AVERY, BURDETTE C., Dalton, today, 2 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with military honors. Interment, Newton Ceme­tery, at a later date. Calling hours, today, 1 p.m. to service.



BRUCKNER, MONIR WOODS, Madison Twp., Sunday, 4 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., fune­ral home. Contributions: Ameri­can . Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow & Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



BUTCHER, DOUGLAS L., For­est City, today, 10 a.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Inter­ment, Fort Indiantown Gap Nation­al Cemetery. Contribu­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dun­more, PA 18510. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



CAMPO, JAMES J. SR., Clarks Summit, Sunday, visitation, 4 to 7 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Funeral, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Ukrainian Orth­o­dox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment and com­mittal, church cemetery. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore. Condolences: funeral home website.



CARR, MAUREEN, Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chest­nut Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Calling hours, 8:30 to service, church. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



COLACICCO, MARY T., Mont­rose, graveside service, June 22, 1:30 p.m., Pieta Cemetery, Tunk­hannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert.



CONWAY, WELLS J., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Pat­rick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to Mass, church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton.



COSNER, SHIRLEY ROMAINE, Newton Twp., Monday, calling hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Cos­ner Cemetery, Newton Twp. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



COTTONE, JOAN M. QUINN, Dun­­more, Mass, Thursday, St. Paul's Church, Scranton, by Mon­signor Joseph Quinn, Monsignor Neil Van Loon, the Rev. John Kil­patrick, the Rev. Kevin Mulhern, assisted by Deacon John Hanni. Pallbearers: John Cottone, Mic­hael B. Cottone, Army Capt. David J. Cottone, attorney Paul K. Paterson, attorney Kevin Quinn, Donald Hale, Joseph Quinn. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scranton.



CRUSER, CONCETTA MURAC­CO MILLS, Dunmore, calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, Dun­more Cem­etery. Condolen­ces: Dun­moreFuneralHome.com.



CZAJA, HENRY, Lake Ariel, cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Prayer service, today, 2 p.m., James Wilson Fune­ral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 p.m.



DEITZER, HELEN ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, Roaring Brook Twp., today, 4 p.m., Jackson Street Bap­tist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Contributions: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scran­­­ton, PA 18504. Condolen­ces: vanstonandjames.com. Arrange­ments: Vanston and James Funeral Home.



DICKSON, ROBERTA R., Fac­tory­ville, Mass, today, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Go directly to church. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.



DILLON, KAREN A., Lake Ariel, today, 9:30 a.m., Howard J. Snow­don Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment and committal, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scran­ton and Moscow. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



GALLAGHER, LOIS CONABOY, Scranton, Thursday, St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Mic­hael Bryant, pastor. Pallbearers: Ryan Gallagher, Dr. Keith Galla­gher, Kristina Runyeon, Erika Monacelli, Mark Monacelli, Mikel­la Monacelli, Shane Gizzi, Hannah Gizzi, Ethan Gizzi, Aidan McAndrew and Colin McAndrew, grandchildren. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery.



HARRIS, BETTY LOU, West Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Solf­anelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Thomas Sica, pastor, Open Door Baptist Church. Interment, Wash­burn Street Cemetery. Contribu­tions: Allied Hospice, 511 Mor­gan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508; and Open Door Baptist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Con­do­len­ces: funeral home website.



KANAVY, JEANNE L., Archbald, formerly of the East Mountain section of Scranton, Friday, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., Mass, Holy Name of Jesus Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Pallbearers: Bob Orloski, Robert Orloski, Brian Critchley, Michael Critchley, Gary Black, Jake Kanavy. Inter­ment, Cathe­dral Cemetery.



KORBAN, EDITH C., Tunkhan­nock, today, 11 a.m., Peace Luth­eran Church, 2506 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, from 10 to 11. Interment and committal, Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Contributions: Peace Lutheran Church or Meth­odist Manor, 50 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow.



LIPTAK, THOMAS, South Canaan, today, 10 a.m. ,James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, St. Tikhon's Cemetery, South Canaan. Contributions: Waymart Lodge 542 F.&A.M., 136 South St., Waymart, PA 18472. Condo­lences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



McLAIN, CARL I., Bethlehem, today, 1:30 p.m., Duffy and Snow­don Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment, committal and military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Condolences: funeral home website.



MORIN, STEVEN A., Fogelsville, formerly of South Canaan, Sun­day, 3 to 7 p.m., his parents' home, 1654 Cortez Road, Lake Ariel. Military honors, 5 p.m. Inter­ment, private. Contributions: Lustgarten Foundation for Pan­cre­atic Cancer, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, 516-737-1550, www.lustgarten.org; or St. Jude Chil­dren's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856, . Arrangements and cremation: Jenkins-Howell Fune­ral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.



NARO, SEBASTIANO (SABIE) SALVATORE, Friday, Carlucci-Gol­d­en-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Mass, Immacu­late Con­ception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbear­ers: Christopher Naro, Jeff Naro, Joseph Naro, Brenden Naro, Eric Naro, Alex Naro, grandsons. Inter­ment, Cath­edral Cemetery.



PISONY, MICHAEL, Exeter, today, 9:30 a.m., Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. Mass, 10, Immaculate Conception Church, Luzerne Ave­nue, West Pittston. Interment, St. John the Baptist Slovak Cem­e­tery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter. Donations: Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, second floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.



PUNTAR, ALICE D., Vandling, Thursday, Mass, St. Jos­eph's Church, Forest City, by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke and the Rev. Joseph Sitko. Interment, St. Jos­eph's Cemetery, Forest City.



SEARFOSS, BRIAN JOSEPH, Lewes, Del., formerly Old Forge, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, private.



SWEENEY, JOHN P. (JACK), Scran­ton, Wednesday, St. Jos­eph's Church, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Cel­enia Ayers; Shamus and Torie Evans; Kevin, Alyssa and Kristen Regan; Megan, Michael and Kris­tina Kemps; and Danielle, Ryan, Nicole and Evan Revta, grandchildren. Interment, St. Joseph's Cathedral.



THOMAS, BOB, formerly of North Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Go directly to the church for the viewing and Mass. Calling hours, 9 to service, church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 Wil­liam St., Scran­ton, PA 18508. Arrange­ments: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.



VANVESTRAUT, VITA C., Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sac­red Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment Italian-American Cem­e­tery, Moosic section. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., PA 18510; or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wikes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



WEGIMONT, ROSE M., Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, private, at the convenience of the family. Contribu­tions: Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Arrange­ments: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.



YAVORSKI, RUTH E. (DOLLY), West Scranton, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Kevin K. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Nation­al Pancreatic Cancer Foun­dation, c/o P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary