AITA, PATRICK J., Hughes­town, Mass, Wednesday, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment, Mount Olivet Cem­etery, Carverton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pitts­ton. Condolen­ces: adoniziofuneralhome.com.



BARANOWSKI, BETTY L. LOC­K­­ARD, Old Forge, Monday, Sem­ian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. Aug­ust A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pall­bear­ers: Alex Marhelski and Corey Baranowski, grandsons; David Green, grandson-in-law; Jeff Dubernas, Chris Peet and T.J. Sapolis. Interment, private, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.



BOND, SUSAN M., Scranton, Thursday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411; or any animal rescue of your choice.



BROWN, JEANETTE ROBERTS, Clarks Summit, Wednesday, noon, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Visitation, 11 a.m. until service, funeral home. Contribu­tions: Clarks Summit United Meth­odist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Traditional Hospice Care, 113 W. Drinker St., Dun­more, PA 18512.



CHESNICK, JOY-ANNE, Kearny, N.J., Thursday, noon, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Susquehanna Street, Forest City. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condo­lences: random act of kindness or donate to or organization. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



COBB, ROBERT, Jermyn, today, 10 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jer­myn, by the Rev. Joseph LaCova. Interment, Sandy Banks Ceme­tery, Greenfield Twp.



COLE, EDWARD W., Clarks Sum­mit, Saturday, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Sum­mit, by the Rev. William Car­ter. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Contributions: First Pres­by­terian Church, Clarks Summit, Mission and Justice Committee.



DIXON, LOREN KEITH, Tunk­han­­nock, calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Interment, Wednes­­day, 10 a.m., St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Moscow. Con­tri­butions: call a loved one or take a pet for a long walk in the woods.



GOLO, MARY ELIZABETH, Scran­ton, private. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.



HERRON, MARION (VOS­BURG), Moosic, today, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, Marcy Cem­etery in Dur­yea. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to services, funeral home. Condolen­ces: funeral home website for directions.



HYDUCHAK, WILLIAM "BILL," Taylor, Wednesday, 8:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, services, 9:30 a.m., St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Tay­lor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leas­ure, pastor. Burial, St. George's Orthodox Cemtery, Taylor. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Par­as­tas, 4. Contributions: St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Christ the Savior Seminary, 225 Chandler Ave., Johnstown, PA 15906. Condolences: semiancares.com.



NESE, JAMES LOUIS, Old Forge, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Mass, 10, St. Mary's Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, by the Rev. Aug­ust Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, Old Forge Cemetery. Visi­ta­tion, Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m.



OLEXOVITCH, STEVE, Taylor, Fri­day, 12:15 p.m., Semian Fune­ral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 1 p.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Burial and military honors, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Call­ing hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: semiancares.com.



PAPARELLI, HELEN, Eynon, Mon­day, Mass, St. Mary Czes­to­chowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Clement Amankwah Yeboah and Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Pallbearers: Jake Paparelli, Alex Butler, John Donovan, Jim Golubi­eski and Albert Gioino. Interment, St. Cyril's Cem­etery, Blakely.



PARSONS, LELAND L. III, Union Dale, celebration of life, Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m., Jackson Baptist Church, 17280 State Route 92, Jackson, by Pastor Gary Haskell. Arrangements: Shif­ler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Con­­dolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: samaritanspurse.org.



POLIDORI, ALFRED J., Pittston, formerly of Eynon, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Czesto­chowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Go directly to church. Inter­ment with military honors, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Contribu­tions: Alzheimer's Asso­ci­ation, P.O. Box 96011, Wash­ing­ton, DC 20090-6011. Condolen­ces: fune­ral home website.



RISBOSKIN, MARY SIMONCIC, Forest City, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Dela­ware St., Forest City. Inter­ment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Contribu­tions: Ascension Parish, 612 Hud­son St., Forest City, PA 18421. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolen­ces: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



SKEBA, JOHN M. JR., Archbald, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, 11 a.m., Holy Ghost Byzantine Cath­olic Church. Interment, St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Moscow. Call­ing hours, one hour before service, church. Arrangements: Lou­is M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.



VIOLANTI, GARY, Blakely, formerly from Archbald, Thursday, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Inter­ment, St. John's Cemetery. Call­ing hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Go directly to church. Con­tri­butions: Hospital of the Univer­sity of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

