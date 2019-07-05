BARRETT, ELLEN, St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp., formerly of Peckville, funeral and committal services, Saturday, 10 a.m., Hed­ley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by the Rev. David Brague, pastor of the First United Presbyterian Church of Lack­awanna Valley. Interment, private, Dickson City Primitive Methodist Church Cemetery. Call­ing hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: First United Pres­by­terian Church of Lackawanna Valley, 1557 Main St., Peckville, PA 18452.



BLACK, THE REV. WILBUR, Maplewood, today, 11 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Jeffrey Rarich. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Condo­len­ces: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Salem Community Church Memorial Fund, c/o Jane Peet, 1117 Lake Henry Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436, or Maplewood Fire and Rescue Company, P.O. Box 527, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.



FERRARO, FRANCIS A. VALEN­TINO, Scranton, blessing service, today, 7 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., by the Rev. Patrick Albert Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contri­butions: St. Cats and Dogs, 1900 E. Gibson St., 18510. Con­do­lences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



FABIANI, JOSEPH J. JR., Falls Twp., services, private. Viewing, Monday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock. Interment, Greenwood Cem­etery, Dalton. Contributions: PS Bank Benefit of Joe and Shir­ley Fabiani, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.



GENOVESE, NICHOLAS I., Scran­ton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Prospect Avenue, South Scranton. Go directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



NOBLE, MICHIYO KONDO, Tunk­hannock, memorial service, today, 6 p.m., Northmoreland Baptist Church, 21 Ripple Brook Road, Tunkhannock (Centermore­land). Arrangements: Curtis L. Swan­son Funeral Home Inc., Pikes Creek.



NORTON, MARGARET "PEG­GY," St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Villa Chapel, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp. Interment, Washburn Street Cem­e­tery, Scranton. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to 11, St. Mary's Villa. Contributions: St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home. Condolen­ces: vanstonandjames.com.



OSBORNE, ROBERT, Peckville, graveside service, Sunday, 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., South Sterling.



PRYLE, JOHN B., Archbald, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 8 to 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main Street, Archbald. Contributions: Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403, or to the Royal Fund, the Univer­sity of Scranton, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510.



TROTTA, JOSEPH F., Dunmore, Saturday, 9 a.m., Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dun­more. Entombment, Cathedral Cem­etery Masoleum, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6 p.m.



USCKAVIZY, MARY MAYAK SKA­MANICH, West Scranton, Mon­day, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10 a.m., St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Philip Har­end­za, pastor. Burial, St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Tay­lor. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Panachida, 4:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



VOYTKO, MILDRED "MILLIE" (FLOWERS), Old Forge, Saturday, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Peter J. Haenftling. Calling hours, 10 to services. Condolences: funeral home website.



YOVISH, ROBERT "BOB" SR., Dunmore, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann Maronite Church, 1320 Price St., West Scranton, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Go directly to the church. Contribu­tions: St. Ann Maronite Church, 1320 Price St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

