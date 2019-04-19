|
CAVANAUGH, SHIRLEY McANDREW, Montdale, Saturday, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Services, 10:30 a.m., Peckville Assembly of God Church. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
FERRARIO, EVA R., Covington Twp., Saturday, 10 a.m., Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, and Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: North Pocono Food Pantry, c/o St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444. Condolences: funeral home website.
FRANCIS, THOMAS R., Scranton, Wednesday, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. Bill Brodbeck, pastor, Bethania Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Pallbearers: Barry, Zack and Jake Francis, Tom Smith, David Siminski and J.P. Lindsay. Honorary pallbearer: Carl Siminski. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
HUNSINGER, STEVEN A. and CRAIG J., memorial, April 27, 5 p.m., Keyser Valley Community Center.
KRESGE, WILLIAM (BILLY) BURT, Ruskin, Florida, Saturday, 10 a.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. James G. Rugg, Mill City Assembly of God. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: Lazy Brook Park in memory of William B. Kresge (donations will help to begin funding a disc golf course). Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
LOOMIS, JOHN H., Scranton, private blessing services, Saturday, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, c/o 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Joseph's Center - Children Fund, c/o 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
MAY, KEVIN JAMES, CPA, Roaring Brook Twp., Saturday, funeral liturgy, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church Saturday. Donations: Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-kevin-j-may. Condolences: funeral home website.
PANUNTI, JILLIAN MARIE, Old Forge, Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 (or donations.diabetes.org). Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
POCIUS, RONALD J., Scranton, today, 6 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 to services. Private burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
SNYDER, THOMAS, Dunmore, Thursday, Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Memorial service, Heritage Baptist Church, Clarks Summit, by Pastor Glenn Amos. Pallbearers: Jeffrey and John Snyder, Lenny and Jack Coviello, Bill and Eddie Shoener. Interment with military honors by the United States Air Force and the Dickson City Veterans Honor Guard, Dunmore Cemetery.
SPADINE, LEROY P., Nicholson, today, 11 a.m., Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, by Chaplain Jay McCracken, West Nicholson United Methodist Church. Interment, Union Cemetery, Lathrop Twp. Donations: American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; or the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
WALSH, CARL P., Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
WEISSBERGER, SEYMOUR, Taylor, graveside funeral service, today, 11:30 a.m., Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Dovid Saks. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2019
