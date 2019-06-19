BLASI, FRANK J., Peckville, today, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. Go directly to the church Wednesday. Interment, private, Italian-Ameri­can Cemetery, Minooka section. Contributions: St. Francis Kitch­en, 500 Penn Ave., 18503; or donor's favorite charity. Condo­len­ces: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



CIPRIANO, THE REV. JOSEPH F., pastor emeritus of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, viewing, Prince of Peace Parish (St. Mary's Church), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m. Solemn Vespers Ser­vice, 7 p.m. Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Most Rev. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish. Additional viewing, Friday morning from 9 to 9:45 prior to the Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery, Scranton. Arrange­ments: Ferri and Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.



CUMMINS, WALTER R., Scran­ton, Saturday, noon, Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.



DANEI, ANN FORDIANI, West Scranton. Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scran­ton St. Go directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Fune­rals and Crema­tion Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Contributions: St. Lucy's Church Restoration Fund, 949 Scranton St., Scran­ton, PA 18504.



DRAG, IRENE M., Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel Church, Jackson Street. Interment, Cath­deral Cemetery. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.



FABRICATORE, SARAH E., Dun­more, Thursday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends go directly to church Thursday morning. Con­do­lences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



FITZSIMMONS, WALTER "WAL­LY" B., Mount Pocono, visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Para­dise Valley Road, Cresco. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Ann, 1 Main St., Tobyhanna, by Monsignor Bergamo. Entomb­ment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Poco­no 18344.



KOMAR, HANNAH "MA" LOU­ISE, Thompson, formerly of Way­mart, Friday, 10 a.m., Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Interment, Clinton Center Cemetery, Way­mart. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



KOSIK, U.S. DISTRICT COURT SENIOR JUDGE EDWIN M., Cov­ington Twp., Mass, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the Right Rev. Bernard Nowicki, bishop, Central Diocese of the Polish National Catholic Church, and the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church. Private interment, military honors, parish cemetery. Go directly to the church on Thursday. Visi­tation, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Pa. s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or donor's choice. Con­do­lences: fune­ral home's website or Face­book page.



LEDORETTI, THOMAS FRAN­CIS, Plains Twp., Mass, to­day, 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti R.C. Church, Laflin, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Private interment, Den­ison Cemetery, Swoy­ers­ville. Calling hours, to­day, 9 to Mass, church. Dona­tions: St. Jude Chil­dren's Hospi­tal, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp; or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Giving/Giving_UCM_001137_SubHomePage.jsp. Arrangements: Graziano Fune­ral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp. Condo­lences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com.



LEGGON, SHIRLEY ANN KAF­CHIN­SKI, Pittston, formerly of Tay­­lor, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Ster­owski. Pallbearers: Ron Malin­chak, Ken McPartland, Ed Cole­man, Jim Snyder, Emily Wartella and John A. Souter.



MAHER, ANNE, Scranton, arrange­ments, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



MARTINELLI, MARY P., Glo­vers­ville, N.Y., formerly of Dun­more, no viewing. Blessing service, later date. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condo­lences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



MENGEL, RONALD JAY, Jeffer­son Twp., today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dun­­more. Interment, family plot, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y. Contributions: , 262 Dan­ny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Instead of the traditional black attire, he wanted mourners to wear bright colors. Condolences: NEPAFuneralHome.com.



PALMER, BERNICE L., Lathrop Twp., memorial service, June 22, 11 a.m., First Universalist Church Maple Street, Brooklyn, by Pastor Lucas Taylor. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, later date. Donations: AseraCare Hos­pice, 1212 South Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or My Brother's Keeper 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824. Arrangements: Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801. Condo­len­ces: funeral home's website.



PARUZYNSKI, KAREN M., formerly of Dickson City, no public calling hours. Memorial Mass, Thurs­day, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visi­tation Church, Dickson City. Go directly to the church. Arrange­ments: Frank T. Mazur Fune­ral Home Inc., Dickson City. Contributions: St. Francis Kitch­en, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home website.



PEHANICK, MICHAEL, Roaring Brook Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Rail­road Ave., Scranton. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Mary's Byz­antine Catholic Church, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery Mos­cow. Contribu­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



PETRASKO, LUCY, Peckville, Thurs­day, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Donations: Sacred Heart Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.



RODNEY, MARTHA, Scranton, formerly of Spring Brook Twp., today, 11 a.m., Radical Faith Fel­lowship Church, Scranton, by Pastor Ron Liples. Interment, Maple Lake Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Judy Schmidt. Donations: Rad­i­cal Faith Fellowship, Rear 214 W. Market St., Scranton. Arrange­ments: Lawrence A. Gabriel Fune­­ral Home and Cremation Ser­­vi­ces Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home's website.



ROSS, ROBERT J., Tunkhan­nock, today, 10 a.m., Sun­nyside Cemetery, by the Rev. Lou Divis. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuch­ka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



SMITH, SHANNON MARIE, West Scranton, Thursday, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scran­ton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Ani­mal shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home's website.



STEPHENS, LOIS S., Lenoxville, and Daytona Beach, Fla., to­day, 11 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by Pastor Bonnie Resse­guie. Inter­ment, Clifford Valley Cem­etery, Clifford. Viewing, today, 10 to 11. Contributions: Clifford Twp. Vol­unteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 10, Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.



VALVANO, ROCCO, Olyphant, Tues­day, Louis M. Margotta Fune­ral Home, Jessup. Mass, Immaculate Con­ception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbearers: Michael, Tony and Tre DePietro, Ray Kirschen­heiter, Patrick Gallagher, Ken and William Baker, and Harry Mozian. Inter­ment, St. Mary of Mount Car­mel Cemetery, Dunmore.



WULKO, JOHN (TED), Raritan Twp., N.J., calling hours, Satur­day, 2 to 4 p.m., Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Flemington, N.J. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Interment, private. Contributions: Paul A. Hen­ry Memorial Scholarship Fund, Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or . Condolences: holcombefisher.com.

