Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Linden Street Bethlehem , PA 18018 (610)-866-8059 Send Flowers Obituary





BERGMAN, ERIC LLEWELLYN, Bethlehem, Saturday, Solemn High Requiem Mass, 9 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theo­dore St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Condo­len­ces:



BOYANOSKI, EDWARD EM­­MAN­­UEL, Dupont, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Fune­ral Home, Dupont. Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Dupont. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.



CANTARELLA, ROSE F., Dun­more, today, 10:30 a.m., Cathe­dral Cemetery Chapel, Scranton. Go directly to the cemetery. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Fune­­ral Home, Dunmore.



CUSICK, GWENDOLINE (GWEN), Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, later date, Arlington National Cem­etery. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go direct­ly to church today. Contri­butions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



EBERHARDT, ARTHUR W., Clarks Summit, June 15, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scran­ton. Interment and military honors, Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, June 15, 10 to 11, church. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



GALLO, LEONARD A., Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­ulate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­­ton. Arrangements: Carluc­ci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Go directly to church. Condolences:



HATTON, JOHN R., South Abing­ton Twp., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weid­ner, pastor. Interment, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours, Tuesday, 5 to service. Contributions: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Olyphant, today, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6:30.



KELLER, WILLIAM F. "BILL," Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, North Washington Avenue and Electric Street, Scranton. Interment and committal, Fairview Memorial Park. Arrangements: Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 San­derson Ave., Scranton. Con­tri­bu­tions: Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.



MILLER, HOWARD GEORGE, Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Dunmore Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 10 to service, church. Contribu­tions: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



NOWAKOWSKI, DEBORAH M., Scranton, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 to service.



PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Sims­bury, Conn., and Lake Wayne­wood, Saturday, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences:



PETTINATO, LOUIS R., Old Forge, services with military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston, today, 9:15 a.m. Be at the funeral home no later than 9. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, Saturday, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Cen­ter, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.



POLICARE, ROCCO F., Pittston Twp., calling hours, Tuesday, 8 to 9 a.m., service to follow, Grazi­ano Funeral Home, Pittston. Mass, Tuesday, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



ROGAN, ETHEL (POLTASH), Fac­toryville, viewing, today, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Thomas Aqui­nas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croy­don, PA 19021, Mass, noon. Rite of committal, Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences:



SKROBAK, JOSEPH, Benton Twp., Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Mont­dale Road, Scott Twp., by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, Ph.D. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Montdale. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Bal­ti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the St. John Vianney Parish Church Renovation Fund, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.



UTTER, JAMES "TRAPPER," May­field, Tuesday, 9:30, St. Pat­rick's Church, Olyphant, by Mon­signor Michael Delaney. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.



WEINS, PETER F., Exeter, today, visitation, 2 to 4 p.m., Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.Condolences:

ALBINI, TILLIE, Jessup, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Go directly to the church. Contributions: Queen of Angels Parish, 605 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434; or to St. John's Cemetery, P.O. Box 122, Archbald, PA 18403. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.BERGMAN, ERIC LLEWELLYN, Bethlehem, Saturday, Solemn High Requiem Mass, 9 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theo­dore St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Condo­len­ces: cantelmifuneralhome.com . Contributions: church.BOYANOSKI, EDWARD EM­­MAN­­UEL, Dupont, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Fune­ral Home, Dupont. Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Dupont. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.CANTARELLA, ROSE F., Dun­more, today, 10:30 a.m., Cathe­dral Cemetery Chapel, Scranton. Go directly to the cemetery. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Fune­­ral Home, Dunmore.CUSICK, GWENDOLINE (GWEN), Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, later date, Arlington National Cem­etery. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go direct­ly to church today. Contri­butions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Condo­lences: funeral home website.EBERHARDT, ARTHUR W., Clarks Summit, June 15, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scran­ton. Interment and military honors, Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, June 15, 10 to 11, church. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.GALLO, LEONARD A., Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­ulate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­­ton. Arrangements: Carluc­ci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Go directly to church. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com HATTON, JOHN R., South Abing­ton Twp., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weid­ner, pastor. Interment, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours, Tuesday, 5 to service. Contributions: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.KELLAWAY, JOYCE MARION, Olyphant, today, 6:30 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6:30.KELLER, WILLIAM F. "BILL," Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, North Washington Avenue and Electric Street, Scranton. Interment and committal, Fairview Memorial Park. Arrangements: Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 San­derson Ave., Scranton. Con­tri­bu­tions: Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.MILLER, HOWARD GEORGE, Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Dunmore Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 10 to service, church. Contribu­tions: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.NOWAKOWSKI, DEBORAH M., Scranton, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 to service.PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Sims­bury, Conn., and Lake Wayne­wood, Saturday, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences: vincentfuneralhome.com PETTINATO, LOUIS R., Old Forge, services with military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston, today, 9:15 a.m. Be at the funeral home no later than 9. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Condolences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com . Contribu­ions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, hospicesacredheart.org/donations . Arrange­ments: Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, Saturday, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Cen­ter, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.POLICARE, ROCCO F., Pittston Twp., calling hours, Tuesday, 8 to 9 a.m., service to follow, Grazi­ano Funeral Home, Pittston. Mass, Tuesday, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.ROGAN, ETHEL (POLTASH), Fac­toryville, viewing, today, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Thomas Aqui­nas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croy­don, PA 19021, Mass, noon. Rite of committal, Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences: tomlinsonfh.com SKROBAK, JOSEPH, Benton Twp., Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Mont­dale Road, Scott Twp., by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, Ph.D. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Montdale. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Bal­ti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the St. John Vianney Parish Church Renovation Fund, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.UTTER, JAMES "TRAPPER," May­field, Tuesday, 9:30, St. Pat­rick's Church, Olyphant, by Mon­signor Michael Delaney. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.WEINS, PETER F., Exeter, today, visitation, 2 to 4 p.m., Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.Condolences: gubbiottifh.com Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close