FUNERAL NOTICES

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.

BIRNBAUM, MARION STEIN­GART, Miami Beach, Fla., formerly of Scranton, graveside services, Thursday, Dalton Jewish Cem­etery, by Rabbi Yisroel Brot­sky. Shiva, residence of Syvia Eisen­­berg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, today. Con­tributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

BRENNEMAN, RALPH G., Hop Bottom, Saturday, calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nic­holson. Contributions: donations to the family to help with final expenses.

DAROCY, LOUIS "LUTZ," North Scranton, private, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Pallbearers: attorney Kevin Gre­bas and Jeffrey Grebas, nephews; Charles Gechunis, James Tri­carico, David Cushner and Eugene Tomassoni. Interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery.

DeSANDO, SARAH C., Dun­more, Wednesday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Dun­more. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Mor­ell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chest­nut St., Dunmore. Contri­bu­tions: Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103 Scranton, PA 18501.

DETRICK, CLARENCE "BUTCH" III, Wilkes Barre, private, Solf­anelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.

DRUFFNER, DR. LEWIS C. JR., Avoca, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 215 Hawthorne St., Avo­ca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and Bishop John Dougherty. Inter­ment, private, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston. Contributions: Care and Concern Clinic of Pitts­ton, 37 William St., Pittston, PA 18640; the University of Scran­ton Leahy Clinic, 230 Kressler Court, Scranton, PA 18503; or Avoca Hose Company, 740 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641. Arrange­ments: Kiesinger Funeral Servi­ces Inc, 255 McAlpine St., Dur­yea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

EAGEN, JOSEPH A. JR., Kings­ton, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, by the Rev. Jos­eph J. Mosley. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements: Harold C. Snowdon Home for Fune­rals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

FABRI, RICHARD A. SR., Lake­ville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Divine, 10, SS. Cyril and Meth­odius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Inter­ment, parish cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

FELICH, CATHERINE D. "KAY," Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dun­more. Interment, Mount Car­mel Cemetery, Dunmore. Contri­butions: American Cancer Soci­ety, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dun­more, PA 18510. Condo­len­ces: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

HALLOCK, CLARENCE, Lacey­ville, and Palm Bay, Fla., Monday, Thomas J. Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., by the Rev. Dolly Tar­reto, pas­tor, Skinners Eddy United Meth­odist Church, Laceyville. Pallbearers: Glen, Dustin, Steven and Jason Hallock, Keith Bloome and Joel Snook. Interment, Fair­view Mem­or­ial Park, Elmhurst.

HARRISON, EUGENE J., Arch­bald, Wednesday, 9:30, Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Mass, 10, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. James Alco. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cem­etery, Moscow. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m.

KOSIOR, PEGGY O'CONNOR, Edwardsville, Thursday, 11 a.m., Harold C. Snowdon Home for Fune­rals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Calling hours, Wednes­day, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, private. Contribu­tions: CRR Group Home, c/o Chil­­dren's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

MARQUARD, VERA (VENTAN­NI), Old Forge, Monday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Sham­bora, pastor. Pallbearers: Dave Thomas, Robert Adomiak, Paul Tumavitch, Fred Woosman and Gary Zellers. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery Mausoleum, Scran­ton.

MATTIOLI, JOHN SANTO, Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assump­tion Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condo­len­ces: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com; or funeral home Facebook page.

McDONNELL, KEVIN, Laflin, to­­day, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Red­wood Drive, Laflin, by the Rev. James J. Walsh, and the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, S.J. Rosary, 30 minutes before Mass, church. Burial, private, Mount Olivet Cem­e­tery, Carverton, later date. Calling hours, 9:30 to 10:30, St. Maria Goretti Church vestibule. Contri­bu­tions: Medical Oncol­ogy's Pres­cription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704. Condolences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.

NYCZ, REGINA M., formerly of South Scranton, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions: St. Stani­slaus Cathedral and Hospice Buffalo, 255 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.

REEVES, BEATRICE, Ransom Twp., Monday, Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville, by the Rev. Terry Drost. Pallbearers: Matt and Dominic Parmenteri, Phil Drost, Dan White, Bill Vosburg and Brian Dutter. Inter­ment, Valley View Mem­orial Park, Montdale.

ROONEY, CHARLES G., Green Ridge section of Scranton, Wednes­­day, Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery. Call­ing hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Con­tributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Tay­lor, PA 18517. Condolences: fune­ral home website.

SARE, ALAN, P.E., Scranton, Mon­day, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Interment, Temple Israel Ceme­tery, Dunmore. Shiva, 206 Deb­bie Drive, Scranton, today, Wednes­day and Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Shiva will conclude with minyan at Congre­gation Tifereth Israel, Bensalem, Sunday, 10 a.m. Contributions: Sare Family Foundation, c/o the Jewish Federation of Northeast Pa., 601 Jefferson Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18510; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., 74, Moosic, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, Saturday 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Con­tri­butions: American Diabe­tes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.

STALKER, LAURA, Lake Ariel, today, 11 a.m., Covenant Re­­formed Church, 47 S. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Richard J. Miller. Interment, Way­mart Cem­etery at Canaan Cor­ners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart. Visita­tion, today, 9:30 to service, at the church. Contributions: don­or's choice. Arrangements: Jen­kins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Direc­tor, 269 Belmont St. Way­mart, PA 18472.

STANTON, CHRISTINE, Scott Twp., Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.
Funeral Home
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.