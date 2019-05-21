Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Linden Street Bethlehem , PA 18018 (610)-866-8059 Send Flowers Obituary





BERGMAN, ERIC LLEWELLYN, Bethlehem, Saturday, Solemn High Requiem Mass, 9 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theo­dore St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Holy Saviour Cem­etery in Bethlehem. Condo­len­ces:



BOYANOSKI, EDWARD EM­­MAN­­­UEL, Dupont, today, 10:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Fune­ral Home, Dupont. Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.



COLEMAN, PAUL H. SR., Glen­burn Twp., funeral with military honors, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Church. Calling hours, Wednes­day, 4 to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



CUSICK, GWENDOLINE (GWEN), Scranton, Monday, Sac­red Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Pallbear­ers: P.J. and Brian Cusick and Brandon and Kurt Walsh Jr., grandsons; Jay Wentland and Joe Gentile. Interment, later date, Arlington National Cem­etery.



GALLO, LEONARD A., Scran­ton, Monday, Mass, Immac­ulate Conception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbear­ers: Christopher and Jeffrey Gal­lo, sons; Jordan Gallo, grandson; and Rick Dewey, nephew. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­­ton.



GRANDE, LINDA ROSE MEDI­CO, Dunmore, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dun­more. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences:



HATTON, JOHN R., South Abing­­ton Twp., today, 7 p.m., Law­­rence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weid­­ner, pastor. Interment, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to service. Contributions: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



KAKAREKA, ARLENE, Moscow, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Coving­ton Twp. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Donations: National Mul­ti­ple Sclerosis Society,



KELLER, WILLIAM F. "BILL," Scranton, Monday, Church of the Good Shepherd, Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Jones. Pallbearers: James and Brandon Keller, Anthony Deitz, Bruce Fenton, Timothy Leggat and Shane Keller. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park.



PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Sims­­bury, Conn., and Lake Wayne­­wood, Saturday, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, Saturday, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Cen­ter, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Con­tributions: Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.



POLICARE, ROCCO F., Pittston Twp., calling hours, today, 8 to 9 a.m., service to follow, Grazi­ano Funeral Home, Pittston. Mass, today, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



SCARAMASTRO, NICHOLAS JR., Moosic, Friday, 9 a.m., Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avo­ca, by the Rev. Phil J. Sladicka, pastor. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641. Condolences: funeral home's website.



SKROBAK, JOSEPH, Benton Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Mont­dale Road, Scott Twp., by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, Ph.D. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Montdale. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Con­tri­butions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Bal­ti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the St. John Vianney Parish Church Renovation Fund, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.



UTTER, JAMES "TRAPPER," May­­field, today, 9:30, St. Pat­rick's Church, Olyphant, by Mon­signor Michael Delaney. Arrange­ments: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.

