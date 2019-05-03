Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary





CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, today, noon, Church of St. Greg­ory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment, St. Joseph Cem­­etery, Scott Twp. Arrange­ments: Jen­nings-Calvey Funeral and Crema­tion Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



COMERFORD, JOSEPH MAT­THEW, Moscow, today, 4 to 6 p.m., Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scran­­ton. Contributions: St. Jos­eph's Center Adult Day Services.



DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions:



GRUVER, MARILYN LEH "MOL­LIE," Tunkhannock, today, 11 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, by Pastor Scott Ryan, Russell Hill United Methodist Church. Interment, Sunnyside Cem­etery, Tunkhannock. Contri­bu­tions: Russell Hill United Meth­odist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



HABEEB, ROBERT J. SR., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Funeral Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Ann Maronite Church, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial with military honors, Sacred Heart Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Incense services, 6:30. Contributions: Chin­chilla Hose Company, c/o 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Condolences: funeral home website.



HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, Saturday, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Dona­tions: Geisinger Health Foun­da­tion, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Founda­tion, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Gei­singer Scranton Cancer Center).



JORDAN, JANICE JUDENE, Car­bondale, celebration of life, today, noon, Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to service. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOM­AS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Servi­ces LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to services.



McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jermyn, May 18, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences:



MEGARGEL, ELIZABETH, Cor­pus Christi, Texas, formerly of Scranton, today, 5 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Visi­tation, today, 3 to 5, Green Ridge Assembly of God. Contributions: .



MIZWINSKI, MIA, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Miz­win­ski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Hones­­dale, PA 18431. Arrange­ments: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.



MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial bles­­­­sing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Inter­ment, Nicholson Cemetery. Call­ing hours, 2 to service. Dona­tions: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



NOCERA, JAMES V., Old Forge, Saturday, 11 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to 11, funeral home. Contributions: SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Scranton Animal Association, P.O. Box 3784, Scranton, PA 18505; or a . Condolen­ces:



PATRICK, MARY A., Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:30, funeral home. Condolences:



PIVOVARNIK, EUGENE J., Clarks Summit, Thursday, Sem­ian Funeral Home, Taylor, Bright Week pas­cal services, St. Nich­o­las Orthodox Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Dan­iel Vaskalis and Deacon Theodore J. Worobey. Pallbearers: John and Joseph Pivovarnik, brothers; Paul Pivo­varnik, nephew; Steve Fueshko, uncle; Robert Basalyga, cousin; and Bob Hartman. Entomb­ment, Cath­edral Ceme­tery.



PRICE, MARJORIE DYER, West Scranton, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Con­tri­butions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



REISNER, MARTIN "MARTY," Livingston Manor, N.Y., graveside service, today, 2 p.m., St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Man­or. Con­do­lences:



RINALDI, JOSEPH E., Green­wood section of Moosic, Thurs­day, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., Scran­ton. Mass, Divine Mer­cy Parish, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Pallbearers: Charles and Doc Rinaldi, and Rob Davis. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



SEEGER, GEORGE, Scranton, today, entombment with military honors, 1 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



SHEVLIN, ROBERT (BOB) L. SR., New York Mills, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, today, 3 p.m., St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church, Utica. Arrangements: Wolanin Funeral Home Inc., New York Mills. Condolences:



SITO, RICHARD, Dupont, today, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Fune­ral Home, Dupont, with Mass at 9:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.



SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunk­hannock, Saturday, 1 p.m., Hard­ing-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cele­bration of life ride on another date. Condolences:



STONE, FRANK J., Lake Ariel, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Thom­as More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton.



SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, Dunmore Ceme­tery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.



WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RA­­CHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, May 26, Sandlot, Balti­more. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Mor­ell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.

BORC, ARNOLD T., Dupont, Mon­day, 9:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont. Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont. Calling hours, Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m.CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, today, noon, Church of St. Greg­ory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment, St. Joseph Cem­­etery, Scott Twp. Arrange­ments: Jen­nings-Calvey Funeral and Crema­tion Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.COMERFORD, JOSEPH MAT­THEW, Moscow, today, 4 to 6 p.m., Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scran­­ton. Contributions: St. Jos­eph's Center Adult Day Services.DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions: gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-john-drozdis GRUVER, MARILYN LEH "MOL­LIE," Tunkhannock, today, 11 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, by Pastor Scott Ryan, Russell Hill United Methodist Church. Interment, Sunnyside Cem­etery, Tunkhannock. Contri­bu­tions: Russell Hill United Meth­odist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.HABEEB, ROBERT J. SR., South Abington Twp., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Funeral Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Ann Maronite Church, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial with military honors, Sacred Heart Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Incense services, 6:30. Contributions: Chin­chilla Hose Company, c/o 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Condolences: funeral home website.HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, Saturday, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Dona­tions: Geisinger Health Foun­da­tion, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Founda­tion, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Gei­singer Scranton Cancer Center).JORDAN, JANICE JUDENE, Car­bondale, celebration of life, today, noon, Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to service. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOM­AS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Servi­ces LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to services.McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jermyn, May 18, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com . Contributions: Amer­­ican of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.MEGARGEL, ELIZABETH, Cor­pus Christi, Texas, formerly of Scranton, today, 5 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Visi­tation, today, 3 to 5, Green Ridge Assembly of God. Contributions: .MIZWINSKI, MIA, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Miz­win­ski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Hones­­dale, PA 18431. Arrange­ments: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial bles­­­­sing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Inter­ment, Nicholson Cemetery. Call­ing hours, 2 to service. Dona­tions: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.NOCERA, JAMES V., Old Forge, Saturday, 11 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to 11, funeral home. Contributions: SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Scranton Animal Association, P.O. Box 3784, Scranton, PA 18505; or a . Condolen­ces: ciucciofuneralhome.com PATRICK, MARY A., Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:30, funeral home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com PIVOVARNIK, EUGENE J., Clarks Summit, Thursday, Sem­ian Funeral Home, Taylor, Bright Week pas­cal services, St. Nich­o­las Orthodox Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Dan­iel Vaskalis and Deacon Theodore J. Worobey. Pallbearers: John and Joseph Pivovarnik, brothers; Paul Pivo­varnik, nephew; Steve Fueshko, uncle; Robert Basalyga, cousin; and Bob Hartman. Entomb­ment, Cath­edral Ceme­tery.PRICE, MARJORIE DYER, West Scranton, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Con­tri­butions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.REISNER, MARTIN "MARTY," Livingston Manor, N.Y., graveside service, today, 2 p.m., St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Man­or. Con­do­lences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com . Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa.RINALDI, JOSEPH E., Green­wood section of Moosic, Thurs­day, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., Scran­ton. Mass, Divine Mer­cy Parish, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Pallbearers: Charles and Doc Rinaldi, and Rob Davis. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.SEEGER, GEORGE, Scranton, today, entombment with military honors, 1 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.SHEVLIN, ROBERT (BOB) L. SR., New York Mills, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, today, 3 p.m., St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church, Utica. Arrangements: Wolanin Funeral Home Inc., New York Mills. Condolences: wolaninfuneralhome.com SITO, RICHARD, Dupont, today, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Fune­ral Home, Dupont, with Mass at 9:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunk­hannock, Saturday, 1 p.m., Hard­ing-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cele­bration of life ride on another date. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com STONE, FRANK J., Lake Ariel, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Thom­as More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton.SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, Dunmore Ceme­tery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RA­­CHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, May 26, Sandlot, Balti­more. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Mor­ell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore. Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.