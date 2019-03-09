Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BONE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN, Exeter, today, 9:15 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, Mass, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Inter­ment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Contributions: Christopher Ryan Bone Memorial Fund c/o FNCB Bank, 102 E. Drinker St., Dun­more, PA 18512. Condolences:



BURNETT, FRANCIS P. "FRANK," Carbondale, Friday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale, Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Car­bondale, by the Rev. James A. Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Seamus Doherty; Michael and Jeff Burnett; Conor Scholl; Jeffrey Maciejewski; Ryan, Tim and Jack Smedley. Honor Guard by Member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the St. Rose High School class of 1971.



COOPER, VERONICA, Hollister­ville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Contributions: .



DeLUCCIE, THOMAS SHERWOOD, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with full military honors, will follow. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Contributions: , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.



FOX, JESSIE J., West Nyack, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, celebration of life, today, Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service, 11:30.



FULLER, JASON JOEL, Old Forge, today, 4 p.m., Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, by the Rev. Harriet Santos. Calling hours, today, 1 to 4 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



GERSHEY, MICHAEL J., Lake Ariel, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Inter­ment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Arrangements: James Wilson Fune­ral Home, Lake Ariel. Con­dolences:



HIGGINS, MICHELE (MICKI) ANN CONDON, Moosic, Mass, Friday, Divine Mercy Parish, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Pallbearers: Paul and Joe Sauter; Gerard and Jim Condon; Ken West; Jeffrey Higgins. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.



HILL, BETTY "NANNY" (HAN­NICK), Dunmore, today, 9:30 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Condolences: funeral home website.



KLASSNER, FRANK, Dickson City, today, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 10, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City. Contributions: Boy Scout Troop 21, Dickson City; or to St. Mary's Visitation Parish, Dickson City.



KONCHAR, DELORES F. "LORI," Forest City, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, 3 p.m. Spring interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, today, 1 to 3 p.m. Wear colorful clothing. Condolences: funeral home website.



LISKA, AMELIA LOSS, Scran­ton, Friday, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, Mass, St. Stan­is­laus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, by the Rev. Bernard Nowicki; seated in sanctuary, the Most Rev. Anthony Mikovsky and the Rev. Janusz Lukas. Pallbearers: Bernard Kalteski, son-in-law; Nathan Kalteski, grandson; Thomas, Paul and William Loss, nephews; Joseph Maziarz, cousin. Interment, parish cem­etery.



McGUIRE, ALBERT B., Duryea, Sunday, 3 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Visitation: Sunday, 2 to service.



MUZI, ELLEN, Scranton, Friday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Pallbearers: Daniel Marcus, son; David Wilk, Larry Falduto, David Rubando, David Ianniccari. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Dur­yea.



SCOZZARO, FRANK "BABE," Throop, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Go direct­ly to the church. Contribu­tions: Blessed Sacrament Par­ish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, PA 18512. Condolences:



SMITH, SOPHIE A., Simpson, visitation, today, 3 to 5 p.m., followed by blessing service, Jos­eph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



TIPPEN, SISTER PATRICIA I.H.M, Scranton, Friday, Mass, IHM Center, Scranton, by the Rev. Ron Henery, O.P., the Rev. Don Babinski and the Rev. Anthony Grasso, C.S.C. Pallbearers: Kevin Abbamonte, Michael Abbamonte, Bill Vignali, Rob Sollazzo, Eddie Sollazzo, Andrew Pierce. Interment, St. Catherine's Cem­e­tery, Moscow.



WOJTKIELEWICZ, STEPHEN, Mos­cow, memorial gathering, today, 1 to 4 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolen­ces: funeral home's website.

ATWELL, BETTY, Duryea, private. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Contributions: Luzerne County SPCA. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.BONE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN, Exeter, today, 9:15 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, Mass, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Inter­ment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Contributions: Christopher Ryan Bone Memorial Fund c/o FNCB Bank, 102 E. Drinker St., Dun­more, PA 18512. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com BURNETT, FRANCIS P. "FRANK," Carbondale, Friday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale, Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Car­bondale, by the Rev. James A. Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Seamus Doherty; Michael and Jeff Burnett; Conor Scholl; Jeffrey Maciejewski; Ryan, Tim and Jack Smedley. Honor Guard by Member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the St. Rose High School class of 1971.COOPER, VERONICA, Hollister­ville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Contributions: .DeLUCCIE, THOMAS SHERWOOD, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with full military honors, will follow. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Contributions: , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.FOX, JESSIE J., West Nyack, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, celebration of life, today, Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service, 11:30.FULLER, JASON JOEL, Old Forge, today, 4 p.m., Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, by the Rev. Harriet Santos. Calling hours, today, 1 to 4 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.GERSHEY, MICHAEL J., Lake Ariel, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Inter­ment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Arrangements: James Wilson Fune­ral Home, Lake Ariel. Con­dolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com HIGGINS, MICHELE (MICKI) ANN CONDON, Moosic, Mass, Friday, Divine Mercy Parish, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Pallbearers: Paul and Joe Sauter; Gerard and Jim Condon; Ken West; Jeffrey Higgins. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.HILL, BETTY "NANNY" (HAN­NICK), Dunmore, today, 9:30 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Condolences: funeral home website.KLASSNER, FRANK, Dickson City, today, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 10, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City. Contributions: Boy Scout Troop 21, Dickson City; or to St. Mary's Visitation Parish, Dickson City.KONCHAR, DELORES F. "LORI," Forest City, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, 3 p.m. Spring interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, today, 1 to 3 p.m. Wear colorful clothing. Condolences: funeral home website.LISKA, AMELIA LOSS, Scran­ton, Friday, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, Mass, St. Stan­is­laus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, by the Rev. Bernard Nowicki; seated in sanctuary, the Most Rev. Anthony Mikovsky and the Rev. Janusz Lukas. Pallbearers: Bernard Kalteski, son-in-law; Nathan Kalteski, grandson; Thomas, Paul and William Loss, nephews; Joseph Maziarz, cousin. Interment, parish cem­etery.McGUIRE, ALBERT B., Duryea, Sunday, 3 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Visitation: Sunday, 2 to service.MUZI, ELLEN, Scranton, Friday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Pallbearers: Daniel Marcus, son; David Wilk, Larry Falduto, David Rubando, David Ianniccari. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Dur­yea.SCOZZARO, FRANK "BABE," Throop, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Go direct­ly to the church. Contribu­tions: Blessed Sacrament Par­ish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, PA 18512. Condolences: [email protected] SMITH, SOPHIE A., Simpson, visitation, today, 3 to 5 p.m., followed by blessing service, Jos­eph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Con­dolences: funeral home website.TIPPEN, SISTER PATRICIA I.H.M, Scranton, Friday, Mass, IHM Center, Scranton, by the Rev. Ron Henery, O.P., the Rev. Don Babinski and the Rev. Anthony Grasso, C.S.C. Pallbearers: Kevin Abbamonte, Michael Abbamonte, Bill Vignali, Rob Sollazzo, Eddie Sollazzo, Andrew Pierce. Interment, St. Catherine's Cem­e­tery, Moscow.WOJTKIELEWICZ, STEPHEN, Mos­cow, memorial gathering, today, 1 to 4 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolen­ces: funeral home's website. Funeral Home Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

(570) 693-1130 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.