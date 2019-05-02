Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary





CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, Fri­day, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment, St. Joseph Cem­etery, Scott Twp. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jen­nings-Calvey Funeral and Crema­tion Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



COMERFORD, JOSEPH MAT­THEW, Moscow, Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scran­­ton. Contributions: St. Jos­eph's Center Adult Day Services.



COSTA, HELEN M. ROCHE, formerly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, Mass, Sat­urday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scran­­ton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with homily by Dea­con Joseph Dono­van, cousin. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scran­ton. Go directly to the church. Visitation, Saturday, 10 to Mass. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions:



EDWARDS, SHARON L., Clifton Twp., visitation, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Private interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Condo­lences: funeral home's website.



GRIFFITHS, MARK, Old Forge, private, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. and onsite crematory, 436 Cedar Ave. No calling hours. Con­tributions: donor's choice. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



GRUVER, MARILYN LEH "MOL­LIE," Tunkhannock, Friday, 11 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, by Pastor Scott Ryan, Russell Hill United Methodist Church. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Eastern Star service, 5. Contributions: Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, Saturday, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Dona­tions: Geisinger Health Foun­da­tion, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Founda­tion, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Gei­singer Scranton Cancer Center).



JORDAN, JANICE JUDENE, Car­bondale, celebration of life, Fri­day, noon, Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Calling hours, Friday, 11 a.m. to service. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



KASZUBA, CHESTER C. JR., Scott Twp., private. Arrange­ments: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOM­AS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Servi­ces LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to services.



LESNEFSKY, FRANK JOSEPH III, Peckville, Wednesday, Peck­ville Assembly of God, Blakely, by the Rev. Terry Drost. Pallbearers: Jerry and David Lesnefsky, brothers; Christopher Lesnefsky, Jos­hua and Jonathan Wilkes, nephews; and Gary Oliver. Inter­ment, St. Adalbert's Polish National Cath­o­lic Cemetery, Dick­son City.



McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jermyn, May 18, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences:



MEGARGEL, ELIZABETH, Cor­pus Christi, Texas, formerly of Scranton, Friday, 5 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Visi­tation, Friday, 3 to 5, Green Ridge Assembly of God. Contributions: .



MIZWINSKI, MIA, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Miz­win­ski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Hones­­dale, PA 18431. Arrange­ments: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.



MORGAN, JOHN (JACK) P., Old Forge, today, 10 a.m., Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Pri­vate interment, Marcy Cemetery, Dur­yea. Contributions: St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, c/o 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA 18510; or c/o 262 Dan­ny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.



MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial bles­­­sing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Inter­ment, Nicholson Cemetery. Call­ing hours, 2 to service. Dona­tions: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



OZARK, WALTER J. JR., formerly of Dupont, today, 7 p.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the the Rev. Thomas J. Petro. Calling hours, today, 6 to 7.



PIVOVARNIK, EUGENE J., Clarks Summit, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Bright Week pas­cal services, 10, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Jef­ferson Ave­nue and Vine Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Dan­iel Vaskalis. Entomb­ment, Cath­edral Ceme­tery. Contri­bu­tions: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 18702; or the Alzheimer's Asso­ciation, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-1309. Condo­lences:



REISNER, MARTIN "MARTY," Livingston Manor, N.Y., graveside service, Friday, 2 p.m., St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Man­or. Con­do­lences:



RINALDI, JOSEPH E., Green­wood section of Moosic, to­day, 9:30 a.m., Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­ton. Mass, 10, Divine Mer­cy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scran­ton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: Amer­ican , 721 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: funeral home website.



SEEGER, GEORGE, Scranton, Friday, entombment with military honors, 1 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



SITO, RICHARD, Dupont, Fri­day, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Fune­ral Home, Dupont, with Mass at 9:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Dupont. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m.



SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunk­hannock, Saturday, 1 p.m., Hard­ing-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cele­bration of life ride on another date. Condolences:



STONE, FRANK J., Lake Ariel, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., St. Thom­as More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton.



SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, Dunmore Ceme­tery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.



WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RA­­CHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, May 26, Sandlot, Balti­more. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.

