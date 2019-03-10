|
BERTA, EDWARD J. Jr., Carbondale, Monday, 9 a.m., Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.
CARPENTER, BARBARA H., Dalton, Monday, 10 a.m., Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Nick McMichael. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Lake Winola UMC. Contributions: Lake Winola United Methodist Church; the Lake Winola Fire Co.; or Allied Services Hospice Facility. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
COLEMAN, MARY ROSE, Exeter, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Barbara's Parish, Memorial Street, Exeter. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton. Contributions: St. Barbara's Church; or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
COLVIN, LORRAINE B., Scranton, Monday, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Interment, Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions: . Condolences: funeral home website.
CONABOY, MARION HARTNETT, Scranton, Monday, Mass, 1 p.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Interment, private. Contributions: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; friendsofthepoorscranton.org; or a charity important to your family. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
COOLBAUGH, THERESA MAROS, Moosic, Mass, Saturday, Divine Mercy Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Johnny III, Tiffani, Nicole and Valentina Gilchirst, all of Moosic, grandchildren. Interment: St. Mary Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic.
DeLUCCIE, THOMAS SHERWOOD, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with military honors, will follow. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Contributions: , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
KLASSNER, FRANK, Dickson City, Saturday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City, Mass, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, by Monsignor Pratico. Pallbearers: Frank Klassner Jr., Steven Klassner, Steven Klassner Jr., Thomas Beckwith, Jeffery Curtis, David Klassner. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City.
McDONALD, TERESA "TERRY" CERVINI, South Abington Twp., Monday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1820 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., Mass by the Rev. John I. Cervini. Interment, later date. Contributions: Deacon Francisco Cales, Mission Office, 50 N. Park Ave., P.O. Box 9023, Rockville Centre, NY 11570-9023. Condolences: funeral home website. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
McGUIRE, ALBERT B., Duryea, today, 3 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Visitation: today, 2 to service.
ORECHOVSKY, MATILDA C., Sibley Section of Old Forge, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Old Forge Historical Society, c/o 606 Kohler St., Old Forge, PA 18518.
ROLLISON, VERNA J., Lake Ariel, Monday, 4:30 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, Monday, 2 to service. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Activity Fund, 260 Terrace Drive, Peckville, PA 18452; or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SCOZZARO, FRANK "BABE," Throop, Saturday, Mass, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Pallbearers: John Paul Troy, Patrick Troy, Robbie Troy, Danny Kelleher, Troy Kelleher, John William Lund, Gene David Cameline, Gene Cameline. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Wade Funeral Home
4 Morris Place
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2250
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|