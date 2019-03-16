BRACEY, THOMAS STEWART EDGAR, Taylor, today, 11 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor. Military honors by AMVETS Post 189. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home, with services by American Legion Post 306 at 5:30; services by Taylor Hose Companies 1 at 6; services by Acadia Lodge 579 F&AM at 6:30. Contributions: Church of God, Center Street, Taylor, PA 18517; or to the Taylor Com­mu­nity Library, South Main Street, Taylor, PA 18517.



BUCKLEY, MARJORIE HELEN, Peckville, today, 11, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Road, Groton. Interment, Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, Conn. Contributions: St. Andrew Pres­by­terian Church.



DANIEL, RENEE MARIE (JIM­MIE), King of Prussia, Sunday, 4 p.m., Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scran­ton. Calling hours, 2 to 4 p.m.



DAVIES, CARL, Winterville, N.C., today, 11 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Scott Schlittler. Burial, Mar­cy Cemetery, Duryea. Contri­bu­tions: American Heart Associ­a­tion, c/o National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences: funeral home website.



DECKER, LARRY L., DeLand, Fla., and formerly of Middleport, N.Y., and New Milford, Monday, noon, Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Interment, Franklin Hill Cemetery. Calling hours, 10 to noon, funeral home, before the service. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



EALO, BRUNO J. JR., Scott Twp., Friday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, Jer­myn, by the Rev. Jim Tracy. Pall­bear­ers: Roman Ealo Jr. and Bruno Ealo, grandsons; Thomas and Robert Cordner, and Samuel Errigo, nephews; Pat Sr. and Pat Jr. DeSavino. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



FOLEY, JOSEPH PATRICK, Oly­phant, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Dela­ware Ave., Olyphant. Inter­ment with military honors, parish cemetery, Blakely. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to Mass, church. Con­tributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.



FORGIONE, REYNOLD F., Scran­ton, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery. Call­ing hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



GERBER, LINDA STAIKIDES, Wav­erly Twp., blessing service, today, 1 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Fune­ral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor, Holy Cross Par­ish, Olyphant. Calling hours, following the service to 3 p.m. Con­­­tributions: Northeast Region­al Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



GNALL, DELORES, Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, St. Jos­eph's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Pall­bear­ers: Jack DeSanto, Jerry Maus, Joe Gnall, Jamie Toole, Tony Carmadella. Interment, Cath­edral Cem­­etery.



HEINRICH, STEVEN, Jessup, visi­­­tation, today, noon to 2 p.m., Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Memorial service, 2, by Michelle Somerville. Con­tri­butions: American Cancer Soci­ety, 1948 E. Third St., Wil­liams­port, PA 17701; buckheitfcandcrematory.com.



JASKULSKI, CATHERINE, Clarks Summit, today, Mass, 9 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrange­ments: Law­rence E. Young Fune­ral Home and Crema­tion Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contribu­tions: Minooka Lions Autism Awareness Founda­tion, 2635 Col­liery Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



KAZLASKI, SCOTT F., Duryea, formerly of Dickson City, memorial services, today, 5 p.m., Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Mor­gan Highway, Scranton, by Pastor Chris Stark. Visitation, 4 to service, church. Contribu­tions: Amer­i­can , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAl­pine St., Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.



LOCH, HAROLD ARTHUR, Spring­ville, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Route 6, Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Kim Bode. Inter­ment, Evergreen Cem­e­tery, Dick­son City. Viewing, Sun­day, 4 to 6 p.m., Harding Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunk­han­nock. Contributions: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5672 Route 6 W., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



MARZANI, JUNE KEESLER, Damascus Twp., today, noon, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Jose L. Rodriguez. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to service. Graveside services and inter­ment, Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee, at a later date. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



McDONALD, ALICE A., Hem­lock Farms, today, 11 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to service. Cremation: Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Contribu­tions: Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. Condo­lences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



McGUIRE, MARY McGRAW COYNE, Waverly Twp., Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Entomb­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: MaryBeth McGraw Peterson Schol­arship Fund, Care of FNB Bank, 1638 Route 106, Clifford, PA 18441.



MORGAN, WILLIAM "BILL" DEN­­NIS, Scranton's Hill Section, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­ulate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Fran­cis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to the donor's favorite charity. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



MURRAY, KIMBERLY ANN, Childs, private. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.



PLOCINIAK, ANN, today, 10:30 a.m., Duffy & Snowdon Fune­ral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



RAFALKO, JOHN "JACK," Min­ooka, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, private. Contri­butions: Four Dia­monds Fund for Conquering Child­hood Cancer, c/o Four Dia­monds at Penn State Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17003; or to Penn State's Dance Marathon, benefitting the Four Diamonds Fund, at Thon.org. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



RAIL, JAMES HENRY SR. (BULL­HEAD), Tunkhannock, to­­day, 9:15 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuch­ka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Mass, today, 10, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment with first responder's last call, Pieta Cemetery, Tunk­han­nock. Con­dolences: funeral home website. Contributions: Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunk­hannock, PA 18657.



ROSENER, DORIS C., Alden­ville, today, 11 a.m., Bethany Pres­byterian Church, 431 Wayne St., Bethany, by the Rev. William Blackie and the Rev. Gary Gilpin. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Interment, private, Riverdale Cemetery. Contribu­tions: Doris' memory to the River­dale Cemetery Association. Arrangements: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale.



SAVITSKY, ATTORNEY MIC­HAEL T., Glenburn Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Arrangements: Eagen-Hughes Fune­ral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton. Con­tri­butions: Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, 600 Balti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre.



SMITH, ARTHUR LEE, Coving­ton Twp., graveside services, later date, Moscow Cemetery. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



TOLAN, JOSEPH H. SR., Dun­more, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­­­ton. Condolences: dunmorefuneralhome.com.



VALENTINE, BARBARA "BAR­BY," Lenox Twp. and Cocoa, Fla., today, 9:30 a.m., Shifler-Par­ise Fune­ral Home and Cremation Ser­vi­ces, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford. Mass, 10, St. Pius X Church, Royal. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.



WORMUTH, HOWARD W., Jer­myn, today, 11 a.m, Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn, by the Rev. Allan Rupert. Arrange­ments: Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.



YESELAVAGE, PAUL SR., Eynon, Friday, Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville. Mass, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Paul C. Fon­ta­n­ella. Pallbearers: Jeff Scagliotti, G.T. Scagliotti, Justin Scagliotti, William Celuck, John Schott, Curt Camoni, Liam Dolan, Jason Helcoski. Interment, later date. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary