Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary





EBERHARDT, ARTHUR W., Clarks Summit, June 15, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scran­ton. Interment and military honors, Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, June 15, 10 to 11, church. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



ENSLIN, DWAYNE C., SR., Mos­­cow, today, 10 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences:



FRANKO, STEPHEN HENRY JR., Falls Twp., Friday, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., Tunk­han­nock. Mass, Church of St. Benedict, Clarks Summit, by Mon­sig­nor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Pallbearers: Stephen Franko IV, Andrew Franko, Nathan Fran­ko, Christopher Franko, Rudi Dic­k­inson, Jacob Dickinson, Thomas Dickinson. Honorary Pallbearer: Jack Rose Jr. Interment with military honors, by Wyalusing Amer­i­can Legion, United States Army, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carver­ton.



GALLO, LEONARD A., Scran­ton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­ton. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Go directly to the church Monday morn­ing. Condolences:



HOMSCHEK, JAMES E., Avoca, blessing service, today, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, Avo­ca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Arrange­ments: Kiesinger Funeral Servi­ces Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



HUGHES, PATRICIA A., Newton Lake, and formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., private. Arrangements: Shif­ler-Parise Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services, Clifford. Condo­len­ces:



JAFFE, HOWARD, gathering, son Bradley's home, 770 Audu­bon Drive, North Wales, Pa., to celebrate his life, today, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations: Scranton JCC Building Fund, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; Mem­orial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hos­pital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; , 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



JONES, ANN T., Dunmore, formerly of the Hyde Park section of Scranton, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pall­bearers: Jerry Jones Jr., Tucker Jones, Pfc. Cory Jones, Darren Acosta, grandsons; Joseph Carra III, nephew; James Carra, nephew and godson. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton.



KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Olyphant, Monday, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 6:30.



KELLER, WILLIAM F. "BILL," Scranton, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, North Washington Avenue and Electric Street, Scranton. Inter­ment and committal, Fairview Memorial Park. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Con­tri­butions: Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



LESNEFSKY, JOSEPH CHRIS­TO­PHER, Scranton, celebration of life, today, 11 a.m., Cross­roads Assembly of God, Elm­hurst. Calling hours, 10 to service. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.



McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jer­myn, today, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Ser­vices, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor of the First United Meth­odist Church of Carbondale. Inter­­ment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, today, 3 to service. Contributions: Amer­i­can of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allen­town, PA 18109.



MICHINI, BERNARD M. "BER­NIE," Dickson City, calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, blessing service, 5:45, by the Rev. Senior William Chromey. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



MILLER, HOWARD GEORGE, Clarks Summit, Monday, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Dunmore Cem­etery. Calling hours, Monday, 10 a.m. to service, church. Contributions: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



PETTINATO, LOUIS R., Old Forge, funeral services with military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston, Mon­day, 9:15 a.m., funeral home. Be at the funeral home no later than 9. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences:



REGNI, JUNE A., Clarks Green, formerly of South Scranton, Sun­day, Radisson at Lackawanna Sta­tion Hotel, noon to 2 p.m. Contributions: Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Con­do­lences:



ROGAN, ETHEL (POLTASH), Fac­toryville, viewing, Monday, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Thomas Aqui­nas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croy­don, PA 19021, Mass, noon. Rite of Committal, Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences:



ROSICA, DR. JAMES AMEDEO, Tallahassee, Fla., previously of Cherry Hill, N.J., today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Cath­­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation, today, 8:30 to 9:30. Dona­tions: American Heart Asso­ciation, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or . Condolences:



RYDZIK, HELEN M., Simpson, Friday, Joseph W. Scotchlas Fune­­ral Home, Simp­son. Mass, St. Mic­hael's Church, Simp­son, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Pall­bearers: Stephen, Tyler and Mic­hael Harvey; Harold Short; Paul and Jason Rydzik. Interment, Sac­red Heart Cemetery, Jermyn.



SCHAFER, GEORGE, memorial service, Sunday, 2 p.m., Frey-Fet­sock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling, by the Rev. Brian Wallace, pastor, Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Interment, private. Call­ing hours, Sunday, noon to service. No real flowers due to severe family allergies. Mem­or­ials: Promised Land Volunteer Fire Company, 1054 Route 390, Greentown, PA 18426; or Hem­lock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426.



SCHUBERT, KENDRA L., Chin­chilla, today, 2 to 4 p.m., mother's home, 2978 state Route 92 North, Nicholson. Arrange­ments: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



SHERIDAN, ANN, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Arrange­ments: McGoff-Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Contri­bu­tions: St. Joseph's Center.



, PAUL P., Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Inter­ment with military honors, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Call­ing hours, today, 8 a.m. to Mass, church. Contribu­tions: Penn­sylvania Association for the Blind, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.



WILLIAMS, SHELDON, Dalton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Inter­ment, Hickory Grove Ceme­tery. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Fune­ral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: his children's scholarships, send to the Williams Family, 121 Third St., Dalton, PA 18414.



ZDUNSKI, RICHARD P., War­ren­ton, Va., Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Arrange­­ments: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, PA 18403.



ZIMMERMAN, RUTH BEVERLY THOMAS, Benton Twp., today, 11 a.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Elliott Cooke, pastor, Jackson Street Baptist Church. Interment, private. Contributions: the Quilters, Young at Heart Club or the Deacons Fund of the Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1204 Jack­son St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences:

DUNN, MARCIA N., Clarks Sum­mit, calling hours, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Nicholas Chomko Fune­ral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Blessing service, 4, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Pri­vate interment, St. Michael's Ukrain­ian Orthodox Cemetery, Tay­­lor. Contributions: St. Mic­hael's Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.EBERHARDT, ARTHUR W., Clarks Summit, June 15, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scran­ton. Interment and military honors, Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, June 15, 10 to 11, church. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.ENSLIN, DWAYNE C., SR., Mos­­cow, today, 10 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com FRANKO, STEPHEN HENRY JR., Falls Twp., Friday, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., Tunk­han­nock. Mass, Church of St. Benedict, Clarks Summit, by Mon­sig­nor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Pallbearers: Stephen Franko IV, Andrew Franko, Nathan Fran­ko, Christopher Franko, Rudi Dic­k­inson, Jacob Dickinson, Thomas Dickinson. Honorary Pallbearer: Jack Rose Jr. Interment with military honors, by Wyalusing Amer­i­can Legion, United States Army, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carver­ton.GALLO, LEONARD A., Scran­ton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­ton. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Go directly to the church Monday morn­ing. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com HOMSCHEK, JAMES E., Avoca, blessing service, today, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, Avo­ca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Arrange­ments: Kiesinger Funeral Servi­ces Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.HUGHES, PATRICIA A., Newton Lake, and formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., private. Arrangements: Shif­ler-Parise Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services, Clifford. Condo­len­ces: parisefuneralhome.com JAFFE, HOWARD, gathering, son Bradley's home, 770 Audu­bon Drive, North Wales, Pa., to celebrate his life, today, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations: Scranton JCC Building Fund, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; Mem­orial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hos­pital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; , 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.JONES, ANN T., Dunmore, formerly of the Hyde Park section of Scranton, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pall­bearers: Jerry Jones Jr., Tucker Jones, Pfc. Cory Jones, Darren Acosta, grandsons; Joseph Carra III, nephew; James Carra, nephew and godson. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton.KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Olyphant, Monday, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 6:30.KELLER, WILLIAM F. "BILL," Scranton, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, North Washington Avenue and Electric Street, Scranton. Inter­ment and committal, Fairview Memorial Park. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Con­tri­butions: Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.LESNEFSKY, JOSEPH CHRIS­TO­PHER, Scranton, celebration of life, today, 11 a.m., Cross­roads Assembly of God, Elm­hurst. Calling hours, 10 to service. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.McMYNE, SANDRA R., Jer­myn, today, 5 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Ser­vices, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor of the First United Meth­odist Church of Carbondale. Inter­­ment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, today, 3 to service. Contributions: Amer­i­can of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allen­town, PA 18109.MICHINI, BERNARD M. "BER­NIE," Dickson City, calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, blessing service, 5:45, by the Rev. Senior William Chromey. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.MILLER, HOWARD GEORGE, Clarks Summit, Monday, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Dunmore Cem­etery. Calling hours, Monday, 10 a.m. to service, church. Contributions: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.PETTINATO, LOUIS R., Old Forge, funeral services with military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston, Mon­day, 9:15 a.m., funeral home. Be at the funeral home no later than 9. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com . Contribu­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, hospicesacredheart.org/donations . Arrange­ments: Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.REGNI, JUNE A., Clarks Green, formerly of South Scranton, Sun­day, Radisson at Lackawanna Sta­tion Hotel, noon to 2 p.m. Contributions: Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Con­do­lences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com ROGAN, ETHEL (POLTASH), Fac­toryville, viewing, Monday, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Thomas Aqui­nas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croy­don, PA 19021, Mass, noon. Rite of Committal, Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences: tomlinsonfh.com ROSICA, DR. JAMES AMEDEO, Tallahassee, Fla., previously of Cherry Hill, N.J., today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Cath­­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation, today, 8:30 to 9:30. Dona­tions: American Heart Asso­ciation, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or . Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com RYDZIK, HELEN M., Simpson, Friday, Joseph W. Scotchlas Fune­­ral Home, Simp­son. Mass, St. Mic­hael's Church, Simp­son, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Pall­bearers: Stephen, Tyler and Mic­hael Harvey; Harold Short; Paul and Jason Rydzik. Interment, Sac­red Heart Cemetery, Jermyn.SCHAFER, GEORGE, memorial service, Sunday, 2 p.m., Frey-Fet­sock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling, by the Rev. Brian Wallace, pastor, Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Interment, private. Call­ing hours, Sunday, noon to service. No real flowers due to severe family allergies. Mem­or­ials: Promised Land Volunteer Fire Company, 1054 Route 390, Greentown, PA 18426; or Hem­lock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426.SCHUBERT, KENDRA L., Chin­chilla, today, 2 to 4 p.m., mother's home, 2978 state Route 92 North, Nicholson. Arrange­ments: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.SHERIDAN, ANN, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Arrange­ments: McGoff-Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Contri­bu­tions: St. Joseph's Center. SMITH , PAUL P., Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Inter­ment with military honors, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Call­ing hours, today, 8 a.m. to Mass, church. Contribu­tions: Penn­sylvania Association for the Blind, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.WILLIAMS, SHELDON, Dalton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Inter­ment, Hickory Grove Ceme­tery. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Fune­ral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: his children's scholarships, send to the Williams Family, 121 Third St., Dalton, PA 18414.ZDUNSKI, RICHARD P., War­ren­ton, Va., Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Arrange­­ments: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, PA 18403.ZIMMERMAN, RUTH BEVERLY THOMAS, Benton Twp., today, 11 a.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Elliott Cooke, pastor, Jackson Street Baptist Church. Interment, private. Contributions: the Quilters, Young at Heart Club or the Deacons Fund of the Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1204 Jack­son St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.