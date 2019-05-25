Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES. View Sign Service Information Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Linden Street Bethlehem , PA 18018 (610)-866-8059 Send Flowers Obituary





CHORBA, MILDRED "MILLIE," Throop, Friday, Mass, St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Oly­phant, by Pastor Peter Haenfield. Pallbearers: Michael Chorba III, Stephen Chorba, Stephen Chorba Jr., Brandon Chorba, Matthew Chorba, Alex Wyman. Interment, Holy Family Cemetery.



DODGSON, JOSEPH, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: Bill Carson, James Kuchwara, Bob Barrett, Daniel Lahotski, Bill McClaine, Joseph McAllister, Jon Yudiskas. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



DUNAY, MARTIN "FRANKIE," Duryea, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, by the Rev. John Kulavich and the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Go directly to church today. Condolences:



GRUNZA, MARY ANN, Dickson City, Tuesday, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, Panachida, 11 a.m., by the Rev. John J. Cigan, pastor. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to service.



HERVANEK, FERENC, Scranton, private interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.



MENICHINI, JUNE M., Pittston, today, calling hours, 3 to 6 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Interment, later date, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



NAYDUCH, JAMES BASIL "JB," Marblehead, Mass., formerly of Mayfield, memorial service, today, 4 p.m., St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 700 Hill St., Mayfield. Local arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.



PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Sims­­bury, Conn., and Lake Wayne­­wood, today, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences:



PETRUZELLA, CONSTANCE H., formerly of Carbondale, Mass, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Tuesday, 8:45 to 9:30, church. Arrangements: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, today, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Cen­ter, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Con­tributions: Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.



PISANO, EDMUND "EDDIE" P., Scranton, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.



ROMANO, JOHN E., Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Calling hours, Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences:



SCALZO, ANN MARIE, Dunmore, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9 to 11, church. Donations: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008; or Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences:



SCOTT, MATHILDA E., Moosic, formerly of Mountain Top, today, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 97 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, by the Rev. Robert Zanicky. Burial, Hanover Green Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to service, church. Contributions: Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Condolences:



SEEGER, JANE RUTH, Dunmore, today, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore, by the Rev. Michael Butash. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Committal service and interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



TORCH-ROSSI, ANNA M., Throop, Friday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RA­­CHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, Sunday, Sandlot, Balti­more. Contact the family for details. Local arrangements: Mor­ell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.

