BLACKLEDGE, JEANNE L., Dickson City, Friday, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, Mass, St. Ann's Basilica, by the Rev. Lee Hagey, C.P. Pallbearers: Paul Blackledge, Nick Patane, Jeff Meoni, Tony Lantka, Scott McGrath and Thomas Ostrowski. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



BLASKO, EDWARD JOHN, Sterling Twp., Mass, Monday, 11 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment and military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, Monday, 9:30 to Mass, church. Donations: Church of St. Catherine of Siena, P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



BOGUSTA, THEODORE, Wayne Twp., N.J., formerly of Mayfield, today, visitation, 10:30 a.m., service, 11:30, St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J.



BULLARO-JANISZEWSKI, PATRICIA, Covington Twp., today, 9 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Mass, 9:30, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1201 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Donations: . Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



CHERNEFSKI, LOUISE (HADUCK), Moosic, today, 10:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 11, Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Contributions: Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.



FARLEY, MATTHEW F., Scranton, calling hours, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Thomas Hughes Funeral Home, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Burial, private, St. John's German Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Fight4Vets c/o Sean Manley, 314 Adams Ave., Apt. 7, Scranton, PA 18503.



GRECO, JOHN J., Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.



HOMENCHAK, CHARLENE L. LOTZ, Scranton, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, J.C.D. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: funeral home website.



KALINOWSKI, ANDREW, South Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., by the Rev. Francis Landry. Interment of cremated remains, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



LEWIS, KAREN KURLANSKY BORIS, Marietta, Ga., today, noon to 2 p.m., Frank's Place, 57 Jefferson St., Simpson. Contribu­tions: American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.



LUVENDER, ANN B., Pittston, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Calling hours, today, 9 a.m. to Mass. Contributions: AseraCare Hospice, 749 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.



McCLURE, JACK, Jefferson Twp., visitation, Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505. Memorial service, 2 p.m., funeral home.



McMYNE, JAMES ANTHONY "BOPPER," Carbondale, Friday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, by the Rev. James Price, C.P., pastor.



MINICOZZI, TONI MARIE, Scranton, Monday, 6 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



PETTINATO, ROSE, Carbondale, today, 10 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Viewing, today, 9 to 10. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.



SARTIN, JIMMY D., Wilkes-Barre, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Interment and committal, private, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow.



TONKIN, CLAIRE M., South Scran­ton, Friday, August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Mic­hael Bryant, pastor, and the Rev. Robert Simon, assisted by Deacon Jonathan Kuhar. Pallbearers: Nicholas Tonkin, James Lavelle. Nuno Almeida, Matt Weiss, Paul Gilgallon, Chris Knight. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery.

Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary