|
|
AVERY, BURDETTE C., Dalton, today, 2 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with military honors. Interment, Newton Cemetery, at a later date. Calling hours, today, 1 p.m. to service.
BRUCKNER, MONIR WOODS, Madison Twp., Sunday, 4 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: American . Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow & Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
BUTCHER, DOUGLAS L., Forest City, today, 10 a.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
CAMPO, JAMES J. SR., Clarks Summit, Sunday, visitation, 4 to 7 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Funeral, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment and committal, church cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore. Condolences: funeral home website.
CARR, MAUREEN, Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 8:30 to service, church. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
COLACICCO, MARY T., Montrose, graveside service, June 22, 1:30 p.m., Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert.
CONWAY, WELLS J., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to Mass, church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton.
COSNER, SHIRLEY ROMAINE, Newton Twp., Monday, calling hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Cosner Cemetery, Newton Twp. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
COTTONE, JOAN M. QUINN, Dunmore, Mass, Thursday, St. Paul's Church, Scranton, by Monsignor Joseph Quinn, Monsignor Neil Van Loon, the Rev. John Kilpatrick, the Rev. Kevin Mulhern, assisted by Deacon John Hanni. Pallbearers: John Cottone, Michael B. Cottone, Army Capt. David J. Cottone, attorney Paul K. Paterson, attorney Kevin Quinn, Donald Hale, Joseph Quinn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
CRUSER, CONCETTA MURACCO MILLS, Dunmore, calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
CZAJA, HENRY, Lake Ariel, cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Prayer service, today, 2 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 p.m.
DEITZER, HELEN ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, Roaring Brook Twp., today, 4 p.m., Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Contributions: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home.
DICKSON, ROBERTA R., Factoryville, Mass, today, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Go directly to church. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.
DILLON, KAREN A., Lake Ariel, today, 9:30 a.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Interment and committal, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
GALLAGHER, LOIS CONABOY, Scranton, Thursday, St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Pallbearers: Ryan Gallagher, Dr. Keith Gallagher, Kristina Runyeon, Erika Monacelli, Mark Monacelli, Mikella Monacelli, Shane Gizzi, Hannah Gizzi, Ethan Gizzi, Aidan McAndrew and Colin McAndrew, grandchildren. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
HARRIS, BETTY LOU, West Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Thomas Sica, pastor, Open Door Baptist Church. Interment, Washburn Street Cemetery. Contributions: Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508; and Open Door Baptist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: funeral home website.
KANAVY, JEANNE L., Archbald, formerly of the East Mountain section of Scranton, Friday, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., Mass, Holy Name of Jesus Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Pallbearers: Bob Orloski, Robert Orloski, Brian Critchley, Michael Critchley, Gary Black, Jake Kanavy. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
KORBAN, EDITH C., Tunkhannock, today, 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2506 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, from 10 to 11. Interment and committal, Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Contributions: Peace Lutheran Church or Methodist Manor, 50 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow.
LIPTAK, THOMAS, South Canaan, today, 10 a.m. ,James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, St. Tikhon's Cemetery, South Canaan. Contributions: Waymart Lodge 542 F.&A.M., 136 South St., Waymart, PA 18472. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
McLAIN, CARL I., Bethlehem, today, 1:30 p.m., Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment, committal and military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Condolences: funeral home website.
MORIN, STEVEN A., Fogelsville, formerly of South Canaan, Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m., his parents' home, 1654 Cortez Road, Lake Ariel. Military honors, 5 p.m. Interment, private. Contributions: Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, 516-737-1550, www.lustgarten.org; or St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856, . Arrangements and cremation: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
NARO, SEBASTIANO (SABIE) SALVATORE, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbearers: Christopher Naro, Jeff Naro, Joseph Naro, Brenden Naro, Eric Naro, Alex Naro, grandsons. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
PISONY, MICHAEL, Exeter, today, 9:30 a.m., Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. Mass, 10, Immaculate Conception Church, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment, St. John the Baptist Slovak Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter. Donations: Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, second floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
PUNTAR, ALICE D., Vandling, Thursday, Mass, St. Joseph's Church, Forest City, by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke and the Rev. Joseph Sitko. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.
SEARFOSS, BRIAN JOSEPH, Lewes, Del., formerly Old Forge, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, private.
SWEENEY, JOHN P. (JACK), Scranton, Wednesday, St. Joseph's Church, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Celenia Ayers; Shamus and Torie Evans; Kevin, Alyssa and Kristen Regan; Megan, Michael and Kristina Kemps; and Danielle, Ryan, Nicole and Evan Revta, grandchildren. Interment, St. Joseph's Cathedral.
THOMAS, BOB, formerly of North Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Go directly to the church for the viewing and Mass. Calling hours, 9 to service, church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
VANVESTRAUT, VITA C., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment Italian-American Cemetery, Moosic section. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., PA 18510; or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wikes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
WEGIMONT, ROSE M., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, private, at the convenience of the family. Contributions: Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
YAVORSKI, RUTH E. (DOLLY), West Scranton, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, c/o P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019