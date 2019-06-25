|
AITA, PATRICK J., Hughestown, Mass, Wednesday, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com.
BARANOWSKI, BETTY L. LOCKARD, Old Forge, Monday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Alex Marhelski and Corey Baranowski, grandsons; David Green, grandson-in-law; Jeff Dubernas, Chris Peet and T.J. Sapolis. Interment, private, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.
BOND, SUSAN M., Scranton, Thursday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or any animal rescue of your choice.
BROWN, JEANETTE ROBERTS, Clarks Summit, Wednesday, noon, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Visitation, 11 a.m. until service, funeral home. Contributions: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Traditional Hospice Care, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
CHESNICK, JOY-ANNE, Kearny, N.J., Thursday, noon, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Susquehanna Street, Forest City. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: random act of kindness or donate to or organization. Condolences: funeral home website.
COBB, ROBERT, Jermyn, today, 10 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. Joseph LaCova. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
COLE, EDWARD W., Clarks Summit, Saturday, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William Carter. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Contributions: First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, Mission and Justice Committee.
DIXON, LOREN KEITH, Tunkhannock, calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Interment, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: call a loved one or take a pet for a long walk in the woods.
GOLO, MARY ELIZABETH, Scranton, private. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
HERRON, MARION (VOSBURG), Moosic, today, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, Marcy Cemetery in Duryea. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to services, funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website for directions.
HYDUCHAK, WILLIAM "BILL," Taylor, Wednesday, 8:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, services, 9:30 a.m., St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Burial, St. George's Orthodox Cemtery, Taylor. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 4. Contributions: St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Christ the Savior Seminary, 225 Chandler Ave., Johnstown, PA 15906. Condolences: semiancares.com.
NESE, JAMES LOUIS, Old Forge, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Mass, 10, St. Mary's Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Visitation, Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m.
OLEXOVITCH, STEVE, Taylor, Friday, 12:15 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 1 p.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Burial and military honors, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: semiancares.com.
PAPARELLI, HELEN, Eynon, Monday, Mass, St. Mary Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Clement Amankwah Yeboah and Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Pallbearers: Jake Paparelli, Alex Butler, John Donovan, Jim Golubieski and Albert Gioino. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Blakely.
PARSONS, LELAND L. III, Union Dale, celebration of life, Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m., Jackson Baptist Church, 17280 State Route 92, Jackson, by Pastor Gary Haskell. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: samaritanspurse.org.
POLIDORI, ALFRED J., Pittston, formerly of Eynon, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Go directly to church. Interment with military honors, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Condolences: funeral home website.
RISBOSKIN, MARY SIMONCIC, Forest City, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Contributions: Ascension Parish, 612 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
SKEBA, JOHN M. JR., Archbald, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, 11 a.m., Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, one hour before service, church. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.
VIOLANTI, GARY, Blakely, formerly from Archbald, Thursday, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Go directly to church. Contributions: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
