ADAMS, GEORGE RICHARD SR., Zephyrhills, Fla., Tuesday, calling hours, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Hodge Family Funeral Home, Highway 301, Dade City, Fla. Ser­vices, 11:30 a.m. Interment, Flor­ida National Cemetery. Con­do­lences: hodgesfuneralhome.com.



BINTLIFF, ROSEMARIE A. GRAY­TOCK, Simpson, today, view­ing, 3 to 6 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, 621 Main St., Simpson. Service, 5:30. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



BLASI, FRANK J., Peckville, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. Go directly to the church Wednesday. Interment, private, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section. Calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. UNICO mem­orial service, 7. Contribu­tions: St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., 18503; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



BRYK, DONALD, Newton Ran­som, formerly of Avoca, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, by the Rev. Thomas Petro. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.



CADER, IRVING, Clarks Sum­mit, Sunday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by Cantor Vladimir Aron­zon. Interment, Dalton Jew­ish Cemetery. Shiva, 135 Oak­ford Circle, Clarks Summit, today, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contri­bu­tions: Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; Allied Services Hospice Care, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508; or the donor's favorite charity. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.



CAINES, ARGIA, Olyphant, private. Arrangements: Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.



CUMMINS, WALTER R., Scran­ton, Saturday, noon, Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.



DANEI, ANN FORDIANI, West Scranton, calling hours, Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Mass, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Go directly to the church. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery. Con­tributions: St. Lucy's Church Restoration Fund, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.



FAHEY, JOSEPH A., Duryea, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Ros­ary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Go directly to the church.



FERRARI, ARTHUR M. JR., South Scranton, celebration of life, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services, 602 Birch St., Scranton, by the Rev. Jean Blac­kie, pastor of Moscow United Methodist Church. Interment, private, Dunmore Cemetery. Private cremation, Strauch's Pocono Cre­matory, Gouldsboro. Visitation, Tuesday, 4 to 6:45 p.m. Contri­butions: American Red Cross, the Chinchilla Hose Company or WPEL Broadcasting.



KEENAN, SHIRLEY HAAK HAN­STEIN, Madison Twp., Tuesday, 11 a.m., Duffy & Snowdon Fune­ral Home, 401 Church St., Mos­cow. Calling hours, Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m., funeral home. Con­tributions: North Pocono Food Pantry; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.



KOSIK, U.S. DISTRICT COURT SENIOR JUDGE EDWIN M., Cov­ington Twp., Mass, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the Right Rev. Bernard Nowicki, bishop, Central Diocese of the Polish National Catholic Church, and the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church. Private interment military honors, parish cemetery. Go directly to the church on Thursday. Visitation, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Fune­ral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Pa. Wounded War­riors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or donor's choice. Condolences: fune­ral home's website or Face­book page.



LEGGON, SHIRLEY ANN KAF­CHINSKI, Pittston, formerly of Taylor, Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., Sem­ian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., Sac­red Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Ster­owski. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



LUKASEWICZ, JOHN EDWARD and JACQUELINE REID, Camp Springs, Md., interment services, today, 10 a.m., Visitation of Bles­sed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Pan­coast Street, Dickson City.



LUPYAK, HELEN S., Simpson, Mass, today, 9:30, St. Michael's Church, Simpson. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotch­las Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Condo­lences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



MENGEL, RONALD JAY, Jeffer­son Twp., Wednesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dun­more. Interment, family plot, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y. Calling hours, Tues­day, 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Instead of the traditional black attire, he wanted mourners to wear bright colors. Condolences: NEPAFuneralHome.com.



RODNEY, MARTHA, Scranton, formerly of Spring Brook Twp., calling hours, Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Radical Faith Fellowship Church, Scranton. Service, Wednes­day, 11 a.m., by Pastor Ron Liples. Interment: Maple Lake Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Judy Schmidt. Donations: Radical Faith Fellow­ship, Rear 214 W. Market St., Scranton. Arrangements: Law­rence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condo­lences: funeral home's website.



ROSS, ROBERT J., Tunkhan­nock, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Sun­nyside Cemetery, by the Rev. Lou Divis. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



SCOPELLITI, FRANK VICTOR, Scranton, today, August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor Neil Van Loon, pastor. Entomb­ment, Cathedral Cemetery. Go directly to church Monday. Con­do­lences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



SEMAN, MARY CLARE, Jer­myn, formerly of Carbondale, Tues­day, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, later date. Calling hours, Tues­day, 9 to 10:30. Condolences: funeral home's website.



SWATT, BRIAN HENRY, Indi­ana, Pa., formerly of Mayfield, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 624 Madison Ave., Jer­myn. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Charles A. Bat­ten­berg Funeral Home, 363 Wash­ington Ave., Jermyn. Contri­butions: Goose Pond Scout Res­ervation Capital Building Fund, NEPA Council BSA, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.



VALVANO, ROCCO, Olyphant, Tuesday, Louis M. Margotta Fune­ral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., Immac­ulate Conception Church, Scran­ton. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.



WALSH, LOIS J. (MERKEL), Scran­ton, formerly Old Forge, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Pat­rick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, by the Rev. John Ruth. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Go directly to the church. Con­tri­butions: Griffin Pond Animal Shel­ter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.



WESCOTT, GEORGE, Lake Ariel, today, 6:30 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Art Yetter. Calling hours, 3 p.m. to service. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



WILLIAMS, LINDA (ZAWADA), South Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Ital­ian-American Cemetery, Minooka, where a butterfly release will take place in her memory. Arrange­ments: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



ZIELINSKI, JOHN, Old Forge, private, Palermo & Zawacki Fune­ral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, St. Stani­slaus Cemetery, Old Forge. No public calling hours. Contribu­tions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

