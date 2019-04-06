Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





BEST, CLARE M., North Scranton, Friday, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Pallbearers: Michael Best, son; Michael Murphy Best, Christopher Best, Jason Zelno Sr., Robert Best and Michael Best Jr., grandsons. Interment, private.



BITTENBENDER, FRED J., West Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley. Military honors by the United States Army. Contributions: , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; National MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103; , 721 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or the Embury United Methodist Church, 942 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences:



BOYD, GERALD F. SR., Middlesex, N.J., formerly of Scranton, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Interment, private. Arrangements: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 100 Linwood Ave., Scranton, PA 18505-2868.



CASELLA, ROBERT V., Old Forge, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, church. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences:



DEMIANOVICH, VLADIMIR "DEMER," Clifford Twp., Friday, Liturgy, St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church, Simpson, by the Rev. Innocent Neal. Pallbearers: Ryan Kelleher; Joseph Bean Michael; Thomas, Andy and Daniel Demianovich. Interment, Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.



FETCH, MARGARET "MADGE" KLEBACK, Taylor, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, services, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions: St. George's Church or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: funeral home website.



FETSKO, JOHN, Scranton, formerly of Dunmore, today, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by the Rev. Robert Lozinski. Interment, Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Minooka Section of Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9 a.m. to service. Contributions: Lackawanna County Food Bank. Condolences:



GILLOTT, JENNIE J., Carbondale, Mass, Ourt Lady of Mount Carmel, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



GRECCO, THE REV. ANTHONY AUGUST, Newfoundland, formerly of the Bronx, N.Y., today, April 13, 11 a.m., LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 PA 191, LaAnna, Cresco, Pa. Interment, private. Contributions: LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, LaAnna, South Sterling.



GRIPPI, MARIE, Scranton, Mass, today, 9 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



KLINK, KEVIN J., Exeter, today, 10 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass at 10:30 in Holy Rosary Church, Duryea. Viewing, today, 9 to 10.



KOYTEK, CHARLES M. SR., Duryea, Monday, 9 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment, Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea. Viewing, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences:



LANUTI, ELEANOR, Eynon, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrow Cemetery, Carbondale. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Condolences:



LOWRY, DONALD J., West Scranton and St. Petersburg, Fla., today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, Scranton. Inurnment, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: West Scranton Community Development, (the former West Side Boys and Girls Club), 1018 Lafayette St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton.



LYNN, BETTY L., Scranton, today, 10:30 a.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, by the Rev. David Twiss, pastor. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Entombment and committal, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: Green Ridge Assembly of God. Condolences:



MILLER, DONALD R., Lenox Twp., no services. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences:



NICHOLS, PETER J. JR., Jessup, Monday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church. Interment at the convenience of the family. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Peter J. Nichols Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o of the Honesdale National Bank, 13 Chapman Lake Road, Olyphant, PA 18447. Condolences:



NIDOH, JULIANN MARIE, Clarks Summit, Friday, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Pallbearers: Michelle Kapacs, niece; Mark Pronitus, Justin Philipbar, Shane Welcome, John Kapacs, Danny Kapacs, nephews. Interment, parish cemetery, Minooka section. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.



O'HARA, LAURA R., Blakely, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Visitation, an hour before Mass. Contributions: . Arrangements: Morell LaBelle Funeral Home.



OPEIL, BARBARA ANN RN, Greenfield Twp., today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. John Vianny Parish, Montdale. Interment, b private. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service, church. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Condolences: funeral home website.



O'NEILL, MARJORIE M., Pleasant Mount, viewing, Monday, 3 to 6 p.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. James Church, Pleasant Mount, by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Interment, St. James Cemetery. Condolences:



ORASIN, DOROTHY KRAMER, Vandling, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Spring interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, Monday, 9 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.



POPLAWSKI, JILL, Dickson City, today, calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, funeral service, 2:30, by Pastor Ginger Daubenhauser. Contributions: SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



REED, MABEL I., Dunmore, today, 4:30 p.m., Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, private. Calling hours, 3 to service.



SARAFINKO, ROBERT L., Moosic, Mass, Friday, St. Ann's Basilica, by the Rev. Siby John. Pallbearers: Walter and Brian Sarafinko; Walter Meisinger; Tim, Dylan and Austin Morris; Chris Graff; and Jamie Maloney. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



SLONINA, LOUIS, Dupont, Monday, noon, Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 12:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak. Calling hours, Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont. Contributions:



SLUSSAR, JOSEPH F., Greenwood Section of Moosic, Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Interment with military honors, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



ULRICH, CEILIA BLAKIEWICZ, Florida, formerly of Scranton, Memorial Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., IHM Chapel, Oram Street, Scranton. Committal, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



WALLS, CLIFTON (BUD) THOMAS, Roaring Brook Twp., viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Duffy-Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow, services, Monday, 10 a.m., Moscow Methodist Church. Contributions: North Pocono, Moscow Elementary Center. Condolences:



WALSH, JOSEPH E., Clarks Summit, formerly of Madison Twp., today, 10 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: PA Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



YATKO, CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS," Scranton, today, 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Visitation, today, noon to services, church. Interment, private. Arrangements: John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences:

