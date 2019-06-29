ARMSTRONG, ANNE MARJEL, West Haven, Conn., Friday, Throop United Methodist Church, by the Rev. David Hink­ley. Pall­bear­ers: Afton Armstrong, Oakley Armstrong, Amy Armstrong, Rob­ert (Bob) Armstrong Jr., Brad Armstrong, Greg Armstrong, Chris­topher Beavers. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



COLE, EDWARD W., Clarks Sum­­mit, today, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Sum­­­mit, by the Rev. William Car­ter. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Contributions: First Pres­by­terian Church, Clarks Summit, Mission and Justice Committee.



COSTANZO, JAMES R., Jermyn, formerly of West Scranton, Mass, Friday, Corpus Christi Church, Scott Twp., by the Rev. Louis Grippi. Pallbearers: Zach Blau, Charles Padewell, Joseph Spald­ing, Matthew Spalding, Justin Wein­schenk, Jim Gordon. Inter­ment with military honors, St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale.



DARBENZIO, KAREN A., Dun­more, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-Desantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, Kurtz Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, Dunmore Cemetery. Call­ing hours, Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Caring for Karen, c/o Desiree Fabri, 103 Poplar St., Lakeville, PA 18438. Con­do­lences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



DOMINES, MATTHEW J., North Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m., military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Contribu­tions: Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.



DOYLE, LILLIAN M., Peckville, Monday, 10 a.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville, with services following at Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery, Montdale. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Mem­bers of the Eastern Star service, 6:30. Contributions: Blakely Bap­tist Church, 201 Main St., Blake­ly, PA 18447.



GARCIA, DANIEL J., Lake­ville (Lake Wallenpaupack), visitation, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., Leber-Lake­side Fune­ral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, N.J. Mass, Mon­day, 10 a.m., St. Mic­hael's Church, 4 Church St., Netcong, N.J. Interment, Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mount Olive Twp., N.J. Donations: Lions Clubs Inter­na­tional Foundation at www.LionsClubs.org. Condolences: leberlakeside.com.



KARP, SHARON L., Factoryville, today, 10 a.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor John Shaf­fer, Nicholson United Metho­dist Church. Interment, Nicholson Cem­etery. Contributions: East Lemon Methodist Church. Con­do­­lences: funeral home website.



MAZIARZ, SOPHIE, Duryea, today, 9 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., Duryea. Mass: 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont. Viewing: Fri­day, 6 to 8 p.m., funeral home.



NOVOTKA, JOSEPH W., Taylor, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Fune­ral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basil­ica, 1251 St. Ann's Street, Scran­ton, PA 18504. Interment, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: funeral home website.



OLEXOVITCH, STEVE, Taylor, Fri­day, Semian Fune­ral Home, Taylor. Mass, St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P. Pallbearers: Tyrone Parker, Jack Olexovitch, Chris Olexovitch, Brett Olexovitch, Michael Maslan­ka, Michael Maslanka Jr. Burial and military honors, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



PERROTTI, ARLENE E., Goulds­boro, Monday, 9:45 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., Mass, 10:30, Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., Gouldsboro. Interment with rite of committal, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Coving­ton Twp. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



REIM, ROBERT W. SR., Scran­ton, today, 11 a.m., Howard J. Snow­don Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson. Inter-ment, private, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contribu­tions: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814; or to Providence United Presby­ter­ian Church, 1145 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508. Con­dolences: funeral home website.



SCHOEN, DONALD F. SR., Dun­more, Mass with military honors, Friday, St. Paul's Church, by Mon­signor Neil J. Van Loon, the Rev. Cyril D Edwards. Pallbearers: Robert and Marla Costanzo; Mic­hael and Shane Parks; Timothy, Christopher and Clare Schoen, grandchildren. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery.



SUCHESKI, GREGORY, Peck­ville, memorial service and interment, today, 11 a.m., chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton.



WEISS, FRED ROY, Madison­ville, memorial service, July 13, 1 to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 274, Third Street, Gouldsboro. Dona­tions: American Legion Post 274, P.O. Box 55, Goulds­boro, PA 18424. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condo­lences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2019