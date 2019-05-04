Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home 363 Washington Avenue Jermyn , PA 18433 (570)-876-0210 Send Flowers Obituary





CASEY, RONNA LEE WALSH, South Abington Twp., Mass, Fri­day, Church of St. Greg­ory, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera and Deacon Robert P. Sheils. Pallbearers: Ethan and Jason Hubshman, Robert and Thomas Casey, nephews; Paul Jr. and James Walsh, cousins. Interment, St. Joseph Cem­­etery, Scott Twp.



CHEREWKA, ANNE REGAN, Tay­lor, private, St. George's Orth­odox Church, Taylor, by the Rev. Dr. Edward Pehanich. Pallbearers: Michael, Matthew, Christopher and Brian Cherewka, grandsons; Alexis Cherewka, granddaughter; and Peter Michael Semion, nephew. Interment, parish cemetery.



CHRIST, JUDITH ANN "JUDY," Tunkhannock, viewing, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Fune­ral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



COSTA, HELEN M. ROCHE, for­merly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scran­­ton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with homily by Dea­con Joseph Dono­van, cousin. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scran­ton. Go directly to the church. Visitation, today, 10 to Mass. Contributions: Grif­fin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Grif­fin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411; or to St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hospi­tal, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



DROZDIS, JOHN, Dickson City, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Calling hours, 6 to 7:15. Contributions:



EBOLI, JOSEPH, Dunmore, Mon­day, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, private, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences:



GUSTAITIS, JOHN, North Scran­ton, today, 10:30 a.m., Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave. Mass with military honors, 11 a.m., Provi­dence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, by the Rev. Wal­ter A. Placek, Ph.D., as celebrant. Military honors interment, private, parish cemetery, Clarks Green. Contributions: Providence of God Lithuanian National Cath­olic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave.



HABEEB, ROBERT J. SR., South Abington Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Funeral Liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Ann Maronite Church, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial with military honors, Sacred Heart Cem­etery. Con­tributions: Chin­chilla Hose Com­pany, c/o 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



HOFFMAN, KAREN M., Jermyn, celebration of life, today, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Wash­ington Ave., Jermyn. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m. Dona­tions: Gei­singer Health Foun­da­tion, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to Geisinger Health Founda­tion, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (use mail code 25-76 for Gei­singer Scran­ton Cancer Center).



KEENAN, SISTER M. MICHEL, I.H.M., Scranton, Monday, 11 a.m., Mass, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., IHM Center. Prayer service, 2 p.m. Interment, St. Catherine's Ceme­tery in Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



KEMPTER, CECELIA MARIE, Richboro, viewing, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Joseph A. Fluehr III Fune­ral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Rich­boro, and Tuesday, St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, 10 to 11 a.m. Mass. Interment, All Saints Cem­e­tery, Newtown. Contributions: St. Katherine Drexel School, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966;



LESH, THE REV. HAROLD THOM­AS, Fort Myers, Fla., celebration of life, today, 10:30 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Servi­ces LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, today, 10 a.m. to services.



LUTIAN, JOHN A. JR., Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dick­son City. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, Sun­day, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



MILLER, FLOYD D., graveside service, later date, West Boyl­ston, Mass. Arrangements: Law­rence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



MIZWINSKI, MIA, today, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Contributions: Mia Miz­win­ski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Hones­­dale, PA 18431. Arrange­ments: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.



MULQUEEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BETTY), Nicholson, memorial bles­­­­­sing service, Monday, 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Inter­ment, Nicholson Cemetery. Call­ing hours, 2 to service. Dona­tions: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



NOCERA, JAMES V., Old Forge, today, 11 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. Aug­ust Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11, funeral home. Contributions: SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702; or Scranton Animal Association, P.O. Box 3784, Scranton, PA 18505; or a . Condolen­ces:



OAKLEY, REXFORD D. JR., Scott Twp., Monday, 10:30 a.m., Primitive Methodist Church, Jer­myn, by the Rev. Allan Rupert, pastor. Interment, Valley View Mem­orial Park, Scott Twp. Go directly to church. Viewing, Sun­day, 2 to 5 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.



PATRICK, MARY A., Jessup, Friday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, St. Mic­hael's Church, Jessup, by the Rev. Gerard McGlone, pastor. Pallbearers: Tim Keller and Ed Ilnicki. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



PRICE, MARJORIE DYER, West Scranton, today, 1 to 4 p.m., Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Con­tri­butions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



SNIGAR, BARRY ROGER, Tunk­hannock, today, 1 p.m., Hard­ing-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cele­bration of life ride on another date. Condolences:



SPARACINO, IRENE R., Taylor, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, Italian-Amer­ican Cemetery, Minooka sec­tion of Scranton. Go directly to the church Monday. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Contribu­tions: Taylor Senior Center, c/o Taylor Community Center, 700 S. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.



SWINEHART, ROSE MARIE "COOKIE," Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, Dunmore Ceme­tery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

