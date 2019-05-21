|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES.
ALBINI, TILLIE, Jessup, Monday, Mass, St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: George A. Howantitz, Jay Howanitz, Donovan Quill, Frank Matarazzo, John Smolko, Dylan Howanitz, Adam Howanitz and Bob Munley. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
BERGMAN, ERIC LLEWELLYN, Bethlehem, Saturday, Solemn High Requiem Mass, 9 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theodore St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Condolences: cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: church.
BOYANOSKI, EDWARD EMMANUEL, Dupont, today, 10:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.
COLEMAN, PAUL H. SR., Glenburn Twp., funeral with military honors, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Church. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
CUSICK, GWENDOLINE (GWEN), Scranton, Monday, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Pallbearers: P.J. and Brian Cusick and Brandon and Kurt Walsh Jr., grandsons; Jay Wentland and Joe Gentile. Interment, later date, Arlington National Cemetery.
GALLO, LEONARD A., Scranton, Monday, Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbearers: Christopher and Jeffrey Gallo, sons; Jordan Gallo, grandson; and Rick Dewey, nephew. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
GRANDE, LINDA ROSE MEDICO, Dunmore, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
HATTON, JOHN R., South Abington Twp., today, 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to service. Contributions: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
KAKAREKA, ARLENE, Moscow, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Donations: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org. Condolences: funeral home's website.
KELLER, WILLIAM F. "BILL," Scranton, Monday, Church of the Good Shepherd, Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Jones. Pallbearers: James and Brandon Keller, Anthony Deitz, Bruce Fenton, Timothy Leggat and Shane Keller. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park.
PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Simsbury, Conn., and Lake Waynewood, Saturday, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences: vincentfuneralhome.com.
PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, Saturday, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
POLICARE, ROCCO F., Pittston Twp., calling hours, today, 8 to 9 a.m., service to follow, Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston. Mass, today, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.
SCARAMASTRO, NICHOLAS JR., Moosic, Friday, 9 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phil J. Sladicka, pastor. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641. Condolences: funeral home's website.
SKROBAK, JOSEPH, Benton Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, Ph.D. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Montdale. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the St. John Vianney Parish Church Renovation Fund, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.
UTTER, JAMES "TRAPPER," Mayfield, today, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|