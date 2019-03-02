FUNERAL NOTICES

BALDINUCCI-MILLER, MARI­LYN B., Scranton, Friday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Par­ish, Peckville. Pallbearers: Zach Miller, grandson; Kevin Elvidge, Mark Fiedorczyk, Bill Lesniak, John Lesniak, Jim Miller, Alan Shevak. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

BIRD, ROBERT P., West Moun­tain, Friday, Bomberger-Lesko Fune­ral Home, Scranton, by Pas­tor Roger Davis. Pallbearers: Bob Bird, Andrew Bird, Gary Bird, Dave Yackamovich, David Yack­a­movich. Interment, Fair­view Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst.

DUBRAVCAK, BARBARA E., Jes­sup, Wednesday, Louis M. Mar­gotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, Holy Cross Parish, Oly­phant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: James Walsh, Brandon Faramelli, Robert and Thomas Kolesar, Michael Lesnefsky, Greg Strony and Jerry Mullen. Inter­ment, later date, Holy Ghost Cemetery.

JAMISON, FLORENCE, Clarks Sum­mit, today, 11 a.m., Coun­tryside Community Church, Newton. Calling hours, 9:30 to ser­vice, church. Contributions: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; St. Luke's Hospital; or the Salvation Army. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

KOZLOWSKI, ANNA LENKO, West Scranton, Friday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor, by Deacon Carmen Mendicino. Pallbearers: Robbie Petillo, D.J. Rogers, grand­sons; Nichoals Beadle, grandson-in-law; Jesse Beadle, great-grandson; Dennis Rogers, son-in-law; Christian Smith. Inter­ment, SS. Peter and Paul Cem­etery, Taylor.

LALLI, MARIE P., Dunmore, Friday, Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, Scran­­ton. Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dun­more, by the Rev. David Cappel­loni. Pallbearers: Stephen, Carl and David Daiute; Michael and Sarah Massucci; Joseph Lalique. Honorary Pallbearers: Jack, Peter and Charlotte Daly. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore.

MARTINELLI, JOHN J. JR., Mass, Friday, Holy Rosary Church, North Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: John J. Martinelli, son; Austin Martinelli, Joseph Marchese, grandsons; Pasquale Trunzo Jr., Eugene Malowany, John Boyon­oski, nephews. Honorary Pall­bear­ers: Pasquale Trunzo Sr., William Bonacci, brothers-in-law. Interment with military honors by the United States Air Force and the Dickson City Veterans Honor Guard, Cathedral Ceme­tery.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2019
