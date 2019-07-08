BOEHM, DR. EDWARD G. "NED" JR., Richmond, Va., calling hours, July 23, 4 to 7 p.m., Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va., July 24, 11 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. Mass follows at noon. Inurnment follows St. Michael's. Contributions: Edward and Regina Boehm Scholarship, Key­stone College, Institutional Advance­ment Department, One College Green, P.O. Box 50, La Plume, PA 18440. Condolences: blileyfuneralhomes.com.



CENCETTI, HELEN M., Old Forge, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condo­lences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home Facebook page.



COYNE, ROBERT J., formerly of Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Arrangements: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Go directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Sisters of the IHM Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503.



CRAWFORD, JOAN N., Jermyn, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Battenberg Fune­ral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contri­butions: First United Methodist Church, 520 Washington Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433.



DAVIES, PAULETTE WISNE­SKY, South Abington Twp., graveside services, today, 11 a.m., Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp., by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Celebration of life follows, Lazybrook Park, 2 Overlook Drive, Tunkhannock. Con­tributions: Griffin Pond Ani­mal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



FRONK, JEANNINE JOSEPHINE NICOLE MANGENOT HOLLI­STER, Calapoose, Pa., Friday, Light of Christ Church. Visitation, 6 p.m., service, 7. Contributions: Light of Christ Church, 2067 Moosic Lake Road, Route 247, Mount Cobb, PA 18436.



FABIANI, JOSEPH J. JR., Falls Twp., private. Viewing, today, 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock. Inter­ment, Greenwood Cem­etery, Dal­ton. Contributions: PS Bank Ben­e­fit of Joe and Shir­ley Fabiani, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



HEED, ROBERT "FUD," Elk Lake, no services. Donations: Mont­rose Lathrop Street PTO, 130 Lathrop St., Montrose, PA 18801. Arrangements: Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose.



HOBBS, MILTON E. JR., Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart Extended Stay, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; and the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company, 321 Bed­ford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



KRAGH, CONSTANCE A., Lake Ariel, calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Go directly to the church. Interment, St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Con­do­lences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



KRAUSE, KYLE K., Madison Twp., Wednesday, 9 a.m., Mos­cow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Ser­vi­ces LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Pa. Wound­ed Warriors Inc. 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.



MacNELLEY, DONNA MARIE, Laceyville, memorial service, Tues­day, 7 p.m., Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose. Visita­tion, 5 to 7 p.m. Donations: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or https://www.allied-services.org/individual-support/.



MIGLIORINO, BENJAMIN "BEN­NIE" JOSEPH, Middletown Twp., calling hours, today, 9:30 to 11, Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown. Mass, 11 a.m. Rite of committal, Resurrection Ceme­tery. Contributions: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.



POWANDA, ANDREW M., Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, memorial Mass, July 26, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Inurn­ment of cremains, Indiantown Gap VA National Cemetery, Ann­ville. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dick­son City. Condolences: funeral home website.



PREGMON, JEANNE M. CON­ROY, East Mountain, Tuesday, 8:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 9:30, St. Peter's Cathe­dral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Joseph Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509; or to the Cody Barrasse Foundation, Scran­ton Prep, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; http://codybarrassefoundation.com/. Condolences: funeral home website.



SLEZAK, ROBERT, Suscon, memorial service, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by the Rev. John Poldenak. Visi­ta­tion, 5 to service.



TRAINOR, WILLIAM "BILL," Roar­ing Brook Twp., Mass, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. No calling hours before time of Mass. Interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chi­cago, IL 60601; or to the Leu­kemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Condo­lences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



TURNER, BEATRICE GRIFFIN, formerly of Highlands, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Van­ston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Calling hours, immediately following the blessing service to noon. Inter­ment, private. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.



USCKAVIZY, MARY MAYAK SKA­­MANICH, West Scranton, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Ser­vices, 10, St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Philip Har­end­za, pastor. Burial, St. Mic­hael Ukrainian Orthodox Ceme­tery, Tay­lor. Contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



WEISS, FRED ROY, Madison­ville, memorial service, July 13, 1 to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 274, Third Street, Gouldsboro. Dona­tions: American Legion Post 274, P.O. Box 55, Goulds­boro, PA 18424. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condo­len­ces: funeral home's website or Facebook page.



ZADRUSKY, JOSEPH T. JR., Scran­ton, private. Interment, St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery. Arrangements: Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019