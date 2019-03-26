|
BIRNBAUM, MARION STEINGART, Miami Beach, Fla., formerly of Scranton, graveside services, Thursday, Dalton Jewish Cemetery, by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky. Shiva, residence of Syvia Eisenberg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, today. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
BRENNEMAN, RALPH G., Hop Bottom, Saturday, calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Contributions: donations to the family to help with final expenses.
DAROCY, LOUIS "LUTZ," North Scranton, private, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Pallbearers: attorney Kevin Grebas and Jeffrey Grebas, nephews; Charles Gechunis, James Tricarico, David Cushner and Eugene Tomassoni. Interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery.
DeSANDO, SARAH C., Dunmore, Wednesday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Dunmore. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103 Scranton, PA 18501.
DETRICK, CLARENCE "BUTCH" III, Wilkes Barre, private, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
DRUFFNER, DR. LEWIS C. JR., Avoca, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 215 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and Bishop John Dougherty. Interment, private, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston. Contributions: Care and Concern Clinic of Pittston, 37 William St., Pittston, PA 18640; the University of Scranton Leahy Clinic, 230 Kressler Court, Scranton, PA 18503; or Avoca Hose Company, 740 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
EAGEN, JOSEPH A. JR., Kingston, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, by the Rev. Joseph J. Mosley. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements: Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.
FABRI, RICHARD A. SR., Lakeville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Divine, 10, SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
FELICH, CATHERINE D. "KAY," Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Contributions: American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
HALLOCK, CLARENCE, Laceyville, and Palm Bay, Fla., Monday, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., by the Rev. Dolly Tarreto, pastor, Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, Laceyville. Pallbearers: Glen, Dustin, Steven and Jason Hallock, Keith Bloome and Joel Snook. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
HARRISON, EUGENE J., Archbald, Wednesday, 9:30, Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Mass, 10, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. James Alco. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m.
KOSIOR, PEGGY O'CONNOR, Edwardsville, Thursday, 11 a.m., Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Calling hours, Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, private. Contributions: CRR Group Home, c/o Children's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
MARQUARD, VERA (VENTANNI), Old Forge, Monday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor. Pallbearers: Dave Thomas, Robert Adomiak, Paul Tumavitch, Fred Woosman and Gary Zellers. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum, Scranton.
MATTIOLI, JOHN SANTO, Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com; or funeral home Facebook page.
McDONNELL, KEVIN, Laflin, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, by the Rev. James J. Walsh, and the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, S.J. Rosary, 30 minutes before Mass, church. Burial, private, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, later date. Calling hours, 9:30 to 10:30, St. Maria Goretti Church vestibule. Contributions: Medical Oncology's Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704. Condolences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.
NYCZ, REGINA M., formerly of South Scranton, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Cathedral and Hospice Buffalo, 255 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.
REEVES, BEATRICE, Ransom Twp., Monday, Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville, by the Rev. Terry Drost. Pallbearers: Matt and Dominic Parmenteri, Phil Drost, Dan White, Bill Vosburg and Brian Dutter. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
ROONEY, CHARLES G., Green Ridge section of Scranton, Wednesday, Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: funeral home website.
SARE, ALAN, P.E., Scranton, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Interment, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Shiva, 206 Debbie Drive, Scranton, today, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Shiva will conclude with minyan at Congregation Tifereth Israel, Bensalem, Sunday, 10 a.m. Contributions: Sare Family Foundation, c/o the Jewish Federation of Northeast Pa., 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., 74, Moosic, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, Saturday 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Contributions: American Diabetes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
STALKER, LAURA, Lake Ariel, today, 11 a.m., Covenant Reformed Church, 47 S. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Richard J. Miller. Interment, Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart. Visitation, today, 9:30 to service, at the church. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472.
STANTON, CHRISTINE, Scott Twp., Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019
