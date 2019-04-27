Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 1003 Main Street Stroudsburg , PA 18360 (570)-421-9000 Send Flowers Obituary





BEIDLER, PATRICIA (PAT) A., Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to 9:45, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.



CLARK, LAURA A., Lake Ariel, today, 1 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service. Contributions: , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences:



DANIELOWSKI, EDWARD M., Scranton, today, blessing service, 9 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor, St. Paul of the Cross Parish. Interment with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Donations: favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.



DENNEBAUM, LINDA (JACKSON) "LIN," Dalton, viewing hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, and Monday, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Lake Winola United Methodist Church, Maple Drive, Lake Winola, funeral service, Monday, noon, church, by Pastor Nick McMichael and Lin's brother, Russ Jackson. Interment, private. Contributions: Lake Winola United Methodist Church. Condolences: funeral home website. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey.



DONOVAN, CLARE A., Stroud Twp., Monday, Mass, 11:30 a.m., St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, by the Rev. Carmen Perry. Burial, Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg. Viewing, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. Contributions: St. Luke's Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360; or Lehigh Valley Hospice/Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. Condolences:



HAGAN, DR. PATRICK JOHN, Scranton, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Contributions: Hydrocephalus Association,



HELLER, JEANETTE, Clarks Summit, today, 2 p.m., Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp. Calling hours, today, noon to service, church. Contributions: Countryside Community Church. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



HESS, DONALD ROBERT SR., Scranton, calling hours, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Military honors, 4. Interment, later date, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Condolences:



HUNSINGER, STEVEN A. and CRAIG J., memorial, today, 5 p.m., Keyser Valley Community Center.



KOSCIUK, CHARLES, Olyphant, today, 11:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, noon, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Blakely. Contributions: or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Condolences: funeral home website.



MASLAR, MARY H., Grassy Island section of Olyphant, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Burial, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Contributions: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Condolences:



McANDREW, JOSEPH X., Forest City, formerly of Carbondale, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.



McCLOSKEY, SISTER MILDRED, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister M. Avila), Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. CInterment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



McGRAW, MARIA (TERRI), North Scranton, private. Contributions: Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 319 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.



MELONI, ROBERT, Carbondale, Friday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Pallbearers: Joseph Cerra, George Marcinkevich, Daniel Recker, Christopher Recker, Joseph McMyne and Robert Curtis. Entombment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



MONARCHI, GINO, Jessup, Monday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.



NOVOBILSKI, DOMINIC F., Moscow, Mass, Friday, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Pallbearers: Walter Yeager, Juan Perez, sons-in-law; Kyle Novobilski, Paul Yeager, Craig Yeager and Eric Yeager, grandsons. Interment and military honors by the United States Navy and Dickson City Veterans Honor Guard, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



O'BOYLE, MARY ALICE, Granbury, Texas, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



O'CONNOR, WILLIAM W. "BILL," Dickson City, Sunday, 2 p.m., Katrina's Pizza, 813 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Arrangements and on-site cremation: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



PALUMBO, KAREN ANN, Moosic, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Arrangements: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences:



PICCHIO, ALBERT P., Olyphant, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, by the Rev. Richard Cirba. Go directly to the church on Monday. Burial, private. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Contributions: AseraCare Hospice, 719 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., PA 18411; ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002; or , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences:



PICERNO, DR. PETER VINCENT, Scranton, Monday, Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.



PONKO, VINCENT MICHAEL, Newark, Ohio, formerly, Bryn Mawr, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with rite of committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Go directly to the church today. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



SOLANO, HELENE M. HUGHEY WHITE, Jupiter, Fla., formerly Honesdale, today, noon, St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrangements: Arthur Bryant Funeral Home.



STACKNICK, MARY V., formerly of Lake Winola, memorial Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, later date. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.



TATES, HELEN K., Jefferson Heights, RR Lake Ariel, today, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Moscow. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville.



WALSH, MARY ANN CETTA, Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 416 William St., Scranton. Go directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Condolences: funeral home website.

