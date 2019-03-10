FUNERAL NOTICES

BERTA, EDWARD J. Jr., Carbon­dale, Monday, 9 a.m., Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Entomb­ment, Our Mother of Sor­rows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

CARPENTER, BARBARA H., Dalton, Monday, 10 a.m., Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Nick McMichael. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Lake Winola UMC. Contributions: Lake Winola United Methodist Church; the Lake Winola Fire Co.; or Allied Services Hospice Facility. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

COLEMAN, MARY ROSE, Exeter, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Barbara's Parish, Memorial Street, Exeter. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton. Con­tributions: St. Barbara's Church; or to Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

COLVIN, LORRAINE B., Scran­ton, Monday, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Interment, Fair­lawn Cemetery, Dalton. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m. Con­tributions: . Condolences: funeral home website.

CONABOY, MARION HART­NETT, Scranton, Monday, Mass, 1 p.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Interment, private. Con­tributions: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509; friendsofthepoorscranton.org; or a charity important to your family. Arrange­ments: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

COOLBAUGH, THERESA MAR­­OS, Moosic, Mass, Satur­day, Divine Mercy Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Johnny III, Tif­fani, Nicole and Valentina Gil­chirst, all of Moosic, grandchildren. Interment: St. Mary Czesto­chowa Cemetery, Moosic.

DeLUCCIE, THOMAS SHER­WOOD, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with military honors, will follow. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Contributions: , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

KLASSNER, FRANK, Dickson City, Saturday, Frank T. Mazur Fune­ral Home Inc., Dickson City, Mass, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, by Monsig­nor Pratico. Pallbearers: Frank Klassner Jr., Steven Klassner, Ste­ven Klassner Jr., Thomas Beck­with, Jeffery Curtis, David Klassner. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Visitation Cem­etery, Dickson City.

McDONALD, TERESA "TERRY" CERVINI, South Abington Twp., Monday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1820 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., Mass by the Rev. John I. Cervini. Interment, later date. Contributions: Deacon Francisco Cales, Mission Office, 50 N. Park Ave., P.O. Box 9023, Rockville Centre, NY 11570-9023. Condolences: funeral home website. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

McGUIRE, ALBERT B., Duryea, today, 3 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Visitation: today, 2 to service.

ORECHOVSKY, MATILDA C., Sib­ley Section of Old Forge, Mon­day, 9:30 a.m., Palermo & Zawac­ki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Inter­ment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Old Forge Historical Society, c/o 606 Kohler St., Old Forge, PA 18518.

ROLLISON, VERNA J., Lake Ariel, Monday, 4:30 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, Monday, 2 to service. Cremation, Lake Region Crema­tory, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Lackawanna Health and Rehab­ilitation Center, c/o Activity Fund, 260 Terrace Drive, Peckville, PA 18452; or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

SCOZZARO, FRANK "BABE," Throop, Saturday, Mass, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, by Mon­signor Michael J. Delaney. Pallbearers: John Paul Troy, Pat­rick Troy, Robbie Troy, Danny Kel­leher, Troy Kelleher, John William Lund, Gene David Cameline, Gene Cameline. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019
