FUNERAL NOTICES.





BROWN, MELVA J. (GRAY), Old Forge, Saturday, 11 a.m., Marcy Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. J.P. Bohanan. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



BUTLER, JOANNA A., Old Forge, today, 11:30 a.m., Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, noon, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Visitation, today, 9:30 to 11:30. Condolences: funeral home website.



CALIFANO, BRYAN J., Monday, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Military honors by the AmVets Honor Guard conclude the service. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



COLMAN, HELEN, Lake Winola, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Clarks Sum­mit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, Sat­urday, 9:30 to service, church. Contributions: Lake Win­ola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625; the Jewish Home Alz­heimer's Foundation, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; the Alz­heimer's Association, 57 N Franklin St. 1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



DeANGELO, ROSEMARY A., Exe­ter, today, 8 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Interment, private, Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 p.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.



ETTINGER, RICHARD FRANK, Scranton, Thursday, Car­lucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., Dunmore, by the Rev. Carole McCullum. Pallbearers: Ricky Ettinger, grandson; Jeremy Geadrities, Vince Kubilus and Chris Burke. Interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst.



FABRI, RICHARD A. SR., Lake­ville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Divine Liturgy, SS. Cyril and Meth­­odius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nes­tor Iwasiw, pastor. Pallbear­ers: Ashton Fabri, Brian Fabri, JC Fabri, Richard Fabri III, Richard Fabri IV, Robin Andre, Joseph Nasev­ich, Stephen Pesarchik. Hon­orary pallbearers: Bryson Fabri, Jacqui Fabri-Baksh, great-grandsons. Inter­ment, parish cem­etery, Peckville.



FISHER, MARGARET "MARGE" KULICK, Scranton, private. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.



GERMEK, WILLIAM J., Dickson City, blessing service, Saturday, 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Fune­ral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Private interment. Calling hours, Saturday, 5 to 8. Condolences: funeral home website.



GUBANICS, JOSEPH "DIG­GER," Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Allied Hospice Cen­ter, 511 Morgan Highway, Scran­ton, PA.



GUZINSKI, IRENE ANN, Oly­phant, Saturday, Mass, 12:30 p.m., St. Ann's Basilica, Scran­ton. Entombment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Contribu­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



JACKSON, ELIZABETH "BET­TY" MARGUERITE WENIGER, Hones­dale, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements: Hess­ling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Hones­dale.



KEELER, THOMAS D., Nanti­coke, formerly of Scranton, Mon­day, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospi­tal, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.



KRUPKA, ELEANOR A., today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scran­ton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Ros­ary Church, 316 William St., Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Condolences: funeral home website.



KUTRA, LISA ANN JONES, Roar­ing Brook Twp., formerly of Avoca, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladic­ka, Monsignor John Jordan and the Rev. Thomas Maloney. Go directly to church for Mass. Inter­ment, private. Arrangements: Kie­singer Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Con­do­lences:



MARINCHAK, DAVID, formerly of Union Dale, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 10, St. Joseph's Church, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Inter­ment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, For­est City. Viewing, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences:



MATATICS, LESLIE JOAN, Scran­ton, Thursday, Howard J. Snow­don Funeral Home, Scran­ton. Burial service, today, 2 p.m., chapel of Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Dona­tions: help defray funeral expenses by check payable to "Gerry Matatics" and mailed to P.O. Box 569, Dunmore, PA 18512, or by PayPal paid to



MELE, SYLVIO, "SAM," Old Forge, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment, convenience of the family. Contribu­tions: Sons of Italy Gloria Lodge 315 Bocce League, c/o Dave Cher­undolo, 2 Lee Court, Old Forge, 18518. Condolences:



O'BOYLE, MICHELLE ANN T. GEORGE, Scranton, today, 6 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. David Twiss. Calling hours, today, 4 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.



O'HARA, COLLEEN ANGELA, Clarks Summit, calling hours, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Ser­vi­ces Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Memorial service, 3, by the Rev. Brady Funk­houser of Parker Hill Church. Con­tributions: Parker Hill Church or donations to the family can be made to Joshua Krieger. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



PALERMO, ELAINE E., Scran­ton, private, Immaculate Concep­tion Church, Scranton. Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Con­dolences:



PROPES, BRENDA, Scranton, Saturday, 11 a.m., Open Door Bap­tist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Sat­ur­day, 10 to service. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.



ROGERS, LESTER F., Jessup, blessing service, today, 11 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Entomb­­ment with military honors, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Donations: Nadine Cenci Marche­giani Foundation, 919 Mar­tin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434; and/or to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



SCHAAL, LORETTA ZABOSKI, Wilkes-Barre Twp., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Andrew's Par­ish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment, St. Mary's Mater­nity Cemetery, West Wyo­ming. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condo­lences:



SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., Moosic, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Con­­­tri­butions: American Diabe­tes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.



STARINSKY, MARY L., Avoca, Mass, today, 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



STOSS, DELLA A., Clifford, Sat­urday, 2:30 p.m., Clifford Baptist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Inter­ment, Tower Cemetery, West Lenox. Calling hours, 12:30 to ser­vice, church. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Car­bon­dale. Contributions: Clifford Bap­tist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: funeral home website.



SWINGLE, KATHRYN, Lake Ariel, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Route 435, Elmhurst. Ser­vice, 11 a.m. Interment, Avoy Cemetery, Lake Ariel. Contribu­tions: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 803 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gab­riel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Car­bondale. Condolences: funeral home website.



WEISS, DR. LEONARD, Haver­ford, formerly of Scranton and Hones­dale, Saturday, 11 a.m., Con­gregation Beth Israel, 615 Court St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Private burial was at Beth Israel Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrange­ments: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Hones­dale, PA 18431. Condolences:



WHITE, JOHN ROBERT, Scran­ton, Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m., service, 4, Worship Center of NEPA. Arrangements and on-site crema­tion: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



VAN VALEN, ELEANOR, Mos­cow, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert Simon, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Arrangements: Duffy and Snow­don Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolen­ces:



YOUNG, DORIS J. "SUZI," Union Dale, celebration of life, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., Union Dale United Methodist Church Hall. Arrange­ments: Jones and Bren­nan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Union Dale Fire Company, P.O. Box 191, Union Dale, PA 18470. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



YOUNGBLOOD, JOHN, Scran­ton, today, 9 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment with mili­tary honors, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Contributions: Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18411; or . Condolences: fune­ral home website.

