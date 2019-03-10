Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





CARPENTER, BARBARA H., Dalton, Monday, 10 a.m., Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Nick McMichael. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Lake Winola UMC. Contributions: Lake Winola United Methodist Church; the Lake Winola Fire Co.; or Allied Services Hospice Facility. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



COLEMAN, MARY ROSE, Exeter, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Barbara's Parish, Memorial Street, Exeter. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton. Con­tributions: St. Barbara's Church; or to Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



COLVIN, LORRAINE B., Scran­ton, Monday, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Interment, Fair­lawn Cemetery, Dalton. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m. Con­tributions: . Condolences: funeral home website.



CONABOY, MARION HART­NETT, Scranton, Monday, Mass, 1 p.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Interment, private. Con­tributions: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509;



COOLBAUGH, THERESA MAR­­OS, Moosic, Mass, Satur­day, Divine Mercy Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Johnny III, Tif­fani, Nicole and Valentina Gil­chirst, all of Moosic, grandchildren. Interment: St. Mary Czesto­chowa Cemetery, Moosic.



DeLUCCIE, THOMAS SHER­WOOD, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with military honors, will follow. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Contributions: , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.



KLASSNER, FRANK, Dickson City, Saturday, Frank T. Mazur Fune­ral Home Inc., Dickson City, Mass, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, by Monsig­nor Pratico. Pallbearers: Frank Klassner Jr., Steven Klassner, Ste­ven Klassner Jr., Thomas Beck­with, Jeffery Curtis, David Klassner. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Visitation Cem­etery, Dickson City.



McDONALD, TERESA "TERRY" CERVINI, South Abington Twp., Monday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1820 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., Mass by the Rev. John I. Cervini. Interment, later date. Contributions: Deacon Francisco Cales, Mission Office, 50 N. Park Ave., P.O. Box 9023, Rockville Centre, NY 11570-9023. Condolences: funeral home website. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



McGUIRE, ALBERT B., Duryea, today, 3 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Visitation: today, 2 to service.



ORECHOVSKY, MATILDA C., Sib­ley Section of Old Forge, Mon­day, 9:30 a.m., Palermo & Zawac­ki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Inter­ment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Old Forge Historical Society, c/o 606 Kohler St., Old Forge, PA 18518.



ROLLISON, VERNA J., Lake Ariel, Monday, 4:30 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, Monday, 2 to service. Cremation, Lake Region Crema­tory, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Lackawanna Health and Rehab­ilitation Center, c/o Activity Fund, 260 Terrace Drive, Peckville, PA 18452; or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences:



SCOZZARO, FRANK "BABE," Throop, Saturday, Mass, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, by Mon­signor Michael J. Delaney. Pallbearers: John Paul Troy, Pat­rick Troy, Robbie Troy, Danny Kel­leher, Troy Kelleher, John William Lund, Gene David Cameline, Gene Cameline. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.

