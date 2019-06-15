ADAMS, GEORGE RICHARD SR., Zephyrhills, Fla., Tuesday, calling hours, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Hodge Family Funeral Home, Highway 301, Dade City, Fla. Services, 11:30 a.m. Interment, Florida National Cemetery. Condolences: hodgesfuneralhome.com.



BINTLIFF, ROSEMARIE A. GRAYTOCK, Simpson, Monday, viewing, 3 to 6 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, 621 Main St., Simpson. Service, 5:30 p.m. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



BONACCI, MARY ANN, East Berlin, Conn., formerly of Carbondale. Visitation, today, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Mass, 9:30. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.



CAWLEY, BARBARA ANN (HUDAK), West Pittston, today, calling hours, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Mass, 11, by Monsignor John J. Sempa. Interment, private. Arrangements: Anthony L. Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston. Contributions: Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.



EBERHARDT, WARREN V., Scranton, and ARTHUR W. EBERHARDT, Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11, church. Interment, committal for both and military honors for Arthur Eberhardt, Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.



FAHEY, JOSEPH A., Duryea, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Go directly to the church Monday.



GILLETTE, WILLIAM P., Carbondale, today, calling hours, 1 to 4 p.m., Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, private. Condolences: funeral home website.



GOREL, JOAN ELLEN, Clifford Twp., today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Donations: Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.



GURATOSKY, SGT. 1ST CLASS MICHAEL J., Archbald, interment with military honors, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.



KRESOCK, CHRISTINE M., Vandling, formerly of Simpson, today, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, 621 Main St., Simpson, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Simpson. Burial, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



LANGAN, JANET, Moosic, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Phil Sladicka. Burial, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.



LEVANOWITZ, JASON LEE, Honesdale, today, 11 a.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, by Pastor Timothy Kapschull. Cremation follows.



LUKASEWICZ, JOHN EDWARD and JACQUELINE REID, Camp Springs, Md., interment services, Monday, 10 a.m., Visitation of Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Pancoast Street, Dickson City.



LUPYAK, HELEN S., Simpson, Sunday, viewing, 4 to 6 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Mass, Monday, 9:30, St. Michael's Church, Simpson. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson. Condolences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



MARTINDALE, JANET LOVELAND, Duryea, Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.



McANDREW, RAYMOND F. "CHICK," Avoca, today, Mass, noon, Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea.



MENGEL, RONALD JAY, Jefferson Twp., Wednesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, family plot, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y. Calling hours, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Instead of the traditional black attire, he wanted mourners to wear bright colors. Condolences: NEPAFuneralHome.com.



MURRAY, HELEN, Minooka section of Scranton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Davis Street. Viewing, 9 to 11, church. Arrangements: Eagen Hughes Funeral Home. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; 570-706-2400.



O'CONNELL, ANNE LOUISE, Leesburg, Fla., burial, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



SAMUELS, MARY ELIZABETH McGRAW, Dunmore, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: John Warren, Ed Samuels, Jim McGraw, Tom McGraw, Chris Hughes. Burial, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.



SCOPELLITI, FRANK VICTOR, Scranton, Monday, August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor Neil Van Loon, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Go directly to church Monday. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



SWATT, BRIAN HENRY, Indiana, Pa., formerly of Mayfield, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Contributions: Goose Pond Scout Reservation Capital Building Fund, NEPA Council BSA, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.



VENTURA, ALBERT, Scranton, memorial service, today, noon, Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Interment, private. No public calling hours. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



WILLIAMS, LINDA (ZAWADA), South Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka, where a butterfly release will take place in her memory. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences: funeral home website.



WOOD, ROY E., Avoca, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

