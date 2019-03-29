|
BRENNEMAN, RALPH G., Hop Bottom, Saturday, calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Contributions: donations to the family to help with final expenses.
BROWN, MELVA J. (GRAY), Old Forge, Saturday, 11 a.m., Marcy Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. J.P. Bohanan. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
BUTLER, JOANNA A., Old Forge, today, 11:30 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, noon, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Visitation, today, 9:30 to 11:30. Condolences: funeral home website.
CALIFANO, BRYAN J., Monday, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Military honors by the AmVets Honor Guard conclude the service. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
COLMAN, HELEN, Lake Winola, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, Saturday, 9:30 to service, church. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625; the Jewish Home Alzheimer's Foundation, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N Franklin St. 1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
DeANGELO, ROSEMARY A., Exeter, today, 8 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Interment, private, Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 p.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
ETTINGER, RICHARD FRANK, Scranton, Thursday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by the Rev. Carole McCullum. Pallbearers: Ricky Ettinger, grandson; Jeremy Geadrities, Vince Kubilus and Chris Burke. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
FABRI, RICHARD A. SR., Lakeville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Divine Liturgy, SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Pallbearers: Ashton Fabri, Brian Fabri, JC Fabri, Richard Fabri III, Richard Fabri IV, Robin Andre, Joseph Nasevich, Stephen Pesarchik. Honorary pallbearers: Bryson Fabri, Jacqui Fabri-Baksh, great-grandsons. Interment, parish cemetery, Peckville.
FISHER, MARGARET "MARGE" KULICK, Scranton, private. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
GERMEK, WILLIAM J., Dickson City, blessing service, Saturday, 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Private interment. Calling hours, Saturday, 5 to 8. Condolences: funeral home website.
GUBANICS, JOSEPH "DIGGER," Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA.
GUZINSKI, IRENE ANN, Olyphant, Saturday, Mass, 12:30 p.m., St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
JACKSON, ELIZABETH "BETTY" MARGUERITE WENIGER, Honesdale, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
KEELER, THOMAS D., Nanticoke, formerly of Scranton, Monday, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
KRUPKA, ELEANOR A., today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
KUTRA, LISA ANN JONES, Roaring Brook Twp., formerly of Avoca, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, Monsignor John Jordan and the Rev. Thomas Maloney. Go directly to church for Mass. Interment, private. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
MARINCHAK, DAVID, formerly of Union Dale, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 10, St. Joseph's Church, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Viewing, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
MATATICS, LESLIE JOAN, Scranton, Thursday, Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, Scranton. Burial service, today, 2 p.m., chapel of Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Donations: help defray funeral expenses by check payable to "Gerry Matatics" and mailed to P.O. Box 569, Dunmore, PA 18512, or by PayPal paid to [email protected] Condolences: duffyandsnowdon.com.
MELE, SYLVIO, "SAM," Old Forge, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment, convenience of the family. Contributions: Sons of Italy Gloria Lodge 315 Bocce League, c/o Dave Cherundolo, 2 Lee Court, Old Forge, 18518. Condolences: nepafuneralhome.com.
O'BOYLE, MICHELLE ANN T. GEORGE, Scranton, today, 6 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. David Twiss. Calling hours, today, 4 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
O'HARA, COLLEEN ANGELA, Clarks Summit, calling hours, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Memorial service, 3, by the Rev. Brady Funkhouser of Parker Hill Church. Contributions: Parker Hill Church or donations to the family can be made to Joshua Krieger. Condolences: funeral home website.
PALERMO, ELAINE E., Scranton, private, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
PROPES, BRENDA, Scranton, Saturday, 11 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to service. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
ROGERS, LESTER F., Jessup, blessing service, today, 11 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Entombment with military honors, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Donations: Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, 919 Martin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434; and/or to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home website.
SCHAAL, LORETTA ZABOSKI, Wilkes-Barre Twp., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment, St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: natandgawlas.com. Arrangements: Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., Moosic, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Contributions: American Diabetes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
STARINSKY, MARY L., Avoca, Mass, today, 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
STOSS, DELLA A., Clifford, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Clifford Baptist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Tower Cemetery, West Lenox. Calling hours, 12:30 to service, church. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Contributions: Clifford Baptist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: funeral home website.
SWINGLE, KATHRYN, Lake Ariel, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Route 435, Elmhurst. Service, 11 a.m. Interment, Avoy Cemetery, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 803 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
WEISS, DR. LEONARD, Haverford, formerly of Scranton and Honesdale, Saturday, 11 a.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 615 Court St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Private burial was at Beth Israel Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrangements: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences: www.BryantFuneralHome.com.
WHITE, JOHN ROBERT, Scranton, Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m., service, 4, Worship Center of NEPA. Arrangements and on-site cremation: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
VAN VALEN, ELEANOR, Moscow, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert Simon, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolences: duffyandsnowdon.com.
YOUNG, DORIS J. "SUZI," Union Dale, celebration of life, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., Union Dale United Methodist Church Hall. Arrangements: Jones and Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Union Dale Fire Company, P.O. Box 191, Union Dale, PA 18470. Condolences: funeral home website.
YOUNGBLOOD, JOHN, Scranton, today, 9 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18411; or . Condolences: funeral home website.
