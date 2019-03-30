Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BROWN, MELVA J. (GRAY), Old Forge, today, 11 a.m., Marcy Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. J.P. Bohanan. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



BUTLER, JOANNA A., Old Forge, Friday, Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Billy Butler, Adam Butler, Aaron Sulla, grandsons; Bob Beviglia, Rich Beviglia, Chuck Sweeder, Jim



CALIFANO, BRYAN J., Monday, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard conclude the service. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



COLMAN, HELEN, Lake Winola, today, 11:30 a.m., Clarks Sum­mit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to service, church. Contributions: Lake Win­ola Fire Company, 1204 state Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625; the Jewish Home Alz­heimer's Foundation, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; the Alz­heimer's Association, 57 N Franklin St. 1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



DeSANDO, SARAH C., Dun­more, Wednesday, Mass, St. Mary's Church, Dun­more, by the Rev. John Doris, concelebrant, the Rev. Galardi. Pallbearers: Jason DeSando, Todd DeSando, John Brewn, grandsons; John Corker Jr., great-nephew; David DeSando, Michael DeSando, nephews. Inter­ment, private.



FAHEY, RONALD JR., Dickson City, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Hose Company Hall, 1 Eagle Lane, Dickson City, blessing service, 3 p.m. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.



GERMEK, WILLIAM J., Dickson City, blessing service, today, 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Fune­ral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Private interment. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8. Condolences: funeral home website.



GUBANICS, JOSEPH "DIG­GER," Scranton, Friday, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Pallbearers: Joseph Mielo, Charles Powell, sons-in-law; Joseph Cummings, brother-in-law; John Gubanics, brother; Daniel Fitzsimmons, Mori Wilner. Entombment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton.



GUZINSKI, IRENE ANN, Oly­phant, today, Mass, 12:30 p.m., St. Ann's Basilica, Scran­ton. Entombment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Contribu­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



ILLUZZI, FRANK II, Waverly, today, 1 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Viewing, 11 a.m. to service, today. Contributions: Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. Condolences: funeral home website.



KEELER, THOMAS D., Nanti­coke, formerly of Scranton, Mon­day, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospi­tal, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.



KROSKI, WILLIAM J. JR., Exeter, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, by the Rev. Michael E. Finn.



MARINCHAK, DAVID, formerly of Union Dale, today, 9:30 a.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 10, St. Joseph's Church, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Inter­ment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, For­est City. Condolences:



MELE, SYLVIO, "SAM," Old Forge, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Pallbearers: Jon Mele, Ralph Mele, Ricky Belotti, Rocco Belotti, Greg Belotti, Jerry Belotti. Interment, convenience of the family.



O'HARA, COLLEEN ANGELA, Clarks Summit, calling hours, today, 1 to 3 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Ser­vi­ces Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Memorial service, 3, by the Rev. Brady Funk­houser of Parker Hill Church. Con­tributions: Parker Hill Church or donations to the family can be made to Joshua Krieger. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



PROPES, BRENDA, Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Open Door Bap­tist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 10 to service. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.



ROGERS, LESTER F., Jessup, Friday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup, by Deacon Jerry Carpenter. Pallbearers: Jason Rogers, Jonathan Lester Coyne, Dr. Thomas Pitz, Retired Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Cottman. Entomb­­ment with military honors, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



SCHAAL, LORETTA ZABOSKI, Wilkes-Barre Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Andrew's Par­ish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment, St. Mary's Mater­nity Cemetery, West Wyo­ming. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condo­lences:



SIBELLO, ANITA, Lake Ariel, today, 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Montclair, N.J., with burial to follow, by the Rev. John Lapera. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., Moosic, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, today, 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Con­­­tri­butions: American Diabe­tes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.



STOSS, DELLA A., Clifford, today, 2:30 p.m., Clifford Baptist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Inter­ment, Tower Cemetery, West Lenox. Calling hours, 12:30 to ser­vice, church. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Car­bon­dale. Contributions: Clifford Bap­tist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: funeral home website.



SWINGLE, KATHRYN, Lake Ariel, viewing, today, 10 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Route 435, Elmhurst. Ser­vice, 11 a.m. Interment, Avoy Cemetery, Lake Ariel. Contribu­tions: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 803 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gab­riel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Car­bondale. Condolences: funeral home website.



TATE, ROBERT A., Scranton, Mass, Thursday, St. Clare's Church, Scranton, by Monsignor Neil Van Loon. Pallbearers: Thomas Sweeney, Anthony Antonizzi, Michael Lemoncelli, Eric Grundman, Paul Mackrell and Robert Zelno. Interment, committal and military honors, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Olyphant.



WEISS, DR. LEONARD, Haver­ford, formerly of Scranton and Hones­dale, today, 11 a.m., Con­gregation Beth Israel, 615 Court St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Private burial was at Beth Israel Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrange­ments: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Hones­dale, PA 18431. Condolences:



WHITE, JOHN ROBERT, Scran­ton, today, 2 to 5 p.m., service, 4, Worship Center of NEPA. Arrangements and on-site crema­tion: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



WROBEL, DAVID PAUL, Clarks Summit, Sunday, 4 p.m., Parker Hill Church, 607 N. Abington Roadd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, by Pastor Paul McGuinness. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



YOUNG, DORIS J. "SUZI," Union Dale, celebration of life, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., Union Dale United Methodist Church Hall. Arrange­ments: Jones and Bren­nan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Union Dale Fire Company, P.O. Box 191, Union Dale, PA 18470. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



YOUNGBLOOD, JOHN, Scran­ton, Friday, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Pallbearers: Mark, Sean Youngblood, sons; Vaughn Youngblood, grandson; Doug Albig. Interment with mili­tary honors, Cathedral Ceme­tery.

