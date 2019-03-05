Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





CARACHILO, PAUL R. JR., Mayfield, Thursday, 9:45 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 10:30, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 622 Madison Ave., Jermyn. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions: Sacred Hearts Parish, 622 Madison Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433. Condolences:



COMPTON, FORREST CHAUNCEY, Jefferson Twp., visitation, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore. Private service and interment, Elmdale Cemetery. Contributions: NEPA Youth For Christ, 1613 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or Missionary Retreat Fellowship, 81 Missionary Retreat Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral homes website or Facebook page.



COOLBAUGH, THERESA (MAROS), Moosic, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Go directly to church. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home's website.



ELTZ, ALICE B., Carbondale, today, 10:30 a.m., Oliver Shifler and Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 62 N. Main St., Carbondale, Mass, 11, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment at a later date, St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Honesdale. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10:30. Contributions: Allied Hospice. Condolences:



FLYNN, ANN C., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Arrangements: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Interment at the convenience of the family.



KINDERMAN, PAULINE A., Scranton, today, 6 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6.



MEINHART, VINCENT, Scranton, visitation, Thursday, noon, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Mass, 1 p.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Meals on Wheels of Northeastern Pa., 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre PA 18702.



PARIS, MARGARET A. "PEGGY" DUBEE, West Scranton, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Alex Dubee and the Rev. Daniel Drake. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Magical Court, Alzheimer's Wing of the Mountain View Care Center, 2309 Stafford Ave. Scranton, PA 18505; or United Baptist Church Window Fund, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: funeral home website.



RICHARDS, WILLIAM, Forest City, today, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home's website.



ROBERTSON, SALLY E., South Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 E. Elm St., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 10 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. John Neuman Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505; or St. Thomas Moore Church, 116 Theodore St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



RUKSE, LEONARD P., North Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Mass, 9 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Condolences: funeral home website.



SAKOUTIS, LISA, Lords Valley, Pa., today, 2 p.m., Milford United Methodist Church, Milford. Burial, Maple Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp. Contributions: My Father's House of Worship, 1791 Route 6, Hawley, PA; 570-559-742. Arrangements: Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford. Condolences:



SEVITSKI, VILMA (BUCARI), Fayetteville, Ga., Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Italian American Cemetery. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences: funeral home website.



TAYLOR, ALBERT B., Forest City, Friday, 10 a.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Services, 10:30, Christ Episcopal Church, Delaware Street, Forest City, by the Rev. William McGinty. Viewing, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences:



WOODYATT, RALPH T. SR., Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Gary Eaches. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Contributions: United Baptist Church, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: funeral home website.

