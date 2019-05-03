|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.
BORC, ARNOLD T., Dupont, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont. Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont. Calling hours, Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m.
CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, today, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Scott Twp. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
COMERFORD, JOSEPH MATTHEW, Moscow, today, 4 to 6 p.m., Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Adult Day Services.
DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions: gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-john-drozdis.
GRUVER, MARILYN LEH "MOLLIE," Tunkhannock, today, 11 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor Scott Ryan, Russell Hill United Methodist Church. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Contributions: Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA. Condolences: funeral home website.
HABEEB, ROBERT J. SR., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Funeral Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Ann Maronite Church, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial with military honors, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Incense services, 6:30. Contributions: Chinchilla Hose Company, c/o 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Condolences: funeral home website.
HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, Saturday, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Donations: Geisinger Health Foundation, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center).
JORDAN, JANICE JUDENE, Carbondale, celebration of life, today, noon, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOMAS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to services.
McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jermyn, May 18, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Contributions: American of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
MEGARGEL, ELIZABETH, Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Scranton, today, 5 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Visitation, today, 3 to 5, Green Ridge Assembly of God. Contributions: .
MIZWINSKI, MIA, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Mizwinski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial blessing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours, 2 to service. Donations: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
NOCERA, JAMES V., Old Forge, Saturday, 11 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to 11, funeral home. Contributions: SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Scranton Animal Association, P.O. Box 3784, Scranton, PA 18505; or a . Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
PATRICK, MARY A., Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:30, funeral home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
PIVOVARNIK, EUGENE J., Clarks Summit, Thursday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor, Bright Week pascal services, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Vaskalis and Deacon Theodore J. Worobey. Pallbearers: John and Joseph Pivovarnik, brothers; Paul Pivovarnik, nephew; Steve Fueshko, uncle; Robert Basalyga, cousin; and Bob Hartman. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.
PRICE, MARJORIE DYER, West Scranton, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Contributions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
REISNER, MARTIN "MARTY," Livingston Manor, N.Y., graveside service, today, 2 p.m., St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa.
RINALDI, JOSEPH E., Greenwood section of Moosic, Thursday, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Pallbearers: Charles and Doc Rinaldi, and Rob Davis. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
SEEGER, GEORGE, Scranton, today, entombment with military honors, 1 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
SHEVLIN, ROBERT (BOB) L. SR., New York Mills, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, today, 3 p.m., St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church, Utica. Arrangements: Wolanin Funeral Home Inc., New York Mills. Condolences: wolaninfuneralhome.com.
SITO, RICHARD, Dupont, today, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont, with Mass at 9:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.
SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunkhannock, Saturday, 1 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebration of life ride on another date. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
STONE, FRANK J., Lake Ariel, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton.
SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RACHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, May 26, Sandlot, Baltimore. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|