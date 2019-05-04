|
|
BORC, ARNOLD T., Dupont, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont. Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont. Calling hours, Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.
CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, Friday, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera and Deacon Robert P. Sheils. Pallbearers: Ethan and Jason Hubshman, Robert and Thomas Casey, nephews; Paul Jr. and James Walsh, cousins. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Scott Twp.
CHEREWKA, ANNE REGAN, Taylor, private, St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, by the Rev. Dr. Edward Pehanich. Pallbearers: Michael, Matthew, Christopher and Brian Cherewka, grandsons; Alexis Cherewka, granddaughter; and Peter Michael Semion, nephew. Interment, parish cemetery.
CHRIST, JUDITH ANN "JUDY," Tunkhannock, viewing, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Condolences: funeral home website.
COSTA, HELEN M. ROCHE, formerly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with homily by Deacon Joseph Donovan, cousin. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton. Go directly to the church. Visitation, today, 10 to Mass. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions: gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-john-drozdis.
EBOLI, JOSEPH, Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, private, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GUSTAITIS, JOHN, North Scranton, today, 10:30 a.m., Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave. Mass with military honors, 11 a.m., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, by the Rev. Walter A. Placek, Ph.D., as celebrant. Military honors interment, private, parish cemetery, Clarks Green. Contributions: Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave.
HABEEB, ROBERT J. SR., South Abington Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Funeral Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Ann Maronite Church, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial with military honors, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions: Chinchilla Hose Company, c/o 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Condolences: funeral home website.
HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, today, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Donations: Geisinger Health Foundation, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center).
KEENAN, SISTER M. MICHEL, I.H.M., Scranton, Monday, 11 a.m., Mass, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., IHM Center. Prayer service, 2 p.m. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
KEMPTER, CECELIA MARIE, Richboro, viewing, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, and Tuesday, St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, 10 to 11 a.m. Mass. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Newtown. Contributions: St. Katherine Drexel School, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966; www.fluehr.com.
LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOMAS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, today, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, today, 10 a.m. to services.
LUTIAN, JOHN A. JR., Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
MILLER, FLOYD D., graveside service, later date, West Boylston, Mass. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
MIZWINSKI, MIA, today, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Mizwinski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial blessing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours, 2 to service. Donations: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
NOCERA, JAMES V., Old Forge, today, 11 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11, funeral home. Contributions: SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Scranton Animal Association, P.O. Box 3784, Scranton, PA 18505; or a . Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
OAKLEY, REXFORD D. JR., Scott Twp., Monday, 10:30 a.m., Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn, by the Rev. Allan Rupert, pastor. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp. Go directly to church. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.
PATRICK, MARY A., Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, St. Michael's Church, Jessup, by the Rev. Gerard McGlone, pastor. Pallbearers: Tim Keller and Ed Ilnicki. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.
PRICE, MARJORIE DYER, West Scranton, today, 1 to 4 p.m., Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Contributions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunkhannock, today, 1 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebration of life ride on another date. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
SPARACINO, IRENE R., Taylor, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton. Go directly to the church Monday. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Contributions: Taylor Senior Center, c/o Taylor Community Center, 700 S. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.
SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 4, 2019
