|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.
BREYMEIER, ROBERT JR., Glendale, today, 11:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by the Rev Michael Shambora, Moosic United Methodist Church. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, Friday, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Scott Twp. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
COMERFORD, JOSEPH MATTHEW, Moscow, Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Adult Day Services.
COSTA, HELEN M. ROCHE, formerly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with homily by Deacon Joseph Donovan, cousin. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton. Go directly to the church. Visitation, Saturday, 10 to Mass. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions: gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-john-drozdis.
EDWARDS, SHARON L., Clifton Twp., visitation, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website.
GRIFFITHS, MARK, Old Forge, private, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. and onsite crematory, 436 Cedar Ave. No calling hours. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
GRUVER, MARILYN LEH "MOLLIE," Tunkhannock, Friday, 11 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor Scott Ryan, Russell Hill United Methodist Church. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Eastern Star service, 5. Contributions: Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA. Condolences: funeral home website.
HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, Saturday, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Donations: Geisinger Health Foundation, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center).
JORDAN, JANICE JUDENE, Carbondale, celebration of life, Friday, noon, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Calling hours, Friday, 11 a.m. to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
KASZUBA, CHESTER C. JR., Scott Twp., private. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences: funeral home website.
LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOMAS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to services.
LESNEFSKY, FRANK JOSEPH III, Peckville, Wednesday, Peckville Assembly of God, Blakely, by the Rev. Terry Drost. Pallbearers: Jerry and David Lesnefsky, brothers; Christopher Lesnefsky, Joshua and Jonathan Wilkes, nephews; and Gary Oliver. Interment, St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Dickson City.
McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jermyn, May 18, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Contributions: American of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
MEGARGEL, ELIZABETH, Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Scranton, Friday, 5 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Visitation, Friday, 3 to 5, Green Ridge Assembly of God. Contributions: .
MIZWINSKI, MIA, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Mizwinski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
MORGAN, JOHN (JACK) P., Old Forge, today, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Private interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Contributions: St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, c/o 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA 18510; or c/o 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.
MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial blessing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours, 2 to service. Donations: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
OZARK, WALTER J. JR., formerly of Dupont, today, 7 p.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the the Rev. Thomas J. Petro. Calling hours, today, 6 to 7.
PIVOVARNIK, EUGENE J., Clarks Summit, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Bright Week pascal services, 10, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Jefferson Avenue and Vine Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Vaskalis. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 18702; or the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-1309. Condolences: semiancares.com.
REISNER, MARTIN "MARTY," Livingston Manor, N.Y., graveside service, Friday, 2 p.m., St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa.
RINALDI, JOSEPH E., Greenwood section of Moosic, today, 9:30 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: American , 721 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEEGER, GEORGE, Scranton, Friday, entombment with military honors, 1 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
SITO, RICHARD, Dupont, Friday, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont, with Mass at 9:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Dupont. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m.
SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunkhannock, Saturday, 1 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebration of life ride on another date. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
STONE, FRANK J., Lake Ariel, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton.
SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RACHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, May 26, Sandlot, Baltimore. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|