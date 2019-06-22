BARRETT, VERGEL E., Carbondale, Friday, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor. Pallbearers: Albert Calzola Sr., John Calzola, Albert Calzola Jr., Doug Calzola, Robert Calzola, Sid Anderson. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



BARRON, ROBERT PAUL, Annandale, Va., formerly of Dickson City, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Orthodox Greek Catholic Cemetery, Clarks Summit. Arrive at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m. Local arrangements: Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



CIPRIANO, THE REV. JOSEPH F., pastor emeritus of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, Pontifical Mass of Chris­tian Burial celebrated by the Most Rev. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, concelebrant, the Most Rev. John M. Dougherty, Archbishop of Scranton, Friday, Prince of Peace Parish. Pallbearers: James Tricarico, Eugene Tomassoni, Raymond Astolfi, Ron Benke, Charles Gechunis, Richard Ostroski. Interment, Cathedral Cem­­e­tery, Scranton. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services.



COLACICCO, MARY T. "GG," Montrose, graveside service, today, 1:30 p.m., Pieta Cath­olic Cemetery, Dark Hollow Road, Tunkhannock. Donations: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142; or . Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



CUMMINS, WALTER R., Scran­ton, today, noon, Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.



DIXON, LOREN KEITH, Tunkhannock, calling hours, Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Interment, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: call a loved one or take a pet for a long walk in the woods.



FITZSIMMONS, WALTER "WAL­­LY" B., Mount Pocono, visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Para­­dise Valley Road, Cresco. Mass, Mon­day, 10 a.m., Church of St. Ann, 1 Main St., Tobyhanna, by Monsignor Bergamo. Entomb­ment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Poco­no, PA 18344.



HERRON, MARION (VOSBURG), Moosic, Tuesday, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, Marcy Cemetery in Duryea. Calling hours, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to services, funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website for directions.



HOGAN, WILLIAM FRANCIS, Factoryville, today, noon, Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Calling hours, today, funeral home, 10 a.m. to noon. Interment, Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



KOMAR, HANNAH "MA" LOU­ISE, Thompson, formerly of Way­mart, Friday, Jones & Bren­nan Funeral Home, Forest City, the Rev. Vincent Chiaremonte. Pallbearers: Allan, Jason and Trevor Komar; Brian Wilson, Chris Wallace, Robert Conklin. Interment, Clinton Center Cemetery, Way­mart.



LEONARD, MARY E. "BETTE" (THOMAS), Roaring Brook Twp., Monday, 10:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., Mass, by Monsignor John W. Jordan, 11 a.m., Church of St. Eulalia, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Cancer Caring Center, 4117 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15224. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.



MACKOWSKY, HENRIETTA, Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



MOSLEY, LAURA, Camarillo, Calif., Mass, Aug. 24, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



PALMER, BERNICE L., Lathrop Twp., today, 11 a.m., First Universalist Church Maple Street, Brooklyn, by Pastor Lucas Taylor. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, later date. Donations: AseraCare Hos­pice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or My Brother's Keeper, 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824. Arrangements: Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801. Condo­len­ces: funeral home's website



PARSONS, LELAND L. III, Uniondale, Sunday, 2 p.m., Jackson Baptist Church, 17280 State Route 92, Jackson, by Pastor Gary Haskell. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Contributions: samaritanspurse.org.



TEEPLE, JUNE TERESA, Archbald, today, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



WULKO, JOHN (TED), Raritan Twp., N.J., calling hours, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Holcombe-Fish­er Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Flemington, N.J. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Interment, private. Contributions: Paul A. Hen­ry Mem­orial Scholarship Fund, Mary­­wood University, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or . Condolences: holcombefisher.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary