Pallbearers: Nathan Laubham, Kenny Jenkins, grandsons; Paul Laubham, Ken Jenkins, sons-in-law; Michael Semian, Mark Novack, nephews. Interment, parish cemetery.
MULLEN, SHEILA, Eynon, today, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
MYSKOWSKI, JOSEPH F. JR., Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m. to service, Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services, 10 a.m., funeral home. Burial, Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, N.J.
NARDELLA, JUDITH E., Bulls Head section of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Mass, Holy Rosary Church, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: Dane Kosolosky, Chris Bianchi, Chet Buzzinski, Pat Kane, Joe Capulish, Tony Zippittell. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
O'CONNOR, JOHN M., Peckville, today, 9:30 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Mass, 10, St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Contributions: Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403.
OZARK, SALLY, Duryea, today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and the Rev. Joseph Kearney. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. Contributions: Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
PHILLIPS, MARY M., Ransom Twp., today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
PRESCHUTTI, JUNE M., Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment at a later date, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452; and .
PRESCHUTTI, KATHERINE (KATHY), Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment at a later date, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Condolences: margottafunerahomes.com.
SCHIMES, LENORE, Scranton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to Mass. Entombment, private, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Contributions: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or www.michaeljfox.org/FindACure. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
SEELEY, BERNADINE "BERNIE," Lake Ariel, today, 11:30 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Deacon Matt Lorent. Spring interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
VANE, SISTER REGINA, C.P., Scranton, Sunday, viewing, 4 to 8 p.m., St. Gabriel's Monastery, Clarks Summit, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
VOYTKO, JOHN G., Spring Brook Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, today, 9 to 9:50 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena. Contributions: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
WILSON, SISTER REGINA MARIE, I.H.M., Scranton, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Mass, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Peace Residence, prayer service, 4 p.m. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh, at a later date. Contributions: retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
ZAMBOR, SHIRLEY M., formerly of Duryea, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Duryea. No viewing. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., Duryea.
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|