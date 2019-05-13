Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Send Flowers Obituary





BANICK, GLORIA JEAN, Wilkes-Barre resident and Scranton native, Wednesday, Mass, 11 a.m., Chapel at St. Mary's Ceme­tery, Hanover Twp. Entombment will follow.



BURGESS, MAE (CHYLAK), Moreau, N.Y., Tuesday, Mass, 9 a.m. St. Kateri Tekakwitha Par­ish, Union Street. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Daly Funeral Home at 242 McClelland St., Sche­nectady. Contributions: Home of the Good Shepard Activities Depart­ment, 198 Bluebird Road, Moreau, NY 12803.



JAFFE, HOWARD, gathering, son Bradley's home, 770 Audu­bon Drive, North Wales, Pa., to celebrate his life, May 18, noon to 8 p.m., and May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations: Scranton JCC Building Fund, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; Mem­orial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hos­pital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; , 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Oly­phant, May 20, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, May 21, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, May 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m.



MANGAN, MARY LOUISE, Plains Twp., today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Private interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to Mass, church. Contributions: Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences:



McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jermyn, Saturday, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Ser­vices, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences:



REMONDELLI, RICHARD, Fac­tory­ville, private. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cre­mation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



ROE, MARK P., Clarks Green, Tuesday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, by the Rev. Johyn M. Lapera. Visita­tion, 9:30 a.m. to Mass. Contri­bu­tions: St. Joseph's Center, Scran­ton,



SCHUBERT, KENDRA L., Chin­chilla, Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., mother's home, 2978 State Route 92 North, Nicholson. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



SUCHESKI, GREGORY, Peck­ville, viewing, Wackerman Funeral Home, 8060 Verree Road, Phila­delphia, today, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Cecilia Church, 525 Rhawn St., Philadelphia. Interment in Scranton, later date. Donations: Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Road, Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19154; or .



WILLIAMS, CARMELLA V. DIANA, Clarks Summit, Wednes­day, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera. Interment, private, Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's choice.



YESNOWSKI, ROSEMARY (YAG­ER), Duryea, Tuesday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Monica's Parish at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, by the Rev. Peter Tom­czak. Interment, St. John's Cem­e­tery, Duryea. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea; and Tuesday, 10 to 10:45 a.m., church. Condolen­ces:

AUGUST, DOROTHY JOAN, Scran­ton, Tuesday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jack­son Street, Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Go directly to the church on Tuesday. Contri­butions: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

