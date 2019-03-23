Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





ARTHUR, REGINA M., Vandling, and formerly of Lyndhurst, N.J., Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment, Canaan Coroners Cemetery, Waymart. Calling hours, 9 to 9:30, at the church. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice Center, 425 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences:



BIRNBAUM, MARION STEINGART, Miami Beach, Fla., formerly of Scranton, graveside services, Thursday, Dalton Jewish Cemetery, by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky. Shiva, residence of Syvia Eisenberg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, today evening after the Sabbath, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences:



CROMER, FRANCIS EDWARD, Drums, Monday, 11 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



DAROCY, LOUIS "LUTZ," North Scranton, private. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery. Condolences:



EVANS, ERIC A., visitation, today, 3 to 5 p.m., brief memorial service, 4, Reformed Baptist Church, 234 Adams Ave., by the Rev. Jeffrey LaSpina, pastor. Donations: organization of choice. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



FORSETTE, MARY THERESE (CONNOLLY), Scranton, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Go directly to church. Interment, private. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.



GALLAGHER, KATHLEEN T., Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc, 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



GRIFFITHS, VIOLA, Carbondale Nursing Home, formerly of Scott Twp. Visitation, today, 11 a.m. to noon service by Pastor Beth Taylor, Tompkinsville United Methodist Church. Contributions: Tompkinsville United Methodist Church, 1448 Heart Lake Road, Scott Twp., PA 18433. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434. Condolences:



JOHNSON, JOAN, West Chester, formerly of Moscow, memorial service, today, 11:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Eric Luczak. Visitation, 10 to service. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



KEEN, EDWARD, North Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



LAURYNAS, LAWRENCE J., Fell Twp., today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Jermyn. Condolences: funeral home website.



LAWRENCE, LEONA "LEE," Throop, formerly of Newark, N.J., Sunday, calling hours, 2 to 4 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, memorial service, 3:30, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, New Jersey, at a later date.



MARQUARD, VERA (VENTANNI), Old Forge, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum, Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: donor's favorite choice. Condolences: funeral home website.



MILLER, HUGH WARD, Lake Ariel, today, 1 p.m., Moscow United Methodist Church, by the Rev. Jean Blackie. Calling hours, today, noon to 1, church. Graveside services, Monday, 1 p.m., Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, N.Y., by the Rev. Vicki Burtson. Contributions: Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444; or Sky Lake Camp and Retreat Center, 501 William Law Road, Windsor, NY 13865. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Ccondolences: funeral home's website.



MILLER, PAUL LAIRD, Factoryville, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7652 SR 6W, Tunkhannock. Service concluding at Sunnyside Cemetery. Arrangements: Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Continuance of celebration of life, Condolences:



MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, later date. Donations: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral, 91 State St., Nicholson.



PANFINI, MARY, Eynon, Mass, Friday, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Dominic Obour. Pallbearers: Anthony and Matthew Panfini; Jeffrey and Thomas Borsheski; Joseph Porcello; Dr. Matthew Haley. Interment, St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.



RADOCESKY, ANN MARIE, West Scranton, memorial service, today, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Philip Harendza, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Taylor. Viewing, today, 9 to services, church. Contributions: St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton.



REEVES, BEATRICE, Ransom Twp., Monday, 10 a.m., Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by the Rev. Terry Drost. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.; Monday, 9 to service. Contributions: Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Business Route 6, Blakely, PA 18447.



REHA, JOSEPH LAFRATTA, Pittston, today, Mass, 11:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church (Corpus Christi Parish), 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, by Monsignor John J. Sempa. Private burial will follow. Calling hours, today, 10:30 to Mass, at the church. Arrangements: Baloga Funeral Home Inc. 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith). Condolences: funeral home website.



REYNOLDS-PENSAK, JANELLE MARIE, Dalton, celebration of life, today, 2 to 6 p.m., Gin's Tavern and Restaurant, 268 state Route 107, Factoryville, PA 18419.



STEVENS, EILEEN LUPINI, Jessup, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of Angel's Church, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Viewing, today, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences:



SUSI, ANTHONY "TONY" SR., Scott Twp., formerly of Jessup, Monday, 11 a.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Friends of the Poor at



WHITING, CATHERINE L., Jermyn, Friday, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn. Mass, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Pallbearers: Tom Whiting, Shawn Whiting, John Esgro, Alex Taylor, Steve Taylor, Walter Mills, Andy Kozuch, Gerald Case. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.



ZADZURA, PETER P., Throop, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Throop. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Condolences:

