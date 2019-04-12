Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





DiCINDIO, YOLANDA R., Dun­more, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dun­more. Interment, Dunmore Cem­e­tery. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences:



EVANS, RICHARD JOHN, Scran­ton, today, 10 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor, St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, Carbondale. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.



FROMERT, LAWRENCE A., Mad­i­son Twp., Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Fune­ral Homes and Cremation Ser­vi­ces LLC., 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Mass, 11, Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



GERMANO, SUZANNE COS­TAN­ZO, New Jersey, formerly of Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Visi­tation, 8:30, church. Contribu­tions:



GRECCO, THE REV. ANTHONY AUGUST, Newfoundland, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 Route 191, Cresco. Interment, private. Contributions: LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, New­found­land, PA 18445. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.



KLEBAUSKAS, JOSEPH A., Minooka section of Scranton, contributions: Gino J. Merli Vet­er­ans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Con­­­dolences:



KRESGE, ROBERT (BOB), Scran­­ton, Thursday, Kevin K. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Interment: William Kresge, Robert Kresge, sons; James London, grandson; Conrad Melucci; Tim Morgan, fiancé-in-law; Franco Naughton, brother-in-law. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



LUCAS, M. JAYNE, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Mahantongo St., Pottsville, by the Rev. Rick Malloy, S.J. No calling hours at the church. Calling hours, today, 6 to 9 p.m., Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment, St. Canicus Cemetery Mahanoy City. Donations: St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahan­tongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or the University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Lin­den St., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences:



McKEEBY, JACK L., Montrose, private. Contributions: Jordan Ral­ston Scholarship Fund, c/o NBT Bank, 841 Main St., New Milford, PA 18834.



MERRICK, SISTER MARY ELLEN, I.H.M., Scranton, Mon­day, Mass, 11 a.m., IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., IHM Center, prayer service, 4. Interment, Mass on Monday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Contributions: IHM Sis­ters c/o the IHM Sisters Retire­ment Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



NEUGEBAUER, STEFANIE, Mil­ford, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Mil­ford. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's RC Church, Milford. Dona­tions: Humane Society of Pike County (



REIF, JOAN M., Holy Family Resi­dence, blessing service, today, 12:30 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. E. Francis Kelly. Inurnment, private, St. Mary of the Assump­tion Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509. Condolen­ces:



SHIFFER, WILDA JEAN MOR­GAN, Clarks Summit, Saturday, 10 a.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Inter­ment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's favorite charity.



SMARGIASSI, RONALD P., Dick­son City, Mass, private, by the Rev. Richard E. Fox, St. Patrick's IHM Chapel. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



STURCHIO, JUDITH ANNE, Lock Haven, formerly of Scranton, Thursday, Louis M. Margotta Fune­ral Home, Jessup. Mass, Bles­sed Sacrament Parish, Throop, by Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor. Pallbearers: Thom­as Regan, Edward Sereditch, Dean Bettachini and Bruce Semon. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton.



WARGO, FLORENCE, Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St. Condolences:



WILSON, THE REV. GORDON SPACKMAN, Wilkes-Barre, Sat­ur­day, 11 a.m., United Baptist Church, 125 Church St., Taylor, by the Rev. Robert Zanicky. Call­ing hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., How­ard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scran­ton, and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Contributions: Amer­i­can Baptist Church Organ­ization of Pennsylvania and Dela­ware, 407 Madison Ave., Hat­boro, PA 19040-3296; or the National Railway Historical Soci­ety, 505 S. Lenola Road, Suite 226, Moorestown, NJ. 08057. Condolences:

