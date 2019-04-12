|
BONCZKIEWICZ, CEIL THERESA, Dalton, today, 10 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10 a.m., funeral home. Contributions: East Benton United Methodist Church, 170 Jordan Hollow Road, Dalton, PA 18414. Condolences: funeral home website.
DiCINDIO, YOLANDA R., Dunmore, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
EVANS, RICHARD JOHN, Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor, St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, Carbondale. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.
FROMERT, LAWRENCE A., Madison Twp., Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC., 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Mass, 11, Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
GERMANO, SUZANNE COSTANZO, New Jersey, formerly of Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Visitation, 8:30, church. Contributions: curepsp.org or samaritannj.org.
GRECCO, THE REV. ANTHONY AUGUST, Newfoundland, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 Route 191, Cresco. Interment, private. Contributions: LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.
KLEBAUSKAS, JOSEPH A., Minooka section of Scranton, contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: semiancares.com.
KRESGE, ROBERT (BOB), Scranton, Thursday, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Interment: William Kresge, Robert Kresge, sons; James London, grandson; Conrad Melucci; Tim Morgan, fiancé-in-law; Franco Naughton, brother-in-law. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
LUCAS, M. JAYNE, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Mahantongo St., Pottsville, by the Rev. Rick Malloy, S.J. No calling hours at the church. Calling hours, today, 6 to 9 p.m., Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment, St. Canicus Cemetery Mahanoy City. Donations: St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or the University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences: truskowskyfuneralhome.com.
McKEEBY, JACK L., Montrose, private. Contributions: Jordan Ralston Scholarship Fund, c/o NBT Bank, 841 Main St., New Milford, PA 18834.
MERRICK, SISTER MARY ELLEN, I.H.M., Scranton, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., IHM Center, prayer service, 4. Interment, Mass on Monday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
NEUGEBAUER, STEFANIE, Milford, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's RC Church, Milford. Donations: Humane Society of Pike County (www.pikecountyhumanesociety.org) or St. Jude Children's Hospital on behalf of Stefanie Neugebauer.
REIF, JOAN M., Holy Family Residence, blessing service, today, 12:30 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. E. Francis Kelly. Inurnment, private, St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
SHIFFER, WILDA JEAN MORGAN, Clarks Summit, Saturday, 10 a.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's favorite charity.
SMARGIASSI, RONALD P., Dickson City, Mass, private, by the Rev. Richard E. Fox, St. Patrick's IHM Chapel. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
STURCHIO, JUDITH ANNE, Lock Haven, formerly of Scranton, Thursday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, by Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor. Pallbearers: Thomas Regan, Edward Sereditch, Dean Bettachini and Bruce Semon. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
WARGO, FLORENCE, Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St. Condolences: margottafunerahomes.com. Contributions: Hospice Center at Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
WILSON, THE REV. GORDON SPACKMAN, Wilkes-Barre, Saturday, 11 a.m., United Baptist Church, 125 Church St., Taylor, by the Rev. Robert Zanicky. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Contributions: American Baptist Church Organization of Pennsylvania and Delaware, 407 Madison Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040-3296; or the National Railway Historical Society, 505 S. Lenola Road, Suite 226, Moorestown, NJ. 08057. Condolences: duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2019
