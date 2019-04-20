|
BURTON, DAVID, Clarks Summit, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Reception immediately following. Condolences: gayandciha.com.
CAVANAUGH, SHIRLEY McANDREW, Montdale, today, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Services, 10:30 a.m., Peckville Assembly of God Church. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
FERRARIO, EVA R., Covington Twp., today, 10 a.m., Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, and today, 9 to 10, church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: North Pocono Food Pantry, c/o St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444. Condolences: funeral home website.
GROGAN, ROBERT P., Elizabethtown, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, by the Rev. Bernard Oniwe. Burial, Columbarium at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Visitation 10 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022; 717-367-1543. Contributions: Juniper Village at Mount Joy, 607 Hearthstone Lane, Mount Joy, PA 17552; Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; or to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Condolences: FinkenbinderFamily.com.
HUNSINGER, STEVEN A. and CRAIG J., memorial, April 27, 5 p.m., Keyser Valley Community Center.
KRANYAK, JOHN S., Forest City, Monday, 11 a.m., St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, 10 to 11, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, Forest City.
KRESGE, WILLIAM (BILLY) BURT, Ruskin, Florida, today, 10 a.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. James G. Rugg, Mill City Assembly of God. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: Lazy Brook Park in memory of William B. Kresge (donations will help to begin funding a disc golf course). Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
LOOMIS, JOHN H., Scranton, private blessing services, today, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Visitation, today, 10 a.m. to noon, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, c/o 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Joseph's Center - Children Fund, c/o 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
LUTZ, GEORGE R., Scranton, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Hope Church, 4951 Birney Ave., Moosic, by the Rev. Stephen Wilson will military honors immediately following the service. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., Vanston & James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, private.
MAY, KEVIN JAMES, CPA, Roaring Brook Twp., today, funeral liturgy, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, private. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church today. Donations: Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-kevin-j-may. Condolences: funeral home website.
REID, DONNA MARIE, Honesdale, Wednesday, 1 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, by Pastor Pat Hanley. Interment, Bethany Cemetery. Visitation, Wednesday, 11 a.m. to service. Contributions: Seelyville Fire Department, 1200 Bridge St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
SELFRIDGE, VIRGINIA E. "GINNY" SAVAGE, West Chester, visitation, Monday, 2 to 5 p.m., Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley. Mass, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Blooming Grove. Burial, Lords Valley Cemetery. Memorials: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, ; Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, donate.lovetotherescue.org; DuPont Institute, 5530 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1550, Chevy Chase, MD 20815, www.dupontinstitute.com; L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal, 3800 Chemin Queen-Mary, Montreal (Quebec) Canada H3V 1H6; or United Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
VANCE, GEORGANN, Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Scranton, private. Arrangements: Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Allied Inpatient Hospice.
VIVIAN, KATHLEEN McHALE, Clarks Summit, private. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
WALSH, CARL P., Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
