BRACEY, THOMAS STEWART EDGAR, Taylor, Saturday, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor, Church of God, Taylor. Pallbear­ers: Robert Bracey, JB and Joe Earl, Anthony and Billy Bracey and John Scheatzel. Interment with military honors by AMVETS Post 189, Milwaukee Cemetery.



CLARK, MICHAEL D., Endicott, N.Y., Sunday, Shifler-Parise Fune­ral Home & Cremation Services, Clif­ford. Pallbearers: Daniel Clark, Eric Ransom, Arthur Dearie, Rick Hor­ton and Justin McGrath. Inter­ment, Lyon Street Cemetery, Union Dale.



DECKER, LARRY L., DeLand, Fla., and formerly of Middleport, N.Y., and New Milford, today, noon, Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Interment, Franklin Hill Cemetery. Calling hours, 10 to noon. Contributions: St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hos­pital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



DEREN­ICK, MARY ANN BLI­SHAK, Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, services, 10 a.m., St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery. Contributions: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: funeral home website.



FORGIONE, REYNOLD F., Scran­­ton, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral. Inter­ment, Cath­edral Cemetery. Arrange­ments: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



GILDAY, WILLIAM (BILL) JOS­EPH, Buckeye, Ariz., Thursday, Mass, 10 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant. Inurnment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Calling hours, Wednes­­day, 4 to 7 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home, 202-204 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Contribu­tions: St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences:



KEYASKO, ANN, Olyphant, private. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, Olyphant.



LOCH, HAROLD ARTHUR, Spring­­ville, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Tunkhan­nock, by the Rev. Kim Bode. Inter­­ment, Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Arrangements: Hard­ing Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunk­han­nock. Contributions: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5672 SR 6 W., Tunk­hannock, PA 18657.



LOWRY, DONALD J., West Scran­ton and St. Petersburg, Fla., April 6, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Lucy's Church in Scranton. Inurn­ment, Ital­ian-Amer­ican Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 a.m. to Mass, church. Contri­butions: West Scranton Community Devel­op­ment, (the former West Side Boys and Girls Club), 1018 Lafay­ette St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrange­ments: Savino Traditional Funerals and Crema­tion Care, West Scran­ton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.



MARTINEZ, JEANNIE (JEAN), Scranton. Interment: today, noon, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



McGUIRE, MARY McGRAW COYNE, Waverly, Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Ser­vices Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: MaryBeth McGraw Peterson Schol­­arship Fund, Care of FNB Bank, 1638 PA-106, Clifford, PA 18441.



MORGAN, WILLIAM "BILL" DEN­­­NIS, Scranton's Hill Section, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­ulate Con­cep­tion Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment with military hon­ors, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scran­­ton. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Fran­cis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to the donor's favorite charity. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



O'FIER, MARGARET ANN, Falls Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, Route 92, Harding. Go directly to the church today. Interment, Mountain View Ceme­tery, Harding. Arrange­ments: Adon­izio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences:



O'MALLEY THE REV. THOMAS J., Elmhurst, Tuesday, Pontifical Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scran­ton, by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., bishop. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­ton. Calling hours, today, from 4 to 7 p.m. Solemn Ves­pers, 7, Holy Rosary Church. Con­tributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Condolences:



ORUE, GEORGIA A., Carbon­dale, private. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Bren­nan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Contributions: Hos­pice of the Sac­red Heart, 100 Wil­liam St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Con­­do­len­ces: funeral home website.



PETERSON, RICHARD C., Tripp Park Section of Scranton, private. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



POCIUS, RONALD J., Scranton, April 19, 6 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 p.m. to services. Private burial, Cath­edral Cemetery. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



SMITH, ARTHUR LEE, Coving­ton Twp., graveside services, later date, Moscow Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



WANYO, ANN MARIE ORLOW­SKI, Moosic, today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka, officiating. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Con­dolences:



WILLIAMS, ELLEN M., Nichol­son, Tuesday, calling hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.

