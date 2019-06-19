|
|
BLASI, FRANK J., Peckville, today, 9:15 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. Go directly to the church Wednesday. Interment, private, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section. Contributions: St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., 18503; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
CIPRIANO, THE REV. JOSEPH F., pastor emeritus of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, viewing, Prince of Peace Parish (St. Mary's Church), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m. Solemn Vespers Service, 7 p.m. Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Most Rev. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish. Additional viewing, Friday morning from 9 to 9:45 prior to the Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Ferri and Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
CUMMINS, WALTER R., Scranton, Saturday, noon, Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
DANEI, ANN FORDIANI, West Scranton. Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Go directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Contributions: St. Lucy's Church Restoration Fund, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.
DRAG, IRENE M., Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel Church, Jackson Street. Interment, Cathderal Cemetery. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
FABRICATORE, SARAH E., Dunmore, Thursday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends go directly to church Thursday morning. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
FITZSIMMONS, WALTER "WALLY" B., Mount Pocono, visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Ann, 1 Main St., Tobyhanna, by Monsignor Bergamo. Entombment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono 18344.
KOMAR, HANNAH "MA" LOUISE, Thompson, formerly of Waymart, Friday, 10 a.m., Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Interment, Clinton Center Cemetery, Waymart. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOSIK, U.S. DISTRICT COURT SENIOR JUDGE EDWIN M., Covington Twp., Mass, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the Right Rev. Bernard Nowicki, bishop, Central Diocese of the Polish National Catholic Church, and the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church. Private interment, military honors, parish cemetery. Go directly to the church on Thursday. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Pa. s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.
LEDORETTI, THOMAS FRANCIS, Plains Twp., Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti R.C. Church, Laflin, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Private interment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Calling hours, today, 9 to Mass, church. Donations: St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp; or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Giving/Giving_UCM_001137_SubHomePage.jsp. Arrangements: Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp. Condolences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
LEGGON, SHIRLEY ANN KAFCHINSKI, Pittston, formerly of Taylor, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Pallbearers: Ron Malinchak, Ken McPartland, Ed Coleman, Jim Snyder, Emily Wartella and John A. Souter.
MAHER, ANNE, Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
MARTINELLI, MARY P., Gloversville, N.Y., formerly of Dunmore, no viewing. Blessing service, later date. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
MENGEL, RONALD JAY, Jefferson Twp., today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, family plot, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Instead of the traditional black attire, he wanted mourners to wear bright colors. Condolences: NEPAFuneralHome.com.
PALMER, BERNICE L., Lathrop Twp., memorial service, June 22, 11 a.m., First Universalist Church Maple Street, Brooklyn, by Pastor Lucas Taylor. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, later date. Donations: AseraCare Hospice, 1212 South Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or My Brother's Keeper 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824. Arrangements: Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801. Condolences: funeral home's website.
PARUZYNSKI, KAREN M., formerly of Dickson City, no public calling hours. Memorial Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Contributions: St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home website.
PEHANICK, MICHAEL, Roaring Brook Twp., today, 9:15 a.m., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery Moscow. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
PETRASKO, LUCY, Peckville, Thursday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Donations: Sacred Heart Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
RODNEY, MARTHA, Scranton, formerly of Spring Brook Twp., today, 11 a.m., Radical Faith Fellowship Church, Scranton, by Pastor Ron Liples. Interment, Maple Lake Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Judy Schmidt. Donations: Radical Faith Fellowship, Rear 214 W. Market St., Scranton. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home's website.
ROSS, ROBERT J., Tunkhannock, today, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, by the Rev. Lou Divis. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Condolences: funeral home website.
SMITH, SHANNON MARIE, West Scranton, Thursday, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home's website.
STEPHENS, LOIS S., Lenoxville, and Daytona Beach, Fla., today, 11 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Clifford Valley Cemetery, Clifford. Viewing, today, 10 to 11. Contributions: Clifford Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 10, Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
VALVANO, ROCCO, Olyphant, Tuesday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbearers: Michael, Tony and Tre DePietro, Ray Kirschenheiter, Patrick Gallagher, Ken and William Baker, and Harry Mozian. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
WULKO, JOHN (TED), Raritan Twp., N.J., calling hours, Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Flemington, N.J. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Interment, private. Contributions: Paul A. Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund, Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or . Condolences: holcombefisher.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 19, 2019