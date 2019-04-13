Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign





DiCINDIO, YOLANDA R., Dunmore, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences:



FROMERT, LAWRENCE A., Madison Twp., today, 10:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC., 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Mass, 11, Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



GERARDI, VITO N., Scranton, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Mass, 10 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton.



GERMANO, SUZANNE COSTANZO, New Jersey, formerly of Carbondale, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Visitation, 8:30, church. Contributions:



GRECCO, THE REV. ANTHONY AUGUST, Newfoundland, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 Route 191, Cresco. Interment, private. Contributions: LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.



HOFFMAN, JOHN "JACK" V., Factoryville, Monday, Mass, 1 p.m., Catherine of Siena Parish, 220 Church St., Moscow. Burial, private. Calling hours, Monday, noon to Mass, church. Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences:



HYMOWITZ, DANIEL LOUIS, Newfoundland, today, 4 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon; 1 to 4 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.



KLEBAUSKAS, JOSEPH A., Minooka section of Scranton, contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences:



KRESGE, ROBERT (BOB), Scranton, Thursday, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Interment: William Kresge, Robert Kresge, sons; James London, grandson; Conrad Melucci; Tim Morgan, fiancé-in-law; Franco Naughton, brother-in-law. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



LUCAS, M. JAYNE, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Mahantongo St., Pottsville, by the Rev. Rick Malloy, S.J. No calling hours at the church. Arrangements: Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment, St. Canicus Cemetery Mahanoy City. Donations: St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or the University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences:



MERRICK, SISTER MARY ELLEN I.H.M., Scranton, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., IHM Center, prayer service, 4. Interment, Mass on Monday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



NEUGEBAUER, STEFANIE, Milford, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's RC Church, Milford. Donations: Humane Society of Pike County (



PIEMONTESE, FRANK M., Pittston, formerly of Old Forge, Monday, 10 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, Roman Catholic blessing service by the Rev. Joseph Elston. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Condolences:



RANIELLA, MICHAEL ALFONSO, Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker S. in Dunmore, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences:



SHIFFER, WILDA JEAN MORGAN, Clarks Summit, today, 10 a.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's favorite charity.



TRENTLY, EVELYN ZINSKY, Throop, formerly of Olyphant, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., funeral home, Parastas, 7:15 p.m. Contributions: SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, PA 18447.



VERANKO, JANET, Milford, Conn., Monday, 9:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, by the Very Rev. Vladimir Fetcho. Interment, St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Blakely. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 until 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Carriage Green of Milford, One Company Fund, 77 Plains Road, Milford, CT, 06461.



WILSON, THE REV. GORDON SPACKMAN, Wilkes-Barre, today, 11 a.m., United Baptist Church, 125 Church St., Taylor, by the Rev. Robert Zanicky. Arrangements: Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, and today, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Contributions: American Baptist Church Organization of Pennsylvania and Delaware, 407 Madison Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040-3296; or the National Railway Historical Society, 505 S. Lenola Road, Suite 226, Moorestown, NJ. 08057. Condolences:

