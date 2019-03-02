|
BALDINUCCI-MILLER, MARILYN B., Scranton, Friday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Pallbearers: Zach Miller, grandson; Kevin Elvidge, Mark Fiedorczyk, Bill Lesniak, John Lesniak, Jim Miller, Alan Shevak. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
BIRD, ROBERT P., West Mountain, Friday, Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, Scranton, by Pastor Roger Davis. Pallbearers: Bob Bird, Andrew Bird, Gary Bird, Dave Yackamovich, David Yackamovich. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
DUBRAVCAK, BARBARA E., Jessup, Wednesday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: James Walsh, Brandon Faramelli, Robert and Thomas Kolesar, Michael Lesnefsky, Greg Strony and Jerry Mullen. Interment, later date, Holy Ghost Cemetery.
JAMISON, FLORENCE, Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Countryside Community Church, Newton. Calling hours, 9:30 to service, church. Contributions: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; St. Luke's Hospital; or the Salvation Army. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
KOZLOWSKI, ANNA LENKO, West Scranton, Friday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor, by Deacon Carmen Mendicino. Pallbearers: Robbie Petillo, D.J. Rogers, grandsons; Nichoals Beadle, grandson-in-law; Jesse Beadle, great-grandson; Dennis Rogers, son-in-law; Christian Smith. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor.
LALLI, MARIE P., Dunmore, Friday, Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, Scranton. Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Pallbearers: Stephen, Carl and David Daiute; Michael and Sarah Massucci; Joseph Lalique. Honorary Pallbearers: Jack, Peter and Charlotte Daly. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore.
MARTINELLI, JOHN J. JR., Mass, Friday, Holy Rosary Church, North Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: John J. Martinelli, son; Austin Martinelli, Joseph Marchese, grandsons; Pasquale Trunzo Jr., Eugene Malowany, John Boyonoski, nephews. Honorary Pallbearers: Pasquale Trunzo Sr., William Bonacci, brothers-in-law. Interment with military honors by the United States Air Force and the Dickson City Veterans Honor Guard, Cathedral Cemetery.
