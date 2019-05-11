Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Send Flowers Obituary





BARNEY, GERALD W. "JERRY," Carbondale, Friday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Pallbearers: Gerald Barney Jr., Robert Barney, Stephan Barney, Robert Arthur, Victor Gazella and Steve Loewenstein. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.



BURNETT, PAUL S., Eynon, and formerly Simpson, today, with military honors, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson, by the Rev. Joseph S. Sitko. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences:



DeNERO, ARTHUR JOSEPH, Naples, Fla., formerly of Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, Bethel Park, Pa. Contributions: Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at



DOUGHERTY, JOSEPH MICHAEL, Mass, Friday, St. Paul's Church, Scranton, by his brother, the Most Rev. Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty. Pallbearers: Ryan Adcroft, Robert Adcroft, Patrick Adcroft, Joseph Adcroft, Kevin Jones Jr., Brian Jones, Michael LaTorre, Shane Donovan, Joseph Dougherty, Jake Dougherty, Jack Piccotti, Colin Walker, grandchildren. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.



ENGFER, SALLY, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



EVANS, JOHN J. "JACK" SR., Dunmore, today, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Go directly to church today. Contributions: Boy Scouts of America, Northeastern PA Council, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507; or Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, 350 Hale Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17104.



EVANS, PHILIP B. SR., Nicholson, today, 11 a.m., Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, by Pastor Harold C. Schorr. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Go directly to church today. Additional visitation, 10:30 to service. Contributions: Factoryville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 326, Factoryville, PA 18419; or the Factoryville Ambulance, P.O. Box 321, Factoryville, PA 18419.



GERDUSKY, JOSEPH G., Clif­ford Twp., today, 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Fune­ral Home and Cremation Ser­vices, Clifford. Condolences:



JAFFE, HOWARD, gathering, son Bradley's home, 770 Audubon Drive, North Wales, Pa., to celebrate his life, May 18, noon to 8 p.m., and May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations: Scranton JCC Building Fund, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; , 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Olyphant, May 20, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, May 21, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, May 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m.



LEWIS, THE REV. C. MARTIN, Mechanicsburg, today, 2 p.m., West Shore Evangelical Free, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, by the Rev. Brad Schaaf. Viewing, 1 to 2, church. Burial, later date. Arrangements: Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. Contributions: Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, 100 S. Pine St., Suite 283, Zeeland, MI 49464, or



LIEBERMAN, DAVID, Coconut Creek, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Sunday, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., by Rabbi Dovid Saks. Calling hours, 10, to service. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences:



MAY, RUSSELL F., Ararat Twp., burial, private, East Ararat Cemetery. Arrangements: Jones and Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.



MENDOLA, SAMUEL, Pittston, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Calling hours, 9:30 to service, church. Interment at the convenience of the family. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences:



NESKAUSKAS, DOROTHY, formerly of Scranton, memorial service, today, 10 a.m., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Clarks Green. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.



NYZIO, DANIEL FRANK (DINKY), today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Home, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Interment, parish cemetery.



PHELAN, MARGARET MARY WEIDNER, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 10:30 to 11, church. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, ROBERT B. JR., Scranton, today, 3:30 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Dan White, of Parker Hill Church. Calling hours, 2 to service. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences:



PREGRIM, STEPHEN, Old Forge, funeral with military honors, today, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Monday, 12:30 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Condolences:



SANDFORT, MARY ANN BADNER, Vir­ginia Beach, Va., formerly of Scranton, today, 12:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Interment, Mil­waukee Cemetery. Calling hours, today, noon to service. Dona­tions: Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences:



SUCHESKI, GREGORY, Peckville, viewing, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., Wackerman Funeral Home, 8060 Verree Road, Philadelphia, and Monday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Cecilia Church, 525 Rhawn St., Philadelphia. Interment in Scranton, later date. Donations: Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Road, Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19154; or .



TAFFERA, JULIA T., formerly of Old Forge, Friday, Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Anthony Marino, Eric Taffera, David Carroll, grandsons; Frank Martino, Albert Martino, Ted Merli, nephews. Entombment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



VAN AUKEN, ANNA, Lake Winola, Mass, Friday, St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Patrick L. Albert, pastor, and Deacon Raymond A. Pieretti. Pallbearers: Joseph Intoccia, Nate Thompson, Michael Everett, Jeff Schaefer, Keith Van Auken and Neil Hawk. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.



WILLMOT, CONNIE (NÉE MAGNOTTA), Waymart, today, calling hours 3 to 4 p.m., Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, remembrance service, 4 p.m. Contributions: Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.

BANICK, GLORIA JEAN, Wilkes-Barre resident and Scranton native, Wednesday, Mass, 11 a.m., Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Entombment will follow.BARNEY, GERALD W. "JERRY," Carbondale, Friday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Pallbearers: Gerald Barney Jr., Robert Barney, Stephan Barney, Robert Arthur, Victor Gazella and Steve Loewenstein. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.BURNETT, PAUL S., Eynon, and formerly Simpson, today, with military honors, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson, by the Rev. Joseph S. Sitko. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com DeNERO, ARTHUR JOSEPH, Naples, Fla., formerly of Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, Bethel Park, Pa. Contributions: Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at mdf.networkforgood.com DOUGHERTY, JOSEPH MICHAEL, Mass, Friday, St. Paul's Church, Scranton, by his brother, the Most Rev. Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty. Pallbearers: Ryan Adcroft, Robert Adcroft, Patrick Adcroft, Joseph Adcroft, Kevin Jones Jr., Brian Jones, Michael LaTorre, Shane Donovan, Joseph Dougherty, Jake Dougherty, Jack Piccotti, Colin Walker, grandchildren. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.ENGFER, SALLY, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.EVANS, JOHN J. "JACK" SR., Dunmore, today, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Go directly to church today. Contributions: Boy Scouts of America, Northeastern PA Council, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507; or Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, 350 Hale Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17104.EVANS, PHILIP B. SR., Nicholson, today, 11 a.m., Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, by Pastor Harold C. Schorr. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Go directly to church today. Additional visitation, 10:30 to service. Contributions: Factoryville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 326, Factoryville, PA 18419; or the Factoryville Ambulance, P.O. Box 321, Factoryville, PA 18419.GERDUSKY, JOSEPH G., Clif­ford Twp., today, 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Fune­ral Home and Cremation Ser­vices, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com JAFFE, HOWARD, gathering, son Bradley's home, 770 Audubon Drive, North Wales, Pa., to celebrate his life, May 18, noon to 8 p.m., and May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations: Scranton JCC Building Fund, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; , 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Olyphant, May 20, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, May 21, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, May 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m.LEWIS, THE REV. C. MARTIN, Mechanicsburg, today, 2 p.m., West Shore Evangelical Free, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, by the Rev. Brad Schaaf. Viewing, 1 to 2, church. Burial, later date. Arrangements: Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. Contributions: Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, 100 S. Pine St., Suite 283, Zeeland, MI 49464, or www.cccdjamaica.org . Condolences: www.farrowfh.com LIEBERMAN, DAVID, Coconut Creek, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Sunday, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., by Rabbi Dovid Saks. Calling hours, 10, to service. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com MAY, RUSSELL F., Ararat Twp., burial, private, East Ararat Cemetery. Arrangements: Jones and Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.MENDOLA, SAMUEL, Pittston, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Calling hours, 9:30 to service, church. Interment at the convenience of the family. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com NESKAUSKAS, DOROTHY, formerly of Scranton, memorial service, today, 10 a.m., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Clarks Green. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.NYZIO, DANIEL FRANK (DINKY), today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Home, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Interment, parish cemetery.PHELAN, MARGARET MARY WEIDNER, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 10:30 to 11, church. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com PHILLIPS, ROBERT B. JR., Scranton, today, 3:30 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Dan White, of Parker Hill Church. Calling hours, 2 to service. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com PREGRIM, STEPHEN, Old Forge, funeral with military honors, today, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Monday, 12:30 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com SANDFORT, MARY ANN BADNER, Vir­ginia Beach, Va., formerly of Scranton, today, 12:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Interment, Mil­waukee Cemetery. Calling hours, today, noon to service. Dona­tions: Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences: semiancares.com SUCHESKI, GREGORY, Peckville, viewing, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., Wackerman Funeral Home, 8060 Verree Road, Philadelphia, and Monday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Cecilia Church, 525 Rhawn St., Philadelphia. Interment in Scranton, later date. Donations: Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Road, Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19154; or .TAFFERA, JULIA T., formerly of Old Forge, Friday, Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Anthony Marino, Eric Taffera, David Carroll, grandsons; Frank Martino, Albert Martino, Ted Merli, nephews. Entombment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.VAN AUKEN, ANNA, Lake Winola, Mass, Friday, St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Patrick L. Albert, pastor, and Deacon Raymond A. Pieretti. Pallbearers: Joseph Intoccia, Nate Thompson, Michael Everett, Jeff Schaefer, Keith Van Auken and Neil Hawk. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.WILLMOT, CONNIE (NÉE MAGNOTTA), Waymart, today, calling hours 3 to 4 p.m., Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, remembrance service, 4 p.m. Contributions: Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431. Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.